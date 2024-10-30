Submit Release
JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 Net Sales Increased 4% vs. prior year; Q3 Operating Income up 9% vs. prior year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Net sales were $321.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 4%
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $264.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 7%
      • Toys/Consumer Products net sales year-to-date are $451.8 million, a year-over-year decrease of 2%   
    • Costumes net sales were $57.3 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10%
      • Costumes net sales year-to-date are $108.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11%
  • Gross margin of 33.8%, down 70 basis points vs. Q3 2023
  • Gross profit of $108.8 million, up 2% compared to $107.0 million in Q3 2023
    • Year-to-date gross profit of $177.5 million, down 6% compared to $189.6 million in the comparable period in 2023
  • Operating income of $68.1 million (21.2% of net sales) in Q3 2024 vs. $62.4 million (20.1% of net sales) in Q3 2023
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $52.3 million or $4.64 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $47.8 million or $4.53 per diluted share in Q3 2023
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $54.0 million or $4.79 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.1 million or $4.75 per diluted share in Q3 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $74.4 million vs. $67.1 million in Q3 2023
    • Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million (8.5% of trailing twelve months net sales) down from $74.5 million (10.4% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended September 2023.

Management Commentary
“We’re pleased to share the results of a very strong third quarter. For many years, our largest shipping quarter has been the third driven by our focus on the FOB selling model. This year is no exception, with the US business having its biggest shipping quarter in ten years. The yearly plan is on track to reach its goals. With some difficult first-half revenue comparisons behind us, total company sales increased 4% year-over-year in the quarter. Our gross margins remained strong at 33.8%, and our overhead-related cost growth slowed to deliver quarterly operating margin of 21.2%, a slight improvement over last year. Each of our Toys/Consumer Products divisions delivered sales growth in the quarter. Dolls, Role Play/Dress-Up was up 5.5% to $146.9 million, Action Play & Collectibles was up 5.4% to $98.8 million and Outdoor/Seasonal Toys was up 42.4% to $18.7 million.

“Our Costumes business, as anticipated, reflected softness due to customers recalibrating to lower Halloween consumer demand for costumes versus prior year. Globally, Costumes were down 10.1% in the quarter and 11.3% year-to-date.

We are encouraged by some of the early consumer reactions to our new Fall 2024 products. We are now confident about finishing out this year as planned while building on retail momentum to deliver a robust 2025.”

Additional Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights
The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 7% globally (6.4% North America; 11.5% International) and sales of Disguise costumes were down 10% compared to last year (-11.6% North America; 6.5% International).

Year-to-date adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $50.0 million ($4.50 per diluted share), compared to $59.4 million ($5.66 per diluted share) in the first nine months of 2023.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $69.4 million (12.4% of net sales) declined from $86.6 million (14.8% of net sales) in the comparable 2023 period.

Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $22.3 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $96.4 million as of September 30, 2023, and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory was $63.5 million, compared to $68.8 million as of September 30, 2023 and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 30, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (3Q24 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567
Lucas Natalini
investors@jakks.net



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)    
           
          September 30,   December 31,  
            2024       2023       2023        
          (In thousands)      
Assets          
Current assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,070     $ 96,252     $ 72,350        
  Restricted cash     214       195       204        
  Accounts receivable, net     290,424       206,751       123,797        
  Inventory     63,509       68,832       52,647        
  Prepaid expenses and other assets     8,082       6,721       6,374        
    Total current assets     384,299       378,751       255,372        
                         
Property and equipment     144,072       135,821       135,956        
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization     128,947       121,193       121,357        
  Property and equipment, net     15,125       14,628       14,599        
                         
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     19,242       25,743       23,592        
Deferred income tax assets, net     68,187       57,856       68,143        
Goodwill     35,102       35,083       35,083        
Other long-term assets     1,923       2,220       2,162        
    Total assets   $ 523,878     $ 514,281     $ 398,951        
                         
                         
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity    
                         
Current liabilities:                  
  Accounts payable   $ 98,928     $ 94,409     $ 42,177        
  Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)     35,011       27,977       12,259        
  Accrued expenses     71,748       65,609       45,102        
  Reserve for sales returns and allowances     40,837       43,512       38,531        
  Income taxes payable     -       17,422       3,785        
  Short term operating lease liabilities     7,405       6,415       7,380        
    Total current liabilities     253,929       255,344       149,234        
                         
