Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Q3 was a very strong financial quarter for the company, combining consistent revenue growth with a 66% year-over-year increase in subscription discretionary profit,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “This outperformance was driven by aligning the cost of veterinary care with member pricing, resulting in the achievement of our target value proposition of 71%. Trupanion is solving a bigger problem today than ever before, and after generating $30 million in free cash flow over the past 12 months, we are well positioned to reach even more pets in this globally underpenetrated market.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $327.5 million, an increase of 15% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,688,903 at September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1% over September 30, 2023.

Subscription business revenue was $219.0 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Subscription enrolled pets was 1,032,042 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 6% over September 30, 2023.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $15.3 million and free cash flow was $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $11.4 million and free cash flow of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $948.4 million, an increase of 17% compared to the first nine months of 2023.

Subscription business revenue was $628.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first nine months of 2023.

Net loss was $(11.3) million, or $(0.27) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(42.5) million, or $(1.03) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(2.1) million in the first nine months of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $24.6 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $1.1 million and free cash flow of $(13.2) million in the first nine months of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Company held $293.1 million in cash and short-term investments, including $36.4 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.

The Company maintained $274.6 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $139.9 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $134.7 million.

Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, Australia, and Puerto Rico with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 218,986 $ 182,906 $ 628,738 $ 521,369 Other business 108,470 102,947 319,639 291,379 Total revenue 327,456 285,853 948,377 812,748 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 177,365 157,444 525,237 455,055 Other business 100,712 93,176 297,265 266,741 Total cost of revenue(2) 278,077 250,620 822,502 721,796 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 7,933 5,302 23,083 15,434 General and administrative(1) 16,977 12,664 46,903 46,817 New pet acquisition expense(1) 18,308 17,772 53,025 60,183 Depreciation and amortization 4,381 2,990 12,542 9,445 Total operating expenses 47,599 38,728 135,553 131,879 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (34 ) 4 (184 ) (140 ) Operating income (loss) 1,746 (3,491 ) (9,862 ) (41,067 ) Interest expense 3,820 3,053 11,071 8,380 Other income, net (3,538 ) (2,465 ) (9,601 ) (6,445 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,464 (4,079 ) (11,332 ) (43,002 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 39 (43 ) (43 ) (472 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,425 $ (4,036 ) $ (11,289 ) $ (42,530 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.03 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.03 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 42,233,903 41,536,575 42,076,998 41,344,195 Diluted 42,822,505 41,536,575 42,076,998 41,344,195 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,401 $ 1,176 $ 4,186 $ 3,801 Technology and development 1,259 650 3,774 1,985 General and administrative 4,125 3,281 11,435 14,448 New pet acquisition expense 1,555 1,785 5,743 5,626 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,340 $ 6,892 $ 25,138 $ 25,860 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Veterinary invoice expense $ 238,814 $ 212,441 $ 703,485 $ 613,316 Other cost of revenue 39,263 38,179 119,017 108,480 Total cost of revenue $ 278,077 $ 250,620 $ 822,502 $ 721,796

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,477 $ 147,501 Short-term investments 155,580 129,667 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,015 at September 30, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023 289,823 267,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,692 17,022 Total current assets 599,572 562,089 Restricted cash 23,394 22,963 Long-term investments 14,215 12,866 Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 102,862 103,650 Intangible assets, net 14,888 18,745 Other long-term assets 16,004 18,922 Goodwill 45,183 43,713 Total assets $ 816,118 $ 782,948 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,136 $ 10,505 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 33,461 34,052 Reserve for veterinary invoices 56,668 63,238 Deferred revenue 260,238 235,329 Long-term debt - current portion 1,350 1,350 Total current liabilities 361,853 344,474 Long-term debt 127,548 127,580 Deferred tax liabilities 2,166 2,685 Other liabilities 4,376 4,487 Total liabilities 495,943 479,226 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,368,881 and 42,340,695 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024; 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 561,010 536,108 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,243 403 Accumulated deficit (227,544 ) (216,255 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (16,534 ) (16,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 320,175 303,722 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 816,118 $ 782,948

