Teladoc Health Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (“Third Quarter 2024”). Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the three months ended September 30, 2023 (“Third Quarter 2023”).

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Third Quarter 2024 revenue of $640.5 million, down 3% year-over-year
  • Third Quarter 2024 net loss of $33.3 million, or $0.19 per share
  • Third Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $83.3 million, down 6% year-over-year
  • Integrated Care segment revenue of $383.7 million, up 2% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17.7%
  • BetterHelp segment revenue of $256.8 million, down 10% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.9%

“I am pleased with our third quarter results, which demonstrate our commitment to consistent execution, and I remain excited about our potential. I see many strengths to build upon as we advance initiatives aimed at strengthening our business and unlocking future growth opportunities,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.

“As we close out 2024, we are moving with urgency and making changes to more effectively leverage our leadership position in the complex and dynamic markets we serve. There is more work ahead of us, and 2025 will be an important repositioning year. Our focus remains on delivering consistent performance and driving long term shareholder value,” Divita added.

Key Financial Data
($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
  Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,       September 30,    
    2024       2023     Change     2024       2023     Change
Revenue $ 640,508     $ 660,238     (3 )%   $ 1,929,083     $ 1,941,888     (1 )%
                       
Net loss $ (33,276 )   $ (57,073 )   42 %   $ (952,836 )   $ (191,478 )   N/M
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 )   $ (0.35 )   46 %   $ (5.61 )   $ (1.17 )   N/M
                       
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 83,255     $ 88,757     (6 )%   $ 235,876     $ 213,677     10 %

See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.
N/M not meaningful

Third Quarter 2024

Revenue decreased 3% to $640.5 million from $660.2 million in Third Quarter 2023. Access fees revenue decreased 5% to $555.3 million and other revenue grew 9% to $85.2 million. U.S. revenue decreased 6% to $536.2 million and International revenue grew 15% to $104.3 million.

Teladoc Health Integrated Care ("Integrated Care") segment revenue increased 2% to $383.7 million in Third Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 10% to $256.8 million.

Net loss totaled $33.3 million, or $0.19 per share, for Third Quarter 2024, compared to $57.1 million, or $0.35 per share, for Third Quarter 2023. Results for Third Quarter 2024 included stock-based compensation expense of $34.0 million, or $0.20 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $51.1 million, or $0.30 per share pre-tax. Net loss for Third Quarter 2024 also included $3.6 million, or $0.02 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs, related to severance costs and costs associated with office space reduction.

Results for Third Quarter 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $52.9 million, or $0.32 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $69.2 million, or $0.42 per share pre-tax.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 6% to $83.3 million, compared to $88.8 million for Third Quarter 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $68.0 million in Third Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 41% to $15.2 million in Third Quarter 2024.

GAAP gross margin, which includes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment, was 67.2% for Third Quarter 2024, compared to 68.6% for Third Quarter 2023.

Adjusted gross margin(1) was 71.9% for Third Quarter 2024, compared to 71.8% for Third Quarter 2023.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue decreased 1% to $1,929.1 million from $1,941.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Access fees revenue decreased 2% to $1,672.1 million, and other revenue grew 10% to $257.0 million. U.S. revenue decreased 3% to $1,624.6 million, and International revenue grew 13% to $304.5 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Revenue for the Integrated Care segment increased 5% to $1,138.2 million and for the BetterHelp segment decreased 8% to $790.9 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million was recorded in the first nine months of 2024 and was attributable to changes in estimates of future cash flows related to the company’s BetterHelp segment. The non-cash charge had no impact on the provision for income taxes.

Net loss totaled $952.8 million, or $5.61 per share, for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $191.5 million, or $1.17 per share, for the first nine months of 2023. Results for the first nine months of 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million, or $4.65 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $118.5 million, or $0.70 per share pre-tax, restructuring costs of $14.8 million, or $0.09 per share pre-tax, primarily related to severance costs, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $179.4 million, or $1.06 per share pre-tax.