Long term operating lease liabilities     14,536       19,283       16,666        
Accrued expenses - long term     1,824       3,750       3,746        
Preferred stock derivative liability     -       28,586       29,947        
Income taxes payable     3,523       2,994       3,245        
    Total liabilities     273,812       309,957       202,838        
                         
Preferred stock accrued dividends     -       5,608       5,992        
                         
Stockholders' equity:                  
  Common stock, $.001 par value     11       10       10        
  Additional paid-in capital     295,400       277,546       278,642        
  Accumulated deficit     (30,579 )     (62,744 )     (73,612 )      
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (15,266 )     (16,808 )     (15,627 )      
    Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity     249,566       198,004       189,413        
  Non-controlling interests     500       712       708        
    Total stockholders' equity     250,066       198,716       190,121        
    Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity   $ 523,878     $ 514,281     $ 398,951        
                         
                         
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)    
                         
              September 30,      
Key Balance Sheet Data:         2024       2023        
                         
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)         83       61        
Inventory turnover (DSI)         27       31        
                         
              Nine Months Ended September 30,      
                   
Condensed Cash Flow Data:         2024       2023        
                         
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities       $ (15,181 )   $ 89,421        
Cash flows used in investing activities         (8,989 )     (7,427 )      
Cash flows used in financing activities and other         (26,100 )     (71,037 )      
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       $ (50,270 )   $ 10,957        
                         
Capital expenditures       $ (7,344 )   $ (7,464 )      
                         



    JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)    
                 
      Three Months Ended September 30,             Nine Months Ended September 30,           
        2024         2023     Δ (%)       2024         2023     Δ (%)    
      (In thousands, except per share data)         (In thousands, except per share data)        
                                     
Net sales $ 321,606       $ 309,744     4   %   $ 560,301       $ 584,161     (4 ) %  
Less: Cost of sales                                
  Cost of goods   158,770         149,052     7         289,190         293,512     (1 )    
  Royalty expense   50,011         51,141     (2 )       86,181         95,074     (9 )    
  Amortization of tools and molds   3,994         2,566     56         7,462         5,955     25      
  Cost of sales   212,775         202,759     5         382,833         394,541     (3 )    
    Gross profit   108,831         106,985     2         177,468         189,620     (6 )    
Direct selling expenses   7,552         10,684     (29 )       21,904         22,405     (2 )    
General and administrative expenses   33,101         33,821     (2 )       100,887         92,492     9      
Depreciation and amortization   95         81     17         275         276     -      
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   40,748         44,586     (9 )       123,066         115,173     7      
    Income from operations   68,083         62,399     9         54,402         74,447     (27 )    
Other income (expense):                                
  Loss from joint ventures   -         -     -         -         (565 )   nm    
  Other income (expense), net   84         (52 )   nm       294         424     (31 )    
  Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability   -         (793 )   nm       -         (6,668 )   nm    
  Loss on debt extinguishment   -         -     -         -         (1,023 )   nm    
  Interest income   69         384     (82 )       533         587     (9 )    
  Interest expense   (539 )       (1,436 )   (62 )       (938 )       (5,741 )   (84 )    
Income before provision for income taxes   67,697         60,502     12         54,291         61,461     (12 )    
Provision for income taxes   15,425         12,381     25         10,978         12,476     (12 )    
Net income   52,272         48,121     9         43,313         48,985     (12 )    
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   -         (11 )   nm       280         (289 )   nm    
Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 52,272       $ 48,132     9   %   $ 43,033       $ 49,274     (13 ) %  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 52,272       $ 47,754     9   %   $ 44,363       $ 48,156     (8 ) %  
  Earnings per share - basic $ 4.78       $ 4.77           $ 4.14       $ 4.85          
  Shares used in earnings per share - basic   10,942         10,021             10,704         9,922          
  Earnings per share - diluted $ 4.64       $ 4.53           $ 3.99       $ 4.58          
  Shares used in earnings per share - diluted   11,275         10,542             11,106         10,503          
                                     