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,425 $ (4,036 ) $ (11,289 ) $ (42,530 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,381 2,990 12,542 9,445 Stock-based compensation expense 8,341 6,892 25,138 25,860 Other, net (136 ) (549 ) (453 ) (1,134 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (3,794 ) (12,409 ) (22,020 ) (45,593 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 101 452 2,398 (2,761 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 1,377 2,632 (350 ) (3,832 ) Reserve for veterinary invoices (3,934 ) 5,258 (6,469 ) 17,697 Deferred revenue 7,535 10,168 25,088 43,979 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,296 11,398 24,585 1,131 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (26,125 ) (29,458 ) (107,375 ) (109,389 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 26,089 29,713 81,767 147,365 Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (1,914 ) (4,391 ) (7,858 ) (14,310 ) Other 490 837 1,552 1,420 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,460 ) (3,299 ) (31,914 ) 25,086 Financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees — 24,972 — 60,102 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 258 628 729 1,281 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (802 ) (272 ) (1,390 ) (1,296 ) Repayments of debt financing (338 ) (338 ) (1,013 ) (1,380 ) Other financing (157 ) (150 ) (609 ) (150 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,039 ) 24,840 (2,283 ) 58,557 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 481 (906 ) 19 (830 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 13,278 32,033 (9,593 ) 83,944 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 147,593 136,548 170,464 84,637 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 160,871 $ 168,581 $ 160,871 $ 168,581

The following tables set forth our key operating metrics. Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,688,903 1,712,177 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,032,042 969,322 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 71.94 $ 64.63 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 493 $ 428 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 227 $ 232 Average monthly retention 98.29 % 98.55 % Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,688,903 1,699,643 1,708,017 1,714,473 1,712,177 1,679,659 1,616,865 1,537,573 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,032,042 1,020,934 1,006,168 991,426 969,322 943,958 906,369 869,862 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 74.27 $ 71.72 $ 69.79 $ 67.07 $ 65.82 $ 64.41 $ 63.58 $ 63.11 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 493 $ 450 $ 428 $ 419 $ 428 $ 470 $ 541 $ 641 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 243 $ 231 $ 207 $ 217 $ 212 $ 236 $ 247 $ 283 Average monthly retention 98.29 % 98.34 % 98.41 % 98.49 % 98.55 % 98.61 % 98.65 % 98.69 %

The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,296 $ 11,398 $ 24,585 $ 1,131 Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (1,914 ) (4,391 ) (7,858 ) (14,310 ) Free cash flow $ 13,382 $ 7,007 $ 16,727 $ (13,179 )

The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Veterinary invoice expense $ 238,814 $ 212,441 $ 703,485 $ 613,316 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (830 ) (870 ) (2,535 ) (2,565 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4) (82,507 ) (72,694 ) (239,342 ) (210,286 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $ 155,477 $ 138,877 $ 461,608 $ 400,465 % of subscription revenue 71.0 % 75.9 % 73.4 % 76.8 % Other cost of revenue $ 39,263 $ 38,179 $ 119,017 $ 108,480 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (536 ) (282 ) (1,479 ) (1,158 ) Other business variable expenses(4) (18,126 ) (20,482 ) (57,713 ) (56,455 ) Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 20,601 $ 17,415 $ 59,825 $ 50,867 % of subscription revenue 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.8 % Technology and development expense $ 7,933 $ 5,302 $ 23,083 $ 15,434 General and administrative expense 16,977 12,664 46,903 46,817 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (5,258 ) (3,754 ) (14,465 ) (16,072 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — (8 ) — (4,175 ) Development expenses(3) (1,474 ) (1,594 ) (4,307 ) (3,417 ) Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $ 18,178 $ 12,610 $ 51,214 $ 38,587 % of total revenue 5.6 % 4.4 % 5.4 % 4.7 % New pet acquisition expense $ 18,308 $ 17,772 $ 53,025 $ 60,183 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (1,503 ) (1,679 ) (5,426 ) (5,433 ) Other business pet acquisition expense(4) (8 ) (10 ) (31 ) (123 ) Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $ 16,797 $ 16,083 $ 47,568 $ 54,627 % of subscription revenue 7.7 % 8.8 % 7.6 % 10.5 % (1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.

(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.