Results for the first nine months of 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $154.7 million, or $0.94 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $172.2 million, or $1.05 per share pre-tax. Net loss for the first nine months of 2023 also included $16.0 million, or $0.10 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 10% to $235.9 million, compared to $213.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $179.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 28% to $56.1 million in the first nine months of 2024.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 66.6% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 68.0% for the first nine months of 2023.

Adjusted gross margin(1) was 70.8% for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations was $110.2 million in Third Quarter 2024, compared to $105.6 million in Third Quarter 2023, and was $207.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $219.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Capitalized expenditures and capitalized software development costs (together, “Capex”) were $31.1 million in Third Quarter 2024, compared to $37.6 million in Third Quarter 2023, and were $94.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $119.8 million for the first nine months of 2023. Free cash flow was $79.0 million in Third Quarter 2024, compared to $68.0 million in Third Quarter 2023, and was $113.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $100.1 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Financial Outlook

The outlook provided for the Integrated Care segment is based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. Accordingly, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for future financial performance.

Integrated Care

For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect  
Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) 0% - 2.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.25% - 13.75%
U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 93.5 - 94.5 million
   
For the full year of 2024, we expect  
Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) Low single digits to mid-single digits
Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.9% - 15.3%
U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 93.5 - 94.5 million


Earnings Conference Call

The Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code #781291. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=72270. A live audio webcast will also be available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members, BetterHelp paying users or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings, including our ability to effectively compete; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or the loss of a significant number of members or BetterHelp paying users; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; and (viii) the success of our operational review of the company to achieve a more balanced approach to growth and margin. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

 
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue $ 640,508     $ 660,238     $ 1,929,083     $ 1,941,888  
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)   179,745       185,960       562,342       566,607  
Advertising and marketing   177,462       186,152       531,061       541,698  
Sales   47,465       52,309       152,267       160,329  
Technology and development   72,383       84,289       230,522       258,583  
General and administrative   114,245       115,716       335,494       355,702  
Goodwill impairment               790,000        
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs   457       5,824       1,287       16,848  
Restructuring costs   3,580       411       14,753       16,043  
Amortization of intangible assets   86,906       91,834       276,825       231,205  
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,666       2,468       7,203       8,345  
Total costs and expenses   684,909       724,963       2,901,754       2,155,360  
Loss from operations   (44,401 )     (64,725 )     (972,671 )     (213,472 )
Interest income   (15,326 )     (12,606 )     (42,840 )     (33,075 )
Interest expense   5,660       5,646       16,957       16,744  
Other (income) expense, net   (2,239 )     1,792       (1,306 )     (2,908 )
Loss before provision for income taxes   (32,496 )     (59,557 )     (945,482 )     (194,233 )
Provision for income taxes   780       (2,484 )     7,354       (2,755 )
Net loss $ (33,276 )   $ (57,073 )   $ (952,836 )   $ (191,478 )
               
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (5.61 )   $ (1.17 )
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share   171,496,282       165,119,379       169,824,993       164,079,194  


Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation expense for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) $ 1,075   $ 1,464   $ 3,782   $ 4,060
Advertising and marketing   3,856     4,399     11,023     11,527
Sales   5,204     9,110     20,124     27,055
Technology and development   8,152     14,566     27,134     42,984
General and administrative   15,760     23,406     56,416     69,082
Total stock-based compensation expense (3) $ 34,047   $ 52,945   $ 118,479   $ 154,708

See note (3) in the Notes section that follows.