      Three Months Ended September 30,         Nine Months Ended September 30,        
                     
        2024         2023     Δ bps       2024         2023     Δ bps    
                Fav/(Unfav)             Fav/(Unfav)  
Net sales   100.0   %     100.0   % -         100.0   %     100.0   % -      
Less: Cost of sales                                
  Cost of goods   49.4         48.2     (120 )       51.6         50.2     (140 )    
  Royalty expense   15.6         16.5     90         15.4         16.3     90      
  Amortization of tools and molds   1.2         0.8     (40.0 )       1.3         1.0     (30 )    
  Cost of sales   66.2         65.5     (70 )       68.3         67.5     (80 )    
    Gross profit   33.8         34.5     (70 )       31.7         32.5     (80 )    
Direct selling expenses   2.3         3.5     120         3.9         3.8     (10 )    
General and administrative expenses   10.3         10.9     60         18.1         15.9     (220 )    
Depreciation and amortization   -         -     -         -         0.1     10      
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   12.6         14.4     180         22.0         19.8     (220 )    
    Income from operations   21.2         20.1     110         9.7         12.7     (300 )    
Other income (expense):                                
  Loss from joint ventures   -         -             -         (0.1 )        
  Other income (expense), net   -         -             0.1         0.1          
  Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability   -         (0.3 )           -         (1.1 )        
  Loss on debt extinguishment   -         -             -         (0.2 )        
  Interest income   -         0.1             0.1         0.1          
  Interest expense   (0.2 )       (0.4 )           (0.2 )       (1.0 )        
Income before provision for income taxes   21.0         19.5             9.7         10.5          
Provision for income taxes   4.7         4.0             2.0         2.1          
Net income   16.3         15.5             7.7         8.4          
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   -         -             -         -          
Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.   16.3   %     15.5   %         7.7   %     8.4   %      
Net income attributable to common stockholders   16.3   %     15.4   %         7.9   %     8.2   %      
                                     



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)  
                                     
    Three Months Ended September 30,           Nine Months Ended September 30,            
                         
      2024       2023     Δ ($)         2024       2023     Δ ($)        
    (In thousands)           (In thousands)            
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                                    
Net income   $ 52,272     $ 48,121     $ 4,151         $ 43,313     $ 48,985     $ (5,672 )        
  Interest expense     539       1,436       (897 )         938       5,741       (4,803 )        
  Interest income     (69 )     (384 )     315           (533 )     (587 )     54          
  Provision for income taxes     15,425       12,381       3,044           10,978       12,476       (1,498 )        
  Depreciation and amortization     4,089       4,398       (309 )         7,737       7,982       (245 )        
EBITDA     72,256       65,952       6,304           62,433       74,597       (12,164 )        
Adjustments:                                    
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       -       -           -       276       (276 )        
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)     -       -       -           -       289       (289 )        
Other (income) expense, net     (84 )     52       (136 )         (294 )     (424 )     130          
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,186       2,025       161           7,280       5,970       1,310          
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     -       793       (793 )         -       6,668       (6,668 )        
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -           -       1,023       (1,023 )        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 74,358     $ 67,071     $ 7,287         $ 69,419     $ 86,648     $ (17,229 )        
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %     23.1   %   21.7   % 140 bps         12.4   %   14.8   % -240 bps        
                                     
                                     
    Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30,                            
                               
      2024       2023     Δ ($)                        
    (In thousands)                            
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA                                    
TTM net income   $ 32,441     $ 87,094     $ (54,653 )                        
  Interest expense     1,648       8,035       (6,387 )                        
  Interest income     (1,290 )     (650 )     (640 )                        
  Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     5,335       (41,855 )     47,190                          
  Depreciation and amortization     10,091       9,934       157                          
TTM EBITDA     48,225       62,558       (14,333 )                        
Adjustments:                                    
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       276       (276 )                        
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)     -       289       (289 )                        
Other (income) expense, net     (433 )     (701 )     268                          
Restricted stock compensation expense     9,337       7,616       1,721                          
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     1,361       5,239       (3,878 )                        
Molds and tooling capitalization     -       (1,751 )     1,751                          
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       1,023       (1,023 )                        
TTM Adjusted EBITDA   $ 58,490     $ 74,549     $ (16,059 )   (22 ) %                  
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %     8.5   %   10.4   % -190 bps                        
                                     