(4) Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 1,746 $ (3,491 ) $ (9,862 ) $ (41,067 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 16,805 16,093 47,599 54,750 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 8,127 6,585 23,905 25,228 Development expenses(3) 1,474 1,594 4,307 3,417 Depreciation and amortization 4,381 2,990 12,542 9,445 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 8 — 4,175 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (34 ) 4 (184 ) (140 ) Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 32,567 $ 23,775 $ 78,675 $ 56,088 Subscription Business: Subscription operating income (loss) $ 3,824 $ (5,709 ) $ (4,109 ) $ (37,294 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 16,797 16,083 47,568 54,627 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 6,215 4,996 18,723 19,229 Development expenses(3) 986 1,257 2,855 2,439 Depreciation and amortization 2,929 1,913 8,315 6,060 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 5 — 223 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,751 $ 18,545 $ 73,352 $ 45,284 Other Business: Other business operating income (loss) $ (2,044 ) $ 2,214 $ (5,569 ) $ (3,633 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 8 10 31 123 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,912 1,589 5,182 5,999 Development expenses(3) 488 337 1,452 978 Depreciation and amortization 1,452 1,077 4,227 3,385 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 3 — 3,952 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,816 $ 5,230 $ 5,323 $ 10,804 (1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers. (3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription revenue $ 218,986 $ 182,906 $ 628,738 $ 521,369 Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 155,477 138,877 461,608 400,465 Subscription variable expenses 20,601 17,415 59,825 50,867 Subscription fixed expenses* 12,157 8,069 33,953 24,753 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,751 $ 18,545 $ 73,352 $ 45,284 Other business revenue 108,470 102,947 $ 319,639 $ 291,379 Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 82,507 72,694 239,342 210,286 Other business variable expenses 18,126 20,482 57,713 56,455 Other business fixed expenses* 6,021 4,541 17,261 13,834 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,816 $ 5,230 $ 5,323 $ 10,804 Revenue 327,456 285,853 $ 948,377 $ 812,748 Cost of paying veterinary invoices 237,984 211,571 700,950 610,751 Variable expenses 38,727 37,897 117,538 107,322 Fixed expenses* 18,178 12,610 51,214 38,587 Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 32,567 $ 23,775 $ 78,675 $ 56,088 As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 71.0 % 75.9 % 73.4 % 76.8 % Subscription variable expenses 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.8 % Subscription fixed expenses* 5.6 % 4.4 % 5.4 % 4.7 % Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 14.0 % 10.1 % 11.7 % 8.7 % Other business revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 76.1 % 70.6 % 74.9 % 72.2 % Other business variable expenses 16.7 % 19.9 % 18.1 % 19.4 % Other business fixed expenses* 5.6 % 4.4 % 5.4 % 4.7 % Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 1.7 % 5.1 % 1.7 % 3.7 % Revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of paying veterinary invoices 72.7 % 74.0 % 73.9 % 75.1 % Variable expenses 11.8 % 13.3 % 12.4 % 13.2 % Fixed expenses* 5.6 % 4.4 % 5.4 % 4.7 % Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 9.9 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 6.9 % *Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (11,289 ) $ (42,530 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 23,906 25,228 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,542 9,445 Interest income (9,412 ) (6,169 ) Interest expense 11,071 8,380 Other non-operating expenses — — Income tax benefit (43 ) (472 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses — 4,175 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (33 ) (110 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,742 $ (2,053 ) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,425 $ (5,862 ) $ (6,852 ) $ (2,163 ) $ (4,036 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (24,780 ) $ (9,285 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 8,127 8,381 7,398 6,636 6,585 6,503 12,140 8,412 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,381 4,376 3,785 3,029 2,990 3,253 3,202 2,897 Interest income (3,232 ) (3,135 ) (3,045 ) (2,842 ) (2,389 ) (2,051 ) (1,729 ) (1,614 ) Interest expense 3,820 3,655 3,596 3,697 3,053 2,940 2,387 1,587 Other non-operating expenses — — — — — — Income tax expense (benefit) 39 (44 ) (38 ) 130 (43 ) (238 ) (191 ) (15 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses — — 8 65 4,102 193 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (33 ) — (110 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,527 $ 7,371 $ 4,844 $ 8,487 $ 6,058 $ (3,242 ) $ (4,869 ) $ 2,175

Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results Total Revenue by Quarter (dollars, in millions)

