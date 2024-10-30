Submit Release
Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Q3 was a very strong financial quarter for the company, combining consistent revenue growth with a 66% year-over-year increase in subscription discretionary profit,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “This outperformance was driven by aligning the cost of veterinary care with member pricing, resulting in the achievement of our target value proposition of 71%. Trupanion is solving a bigger problem today than ever before, and after generating $30 million in free cash flow over the past 12 months, we are well positioned to reach even more pets in this globally underpenetrated market.”

Total Revenue by Quarter (dollars, in millions)

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $327.5 million, an increase of 15% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,688,903 at September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1% over September 30, 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $219.0 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 1,032,042 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 6% over September 30, 2023.
  • Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $15.3 million and free cash flow was $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $11.4 million and free cash flow of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $948.4 million, an increase of 17% compared to the first nine months of 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $628.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first nine months of 2023.
  • Net loss was $(11.3) million, or $(0.27) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(42.5) million, or $(1.03) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(2.1) million in the first nine months of 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $24.6 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $1.1 million and free cash flow of $(13.2) million in the first nine months of 2023.
  • At September 30, 2024, the Company held $293.1 million in cash and short-term investments, including $36.4 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $274.6 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $139.9 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $134.7 million.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10192561.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, Australia, and Puerto Rico with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 218,986     $ 182,906     $ 628,738     $ 521,369  
Other business   108,470       102,947       319,639       291,379  
Total revenue   327,456       285,853       948,377       812,748  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1)   177,365       157,444       525,237       455,055  
Other business   100,712       93,176       297,265       266,741  
Total cost of revenue(2)   278,077       250,620       822,502       721,796  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   7,933       5,302       23,083       15,434  
General and administrative(1)   16,977       12,664       46,903       46,817  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   18,308       17,772       53,025       60,183  
Depreciation and amortization   4,381       2,990       12,542       9,445  
Total operating expenses   47,599       38,728       135,553       131,879  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (34 )     4       (184 )     (140 )
Operating income (loss)   1,746       (3,491 )     (9,862 )     (41,067 )
Interest expense   3,820       3,053       11,071       8,380  
Other income, net   (3,538 )     (2,465 )     (9,601 )     (6,445 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,464       (4,079 )     (11,332 )     (43,002 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   39       (43 )     (43 )     (472 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,425     $ (4,036 )   $ (11,289 )   $ (42,530 )
               
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.03     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (1.03 )
Diluted $ 0.03     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (1.03 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic   42,233,903       41,536,575       42,076,998       41,344,195  
Diluted   42,822,505       41,536,575       42,076,998       41,344,195  
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cost of revenue $ 1,401     $ 1,176     $ 4,186     $ 3,801  
Technology and development   1,259       650       3,774       1,985  
General and administrative   4,125       3,281       11,435       14,448  
New pet acquisition expense   1,555       1,785       5,743       5,626  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,340     $ 6,892     $ 25,138     $ 25,860  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 238,814     $ 212,441     $ 703,485     $ 613,316  
Other cost of revenue   39,263       38,179       119,017       108,480  
Total cost of revenue $ 278,077     $ 250,620     $ 822,502     $ 721,796  

 

Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,477     $ 147,501  
Short-term investments   155,580       129,667  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,015 at September 30, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023   289,823       267,899  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   16,692       17,022  
Total current assets   599,572       562,089  
Restricted cash   23,394       22,963  
Long-term investments   14,215       12,866  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   102,862       103,650  
Intangible assets, net   14,888       18,745  
Other long-term assets   16,004       18,922  
Goodwill   45,183       43,713  
Total assets $ 816,118     $ 782,948  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 10,136     $ 10,505  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   33,461       34,052  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   56,668       63,238  
Deferred revenue   260,238       235,329  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,350       1,350  
Total current liabilities   361,853       344,474  
Long-term debt   127,548       127,580  
Deferred tax liabilities   2,166       2,685  
Other liabilities   4,376       4,487  
Total liabilities   495,943       479,226  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,368,881 and 42,340,695 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024; 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   561,010       536,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   3,243       403  
Accumulated deficit   (227,544 )     (216,255 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   320,175       303,722  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 816,118     $ 782,948  

 

Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net income (loss) $ 1,425     $ (4,036 )   $ (11,289 )   $ (42,530 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   4,381       2,990       12,542       9,445  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,341       6,892       25,138       25,860  
Other, net   (136 )     (549 )     (453 )     (1,134 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   (3,794 )     (12,409 )     (22,020 )     (45,593 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   101       452       2,398       (2,761 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   1,377       2,632       (350 )     (3,832 )
Reserve for veterinary invoices   (3,934 )     5,258       (6,469 )     17,697  
Deferred revenue   7,535       10,168       25,088       43,979  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   15,296       11,398       24,585       1,131  
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (26,125 )     (29,458 )     (107,375 )     (109,389 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   26,089       29,713       81,767       147,365  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (1,914 )     (4,391 )     (7,858 )     (14,310 )
Other   490       837       1,552       1,420  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (1,460 )     (3,299 )     (31,914 )     25,086  
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees         24,972             60,102  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   258       628       729       1,281  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (802 )     (272 )     (1,390 )     (1,296 )
Repayments of debt financing   (338 )     (338 )     (1,013 )     (1,380 )
Other financing   (157 )     (150 )     (609 )     (150 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (1,039 )     24,840       (2,283 )     58,557  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   481       (906 )     19       (830 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   13,278       32,033       (9,593 )     83,944  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   147,593       136,548       170,464       84,637  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 160,871     $ 168,581     $ 160,871     $ 168,581  

 

The following tables set forth our key operating metrics.
                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		                        
    2024       2023                          
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,688,903       1,712,177                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   1,032,042       969,322                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 71.94     $ 64.63                          
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 493     $ 428                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 227     $ 232                          
Average monthly retention   98.29 %     98.55 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,688,903       1,699,643       1,708,017       1,714,473       1,712,177       1,679,659       1,616,865       1,537,573  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   1,032,042       1,020,934       1,006,168       991,426       969,322       943,958       906,369       869,862  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 74.27     $ 71.72     $ 69.79     $ 67.07     $ 65.82     $ 64.41     $ 63.58     $ 63.11  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 493     $ 450     $ 428     $ 419     $ 428     $ 470     $ 541     $ 641  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 243     $ 231     $ 207     $ 217     $ 212     $ 236     $ 247     $ 283  
Average monthly retention   98.29 %     98.34 %     98.41 %     98.49 %     98.55 %     98.61 %     98.65 %     98.69 %

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,296     $ 11,398     $ 24,585     $ 1,131  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (1,914 )     (4,391 )     (7,858 )     (14,310 )
Free cash flow $ 13,382     $ 7,007     $ 16,727     $ (13,179 )

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 238,814     $ 212,441     $ 703,485     $ 613,316  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (830 )     (870 )     (2,535 )     (2,565 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4)     (82,507 )     (72,694 )     (239,342 )     (210,286 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 155,477     $ 138,877     $ 461,608     $ 400,465  
% of subscription revenue     71.0 %     75.9 %     73.4 %     76.8 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 39,263     $ 38,179     $ 119,017     $ 108,480  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (536 )     (282 )     (1,479 )     (1,158 )
Other business variable expenses(4)     (18,126 )     (20,482 )     (57,713 )     (56,455 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 20,601     $ 17,415     $ 59,825     $ 50,867  
% of subscription revenue     9.4 %     9.5 %     9.5 %     9.8 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 7,933     $ 5,302     $ 23,083     $ 15,434  
General and administrative expense     16,977       12,664       46,903       46,817  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (5,258 )     (3,754 )     (14,465 )     (16,072 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)           (8 )           (4,175 )
Development expenses(3)     (1,474 )     (1,594 )     (4,307 )     (3,417 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 18,178     $ 12,610     $ 51,214     $ 38,587  
% of total revenue     5.6 %     4.4 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 18,308     $ 17,772     $ 53,025     $ 60,183  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (1,503 )     (1,679 )     (5,426 )     (5,433 )
Other business pet acquisition expense(4)     (8 )     (10 )     (31 )     (123 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 16,797     $ 16,083     $ 47,568     $ 54,627  
% of subscription revenue     7.7 %     8.8 %     7.6 %     10.5 %
                 
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.
(4) Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Operating income (loss) $ 1,746     $ (3,491 )   $ (9,862 )   $ (41,067 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   16,805       16,093       47,599       54,750  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   8,127       6,585       23,905       25,228  
Development expenses(3)   1,474       1,594       4,307       3,417  
Depreciation and amortization   4,381       2,990       12,542       9,445  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)         8             4,175  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (34 )     4       (184 )     (140 )
Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 32,567     $ 23,775     $ 78,675     $ 56,088  
               
