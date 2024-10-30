JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 Net Sales Increased 4% vs. prior year; Q3 Operating Income up 9% vs. prior year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Overview

Net sales were $321.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 4% Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $264.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 7% Toys/Consumer Products net sales year-to-date are $451.8 million, a year-over-year decrease of 2% Costumes net sales were $57.3 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10% Costumes net sales year-to-date are $108.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11%

Gross margin of 33.8%, down 70 basis points vs. Q3 2023

Gross profit of $108.8 million, up 2% compared to $107.0 million in Q3 2023 Year-to-date gross profit of $177.5 million, down 6% compared to $189.6 million in the comparable period in 2023

Operating income of $68.1 million (21.2% of net sales) in Q3 2024 vs. $62.4 million (20.1% of net sales) in Q3 2023

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $52.3 million or $4.64 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $47.8 million or $4.53 per diluted share in Q3 2023

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $54.0 million or $4.79 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.1 million or $4.75 per diluted share in Q3 2023

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $74.4 million vs. $67.1 million in Q3 2023 Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million (8.5% of trailing twelve months net sales) down from $74.5 million (10.4% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended September 2023.





Management Commentary

“We’re pleased to share the results of a very strong third quarter. For many years, our largest shipping quarter has been the third driven by our focus on the FOB selling model. This year is no exception, with the US business having its biggest shipping quarter in ten years. The yearly plan is on track to reach its goals. With some difficult first-half revenue comparisons behind us, total company sales increased 4% year-over-year in the quarter. Our gross margins remained strong at 33.8%, and our overhead-related cost growth slowed to deliver quarterly operating margin of 21.2%, a slight improvement over last year. Each of our Toys/Consumer Products divisions delivered sales growth in the quarter. Dolls, Role Play/Dress-Up was up 5.5% to $146.9 million, Action Play & Collectibles was up 5.4% to $98.8 million and Outdoor/Seasonal Toys was up 42.4% to $18.7 million.

“Our Costumes business, as anticipated, reflected softness due to customers recalibrating to lower Halloween consumer demand for costumes versus prior year. Globally, Costumes were down 10.1% in the quarter and 11.3% year-to-date.

We are encouraged by some of the early consumer reactions to our new Fall 2024 products. We are now confident about finishing out this year as planned while building on retail momentum to deliver a robust 2025.”

Additional Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights

The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 7% globally (6.4% North America; 11.5% International) and sales of Disguise costumes were down 10% compared to last year (-11.6% North America; 6.5% International).

Year-to-date adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $50.0 million ($4.50 per diluted share), compared to $59.4 million ($5.66 per diluted share) in the first nine months of 2023.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $69.4 million (12.4% of net sales) declined from $86.6 million (14.8% of net sales) in the comparable 2023 period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $22.3 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $96.4 million as of September 30, 2023, and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory was $63.5 million, compared to $68.8 million as of September 30, 2023 and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,070 $ 96,252 $ 72,350 Restricted cash 214 195 204 Accounts receivable, net 290,424 206,751 123,797 Inventory 63,509 68,832 52,647 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,082 6,721 6,374 Total current assets 384,299 378,751 255,372 Property and equipment 144,072 135,821 135,956 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 128,947 121,193 121,357 Property and equipment, net 15,125 14,628 14,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 19,242 25,743 23,592 Deferred income tax assets, net 68,187 57,856 68,143 Goodwill 35,102 35,083 35,083 Other long-term assets 1,923 2,220 2,162 Total assets $ 523,878 $ 514,281 $ 398,951 Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 98,928 $ 94,409 $ 42,177 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party) 35,011 27,977 12,259 Accrued expenses 71,748 65,609 45,102 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 40,837 43,512 38,531 Income taxes payable - 17,422 3,785 Short term operating lease liabilities 7,405 6,415 7,380 Total current liabilities 253,929 255,344 149,234 Long term operating lease liabilities 14,536 19,283 16,666 Accrued expenses - long term 1,824 3,750 3,746 Preferred stock derivative liability - 28,586 29,947 Income taxes payable 3,523 2,994 3,245 Total liabilities 273,812 309,957 202,838 Preferred stock accrued dividends - 5,608 5,992 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 11 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 295,400 277,546 278,642 Accumulated deficit (30,579 ) (62,744 ) (73,612 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,266 ) (16,808 ) (15,627 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 249,566 198,004 189,413 Non-controlling interests 500 712 708 Total stockholders' equity 250,066 198,716 190,121 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 523,878 $ 514,281 $ 398,951 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) September 30, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2024 2023 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 83 61 Inventory turnover (DSI) 27 31 Nine Months Ended September 30, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ (15,181 ) $ 89,421 Cash flows used in investing activities (8,989 ) (7,427 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (26,100 ) (71,037 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (50,270 ) $ 10,957 Capital expenditures $ (7,344 ) $ (7,464 )