Revenues

  Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,       September 30,    
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2024     2023   Change     2024     2023   Change
Revenue by Type                      
Access fees $ 555,275   $ 582,070   (5 )%   $ 1,672,097   $ 1,708,601   (2 )%
Other   85,233     78,168   9 %     256,986     233,287   10 %
Total Revenue $ 640,508   $ 660,238   (3 )%   $ 1,929,083   $ 1,941,888   (1 )%
                       
Revenue by Geography                      
U.S. Revenue $ 536,161   $ 569,322   (6 )%   $ 1,624,563   $ 1,672,770   (3 )%
International Revenue   104,347     90,916   15 %     304,520     269,118   13 %
Total Revenue $ 640,508   $ 660,238   (3 )%   $ 1,929,083   $ 1,941,888   (1 )%


Summary Operating Metrics

Consolidated

  Three Months Ended         Nine Months Ended      
  September 30,         September 30,      
(In millions) 2024   2023   Change   2024   2023   Change
Total Visits 4.1   4.4   (7 )%   12.9   14.0   (8 )%


Integrated Care

  As of September 30,    
(In millions) 2024   2023   Change
U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 93.9   90.2   4 %
Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4) 1.179   1.122   5 %


  Three Months Ended         Nine Months Ended      
  September 30,         September 30,      
  2024   2023   Change   2024   2023   Change
Average Monthly Revenue
Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5)		 $ 1.36   $ 1.41   (4 )%   $ 1.37   $ 1.40   (2 )%


BetterHelp

  Average for         Average for      
  Three Months Ended         Nine Months Ended      
  September 30,         September 30,      
(In millions) 2024   2023   Change   2024   2023   Change
BetterHelp Paying Users (6) 0.398   0.459   (13 )%   0.407   0.467   (13 )%

See notes (2), (4), (5), and (6) in the Notes section that follows.


Operating Results by Segment (see note (7) in the Notes section that follows)

The following table presents operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,       September 30,    
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2024       2023     Change     2024       2023     Change
Teladoc Health Integrated Care                      
Revenue $ 383,666     $ 374,416     2 %   $ 1,138,198     $ 1,084,438     5 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,039     $ 62,805     8 %   $ 179,741     $ 135,900     32 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %   17.7 %     16.8 %         15.8 %     12.5 %    
                       
BetterHelp                      
Therapy Services $ 250,588     $ 281,204     (11 )%   $ 773,373     $ 845,420     (9 )%
Other Wellness Services   6,254       4,618     35 %     17,512       12,030     46 %
Total Revenue $ 256,842     $ 285,822     (10 )%   $ 790,885     $ 857,450     (8 )%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,216     $ 25,952     (41 )%   $ 56,135     $ 77,777     (28 )%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %   5.9 %     9.1 %         7.1 %     9.1 %    



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (952,836 )   $ (191,478 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Goodwill impairment   790,000        
Amortization of intangible assets   276,825       231,205  
Depreciation of property and equipment   7,203       8,345  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   7,144       8,325  
Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts   2,199       4,935  
Stock-based compensation   118,479       154,727  
Deferred income taxes   611       (6,658 )
Other, net   5,212       9,761  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   3,675       (696 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,849       14,070  
Inventory   (8,328 )     18,246  
Other assets   1,439       (18,362 )
Accounts payable   (5,851 )     (21,670 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   13,980       17,075  
Accrued compensation   (35,943 )     433  
Deferred revenue   (10,456 )     (1,261 )
Operating lease liabilities   (8,088 )     (7,133 )
Other liabilities   (336 )     75  
Net cash provided by operating activities   207,778       219,939  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (4,658 )     (10,060 )
Capitalized software development costs   (89,750 )     (109,781 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (94,408 )     (119,841 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options   2,711       1,423  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   3,721       8,597  
Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net   (176 )     2,609  
Other, net   (2 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities   6,254       12,629  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   119,624       112,727  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes   567       (382 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   1,123,675       918,182  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,243,866     $ 1,030,527  


The following table presents the selected cash flow information for the following quarters (in thousands, unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
September 30,
  2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,175     $ 105,601  
Net cash used in investing activities   (31,148 )     (37,647 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   698       5,068  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes   1,758       (1,190 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 81,483     $ 71,832  