Subscription Business:              
Subscription operating income (loss) $ 3,824     $ (5,709 )   $ (4,109 )   $ (37,294 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   16,797       16,083       47,568       54,627  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   6,215       4,996       18,723       19,229  
Development expenses(3)   986       1,257       2,855       2,439  
Depreciation and amortization   2,929       1,913       8,315       6,060  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)         5             223  
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,751     $ 18,545     $ 73,352     $ 45,284  
               
Other Business:      
Other business operating income (loss) $ (2,044 )   $ 2,214     $ (5,569 )   $ (3,633 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   8       10       31       123  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   1,912       1,589       5,182       5,999  
Development expenses(3)   488       337       1,452       978  
Depreciation and amortization   1,452       1,077       4,227       3,385  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)         3             3,952  
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,816     $ 5,230     $ 5,323     $ 10,804  
               
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Subscription revenue $ 218,986     $ 182,906     $ 628,738     $ 521,369  
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   155,477       138,877       461,608       400,465  
Subscription variable expenses   20,601       17,415       59,825       50,867  
Subscription fixed expenses*   12,157       8,069       33,953       24,753  
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,751     $ 18,545     $ 73,352     $ 45,284  
Other business revenue   108,470       102,947     $ 319,639     $ 291,379  
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   82,507       72,694       239,342       210,286  
Other business variable expenses   18,126       20,482       57,713       56,455  
Other business fixed expenses*   6,021       4,541       17,261       13,834  
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,816     $ 5,230     $ 5,323     $ 10,804  
Revenue   327,456       285,853     $ 948,377     $ 812,748  
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   237,984       211,571       700,950       610,751  
Variable expenses   38,727       37,897       117,538       107,322  
Fixed expenses*   18,178       12,610       51,214       38,587  
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 32,567     $ 23,775     $ 78,675     $ 56,088  
               
As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Subscription revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   71.0 %     75.9 %     73.4 %     76.8 %
Subscription variable expenses   9.4 %     9.5 %     9.5 %     9.8 %
Subscription fixed expenses*   5.6 %     4.4 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   14.0 %     10.1 %     11.7 %     8.7 %
               
Other business revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   76.1 %     70.6 %     74.9 %     72.2 %
Other business variable expenses   16.7 %     19.9 %     18.1 %     19.4 %
Other business fixed expenses*   5.6 %     4.4 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   1.7 %     5.1 %     1.7 %     3.7 %
               
Revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   72.7 %     74.0 %     73.9 %     75.1 %
Variable expenses   11.8 %     13.3 %     12.4 %     13.2 %
Fixed expenses*   5.6 %     4.4 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   9.9 %     8.3 %     8.3 %     6.9 %
               
*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.
 

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		                        
    2024       2023                          
Net loss $ (11,289 )   $ (42,530 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   23,906       25,228                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   12,542       9,445                          
Interest income   (9,412 )     (6,169 )                        
Interest expense   11,071       8,380                          
Other non-operating expenses                                  
Income tax benefit   (43 )     (472 )                        
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses         4,175                          
(Gain) loss from equity method investment   (33 )     (110 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,742     $ (2,053 )                        
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022
Net income (loss) $ 1,425     $ (5,862 )   $ (6,852 )   $ (2,163 )   $ (4,036 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (24,780 )   $ (9,285 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   8,127       8,381       7,398       6,636       6,585       6,503       12,140       8,412  
Depreciation and amortization expense   4,381       4,376       3,785       3,029       2,990       3,253       3,202       2,897  
Interest income   (3,232 )     (3,135 )     (3,045 )     (2,842 )     (2,389 )     (2,051 )     (1,729 )     (1,614 )
Interest expense   3,820       3,655       3,596       3,697       3,053       2,940       2,387       1,587  
Other non-operating expenses                                          
Income tax expense (benefit)   39       (44 )     (38 )     130       (43 )     (238 )     (191 )     (15 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses                       8       65       4,102       193  
(Gain) loss from equity method investment   (33 )                   (110 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,527     $ 7,371     $ 4,844     $ 8,487     $ 6,058     $ (3,242 )   $ (4,869 )   $ 2,175  
 