                                     
    Three Months Ended September 30,           Nine Months Ended September 30,            
      2024       2023     Δ ($)         2024       2023     Δ ($)        
    (In thousands, except per share data)           (In thousands, except per share data)            
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders                                    
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 52,272     $ 47,754     $ 4,518         $ 44,363     $ 48,156     $ (3,793 )        
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,186       2,025       161           7,280       5,970       1,310          
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     -       793       (793 )         -       6,668       (6,668 )        
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -           -       1,023       (1,023 )        
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       -       -           -       276       (276 )        
2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty     -       -       -           -       150       (150 )        
Molds and Tooling capitalization     -       (1,751 )     1,751           -       (1,751 )     1,751          
Tax impact of additional charges     (494 )     1,268       (1,762 )         (1,681 )     (1,079 )     (602 )        
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 53,964     $ 50,089     $ 3,875         $ 49,962     $ 59,413     $ (9,451 )        
Adjusted earnings per share - basic & diluted   $ 4.93     $ 5.00     $ (0.07 )       $ 4.67     $ 5.99     $ (1.32 )        
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic     10,942       10,021       921           10,704       9,922       782          
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted   $ 4.79     $ 4.75     $ 0.04         $ 4.50     $ 5.66     $ (1.16 )        
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted     11,275       10,542       733           11,106       10,503       603          
                                     



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
                         
                         
(In thousands) QTD Q3   (In thousands) YTD Q3
Divisions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022   Divisions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
Toys/Consumer Products $ 264,306 $ 246,004 $ 269,607 7.4 % -8.8 %   Toys/Consumer Products $ 451,786 $ 461,831 $ 529,590 -2.2 % -12.8 %
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   146,893   139,177   190,452 5.5 % -26.9 %   Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   251,075   246,689   354,644 1.8 % -30.4 %
Action Play & Collectibles   98,750   93,717   65,752 5.4 % 42.5 %   Action Play & Collectibles   168,313   184,134   134,620 -8.6 % 36.8 %
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   18,663   13,110   13,403 42.4 % -2.2 %   Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   32,398   31,008   40,326 4.5 % -23.1 %
Costumes $ 57,300 $ 63,740 $ 53,391 -10.1 % 19.4 %   Costumes $ 108,515 $ 122,330 $ 134,711 -11.3 % -9.2 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 309,744 $ 322,998 3.8 % -4.1 %   Total $ 560,301 $ 584,161 $ 664,301 -4.1 % -12.1 %
                         
                         
                         
(In thousands) QTD Q3   (In thousands) YTD Q3
Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022   Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
United States $ 255,278 $ 244,931 $ 253,854 4.2 % -3.5 %   United States $ 451,545 $ 461,561 $ 543,388 -2.2 % -15.1 %
Europe   30,034   31,676   38,075 -5.2 % -16.8 %   Europe   46,033   58,476   65,911 -21.3 % -11.3 %
Latin America   22,632   15,319   9,504 47.7 % 61.2 %   Latin America   33,867   27,590   15,712 22.8 % 75.6 %
Canada   7,068   11,453   12,804 -38.3 % -10.6 %   Canada   16,726   22,306   21,720 -25.0 % 2.7 %
Asia   2,345   3,192   4,294 -26.5 % -25.7 %   Asia   4,578   6,403   8,733 -28.5 % -26.7 %
Australia & New Zealand   3,339   2,692   3,941 24.0 % -31.7 %   Australia & New Zealand   6,292   6,056   7,014 3.9 % -13.7 %
Middle East & Africa   910   481   526 89.2 % -8.6 %   Middle East & Africa   1,260   1,769   1,823 -28.8 % -3.0 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 309,744 $ 322,998 3.8 % -4.1 %   Total $ 560,301 $ 584,161 $ 664,301 -4.1 % -12.1 %
                         
                         
(In thousands) QTD Q3   (In thousands) YTD Q3
Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022   Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
North America $ 262,346 $ 256,384 $ 266,658 2.3 % -3.9 %   North America $ 468,271 $ 483,867 $ 565,108 -3.2 % -14.4 %
International   59,260   53,360   56,340 11.1 % -5.3 %   International   92,030   100,294   99,193 -8.2 % 1.1 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 309,744 $ 322,998 3.8 % -4.1 %   Total $ 560,301 $ 584,161 $ 664,301 -4.1 % -12.1 %
                         