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Δ (%) 2024 2023 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 321,606 $ 309,744 4 % $ 560,301 $ 584,161 (4 ) % Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 158,770 149,052 7 289,190 293,512 (1 ) Royalty expense 50,011 51,141 (2 ) 86,181 95,074 (9 ) Amortization of tools and molds 3,994 2,566 56 7,462 5,955 25 Cost of sales 212,775 202,759 5 382,833 394,541 (3 ) Gross profit 108,831 106,985 2 177,468 189,620 (6 ) Direct selling expenses 7,552 10,684 (29 ) 21,904 22,405 (2 ) General and administrative expenses 33,101 33,821 (2 ) 100,887 92,492 9 Depreciation and amortization 95 81 17 275 276 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,748 44,586 (9 ) 123,066 115,173 7 Income from operations 68,083 62,399 9 54,402 74,447 (27 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures - - - - (565 ) nm Other income (expense), net 84 (52 ) nm 294 424 (31 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - (793 ) nm - (6,668 ) nm Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - (1,023 ) nm Interest income 69 384 (82 ) 533 587 (9 ) Interest expense (539 ) (1,436 ) (62 ) (938 ) (5,741 ) (84 ) Income before provision for income taxes 67,697 60,502 12 54,291 61,461 (12 ) Provision for income taxes 15,425 12,381 25 10,978 12,476 (12 ) Net income 52,272 48,121 9 43,313 48,985 (12 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (11 ) nm 280 (289 ) nm Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 52,272 $ 48,132 9 % $ 43,033 $ 49,274 (13 ) % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 52,272 $ 47,754 9 % $ 44,363 $ 48,156 (8 ) % Earnings per share - basic $ 4.78 $ 4.77 $ 4.14 $ 4.85 Shares used in earnings per share - basic 10,942 10,021 10,704 9,922 Earnings per share - diluted $ 4.64 $ 4.53 $ 3.99 $ 4.58 Shares used in earnings per share - diluted 11,275 10,542 11,106 10,503 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Δ bps 2024 2023 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 49.4 48.2 (120 ) 51.6 50.2 (140 ) Royalty expense 15.6 16.5 90 15.4 16.3 90 Amortization of tools and molds 1.2 0.8 (40.0 ) 1.3 1.0 (30 ) Cost of sales 66.2 65.5 (70 ) 68.3 67.5 (80 ) Gross profit 33.8 34.5 (70 ) 31.7 32.5 (80 ) Direct selling expenses 2.3 3.5 120 3.9 3.8 (10 ) General and administrative expenses 10.3 10.9 60 18.1 15.9 (220 ) Depreciation and amortization - - - - 0.1 10 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12.6 14.4 180 22.0 19.8 (220 ) Income from operations 21.2 20.1 110 9.7 12.7 (300 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures - - - (0.1 ) Other income (expense), net - - 0.1 0.1 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - (0.3 ) - (1.1 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (0.2 ) Interest income - 0.1 0.1 0.1 Interest expense (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Income before provision for income taxes 21.0 19.5 9.7 10.5 Provision for income taxes 4.7 4.0 2.0 2.1 Net income 16.3 15.5 7.7 8.4 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 16.3 % 15.5 % 7.7 % 8.4 % Net income attributable to common stockholders 16.3 % 15.4 % 7.9 % 8.2 %