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
 
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,243,866     $ 1,123,675  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,318 and $4,240 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   212,039       217,423  
Inventories   36,993       29,513  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   115,738       118,437  
Total current assets   1,608,636       1,489,048  
Property and equipment, net   28,030       32,032  
Goodwill   283,190       1,073,190  
Intangible assets, net   1,496,698       1,677,781  
Operating lease—right-of-use assets   34,115       40,060  
Other assets   77,912       80,258  
Total assets $ 3,528,581     $ 4,392,369  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 37,801     $ 43,637  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   188,095       178,634  
Accrued compensation   66,437       102,686  
Deferred revenue—current   88,325       95,659  
Convertible senior notes, net—current   550,723        
Total current liabilities   931,381       420,616  
Other liabilities   736       1,080  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   36,896       42,837  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   10,469       13,623  
Deferred taxes, net   50,846       49,452  
Convertible senior notes, net—non-current   990,551       1,538,688  
Total liabilities   2,020,879       2,066,296  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 171,944,014 shares and 166,658,253 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively   172       167  
Additional paid-in capital   17,726,127       17,591,551  
Accumulated deficit   (16,181,491 )     (15,228,655 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (37,106 )     (36,990 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,507,702       2,326,073  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,528,581     $ 4,392,369  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before provision for income taxes; other (income) expense, net; interest income; interest expense; depreciation of property and equipment; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring costs; acquisition, integration, and transformation cost; goodwill impairment; and stock-based compensation.

Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs.

Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;
  • adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;
  • adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and it does not reflect other (income) expense, net, interest income, or interest expense;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment; and
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.

In addition, although amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue $ 640,508     $ 660,238     $ 1,929,083     $ 1,941,888  
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)   (179,745 )     (185,960 )     (562,342 )     (566,607 )
Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment   (30,237 )     (21,088 )     (82,695 )     (55,094 )
Gross Profit   430,526       453,190       1,284,046       1,320,187  
Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment   30,237       21,088       82,695       55,094  
Adjusted gross profit $ 460,763     $ 474,278     $ 1,366,741     $ 1,375,281  
               
Gross margin   67.2 %     68.6 %     66.6 %     68.0 %
Adjusted gross margin   71.9 %     71.8 %     70.8 %     70.8 %


The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss $ (33,276 )   $ (57,073 )   $ (952,836 )   $ (191,478 )
Add:              
Provision for income taxes   780       (2,484 )     7,354       (2,755 )
Other (income) expense, net   (2,239 )     1,792       (1,306 )     (2,908 )
Interest expense   5,660       5,646       16,957       16,744  
Interest income   (15,326 )     (12,606 )     (42,840 )     (33,075 )
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,666       2,468       7,203       8,345  
Amortization of intangible assets   86,906       91,834       276,825       231,205  
Restructuring costs   3,580       411       14,753       16,043  
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs   457       5,824       1,287       16,848  
Goodwill impairment               790,000        
Stock-based compensation   34,047       52,945       118,479       154,708  
Total Adjustments   38,084       59,180       924,519       187,599  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,255     $ 88,757     $ 235,876     $ 213,677  
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDA              
Teladoc Health Integrated Care $ 68,039     $ 62,805     $ 179,741     $ 135,900  
BetterHelp   15,216       25,952       56,135       77,777  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,255     $ 88,757     $ 235,876     $ 213,677  


The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,175     $ 105,601     $ 207,778     $ 219,939  
Capital expenditures   (1,597 )     (5,793 )     (4,658 )     (10,060 )
Capitalized software development costs   (29,551 )     (31,854 )     (89,750 )     (109,781 )
Capex   (31,148 )     (37,647 )     (94,408 )     (119,841 )
Free Cash Flow $ 79,027     $ 67,954     $ 113,370     $ 100,098  


Notes:

  1. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

  2. U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.

  3. Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.

  4. Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of the applicable period.

  5. Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.

  6. BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.

  7. We have two segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.

Investors:
Michael Minchak
617-444-9612
ir@teladochealth.com

Media:
Chris Stenrud
860-491-8821
pr@teladochealth.com