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Δ ($) 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 52,272 $ 48,121 $ 4,151 $ 43,313 $ 48,985 $ (5,672 ) Interest expense 539 1,436 (897 ) 938 5,741 (4,803 ) Interest income (69 ) (384 ) 315 (533 ) (587 ) 54 Provision for income taxes 15,425 12,381 3,044 10,978 12,476 (1,498 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,089 4,398 (309 ) 7,737 7,982 (245 ) EBITDA 72,256 65,952 6,304 62,433 74,597 (12,164 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) - - - - 276 (276 ) Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) - - - - 289 (289 ) Other (income) expense, net (84 ) 52 (136 ) (294 ) (424 ) 130 Restricted stock compensation expense 2,186 2,025 161 7,280 5,970 1,310 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 793 (793 ) - 6,668 (6,668 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 1,023 (1,023 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,358 $ 67,071 $ 7,287 $ 69,419 $ 86,648 $ (17,229 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 23.1 % 21.7 % 140 bps 12.4 % 14.8 % -240 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM net income $ 32,441 $ 87,094 $ (54,653 ) Interest expense 1,648 8,035 (6,387 ) Interest income (1,290 ) (650 ) (640 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,335 (41,855 ) 47,190 Depreciation and amortization 10,091 9,934 157 TTM EBITDA 48,225 62,558 (14,333 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) - 276 (276 ) Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) - 289 (289 ) Other (income) expense, net (433 ) (701 ) 268 Restricted stock compensation expense 9,337 7,616 1,721 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 1,361 5,239 (3,878 ) Molds and tooling capitalization - (1,751 ) 1,751 Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,023 (1,023 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,490 $ 74,549 $ (16,059 ) (22 ) % TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 8.5 % 10.4 % -190 bps Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Δ ($) 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 52,272 $ 47,754 $ 4,518 $ 44,363 $ 48,156 $ (3,793 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,186 2,025 161 7,280 5,970 1,310 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 793 (793 ) - 6,668 (6,668 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 1,023 (1,023 ) Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) - - - - 276 (276 ) 2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty - - - - 150 (150 ) Molds and Tooling capitalization - (1,751 ) 1,751 - (1,751 ) 1,751 Tax impact of additional charges (494 ) 1,268 (1,762 ) (1,681 ) (1,079 ) (602 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 53,964 $ 50,089 $ 3,875 $ 49,962 $ 59,413 $ (9,451 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic & diluted $ 4.93 $ 5.00 $ (0.07 ) $ 4.67 $ 5.99 $ (1.32 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic 10,942 10,021 921 10,704 9,922 782 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 4.79 $ 4.75 $ 0.04 $ 4.50 $ 5.66 $ (1.16 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted 11,275 10,542 733 11,106 10,503 603







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Divisions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Divisions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Toys/Consumer Products $ 264,306 $ 246,004 $ 269,607 7.4 % -8.8 % Toys/Consumer Products $ 451,786 $ 461,831 $ 529,590 -2.2 % -12.8 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 146,893 139,177 190,452 5.5 % -26.9 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 251,075 246,689 354,644 1.8 % -30.4 % Action Play & Collectibles 98,750 93,717 65,752 5.4 % 42.5 % Action Play & Collectibles 168,313 184,134 134,620 -8.6 % 36.8 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 18,663 13,110 13,403 42.4 % -2.2 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 32,398 31,008 40,326 4.5 % -23.1 % Costumes $ 57,300 $ 63,740 $ 53,391 -10.1 % 19.4 % Costumes $ 108,515 $ 122,330 $ 134,711 -11.3 % -9.2 % Total $ 321,606 $ 309,744 $ 322,998 3.8 % -4.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 584,161 $ 664,301 -4.1 % -12.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Regions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Regions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 United States $ 255,278 $ 244,931 $ 253,854 4.2 % -3.5 % United States $ 451,545 $ 461,561 $ 543,388 -2.2 % -15.1 % Europe 30,034 31,676 38,075 -5.2 % -16.8 % Europe 46,033 58,476 65,911 -21.3 % -11.3 % Latin America 22,632 15,319 9,504 47.7 % 61.2 % Latin America 33,867 27,590 15,712 22.8 % 75.6 % Canada 7,068 11,453 12,804 -38.3 % -10.6 % Canada 16,726 22,306 21,720 -25.0 % 2.7 % Asia 2,345 3,192 4,294 -26.5 % -25.7 % Asia 4,578 6,403 8,733 -28.5 % -26.7 % Australia & New Zealand 3,339 2,692 3,941 24.0 % -31.7 % Australia & New Zealand 6,292 6,056 7,014 3.9 % -13.7 % Middle East & Africa 910 481 526 89.2 % -8.6 % Middle East & Africa 1,260 1,769 1,823 -28.8 % -3.0 % Total $ 321,606 $ 309,744 $ 322,998 3.8 % -4.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 584,161 $ 664,301 -4.1 % -12.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Regions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Regions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 North America $ 262,346 $ 256,384 $ 266,658 2.3 % -3.9 % North America $ 468,271 $ 483,867 $ 565,108 -3.2 % -14.4 % International 59,260 53,360 56,340 11.1 % -5.3 % International 92,030 100,294 99,193 -8.2 % 1.1 % Total $ 321,606 $ 309,744 $ 322,998 3.8 % -4.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 584,161 $ 664,301 -4.1 % -12.1 %





