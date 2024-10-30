Submit Release
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights of 2024's Third Quarter

  • Weak natural gas prices continued to weigh heavily on the third quarter financial results.
  • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $305 million.
  • Operating cash flow was $152 million or $0.52 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $202 million.
  • Adjusted net loss was $48.5 million or $0.17 per share for the quarter.
  • Lower completion activity was planned for the quarter, resulting in eight (5.4 net) operated wells being turned to sales since the Company's last update with an average initial production of 21 MMcf per day.
  • First horseshoe Haynesville well was successful with a 31 MMcf per day initial production rate.
  • Western Haynesville exploratory play continues to progress with acreage position up to 453,881 net acres and most recent well costs down to an estimated $2,814 per completed lateral foot. Comstock's thirteenth Western Haynesville well is on flowback with another five wells in the play expected to be turned to sales in late 2024 through early 2025.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Comstock's realized natural gas price for the third quarter of 2024 averaged $1.90 per Mcf before hedging and $2.28 per Mcf after hedging. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $305.0 million (including realized hedging gains of $51.4 million) despite a 2% increase in production in the quarter. Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter of 2024 was $152.3 million, and net loss for the third quarter was $25.7 million or $0.09 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $23.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a gain on sale of assets of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $48.5 million, or $0.17 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.41 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.22 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 60% in the third quarter of 2024 and 67% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $919.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $160.0 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2024 was $452.4 million, and net loss was $163.4 million or $0.57 per share. Net loss during the first nine months of 2024 included a pre-tax $70.7 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management and a gain on sale of assets of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $121.3 million or $0.42 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 averaged $0.78 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.12 for production and other taxes and $0.04 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 58% during the first nine months of 2024 and 65% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled eight (6.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2024 which had an average lateral length of 12,034 feet. Comstock turned 11 (8.0 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2024.

Since its last operational update in July, Comstock has turned eight (5.4 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 21 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 12,391 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales was the Sebastian 11 #5H, the Company's first horseshoe Haynesville well, which had a 9,382 foot completed lateral and an initial production rate of 31 MMcf per day.

Other

On October 30, 2024, Comstock also announced that its bank group reaffirmed the $2.0 billion borrowing base and approved the amendment of certain financial covenants under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on October 31, 2024, to discuss the third quarter 2024 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI25940ff3de024e45b06512519e9e6 a64. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pqb8gi.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on October 31, 2024. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pqb8gi.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues:                        
Natural gas sales   $ 252,650     $ 304,141     $ 756,260     $ 911,065  
Oil sales     975       1,309       2,925       4,111  
Total natural gas and oil sales     253,625       305,450       759,185       915,176  
Gas services     50,847       71,287       127,889       239,350  
Total revenues     304,472       376,737       887,074       1,154,526  
Operating expenses:                        
Production and ad valorem taxes     12,578       25,386       49,730       59,891  
Gathering and transportation     53,996       47,012       150,456       137,981  
Lease operating     29,248       31,664       99,125       100,525  
Exploration                       1,775  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     208,350       148,190       593,281       422,350  
Gas services     52,622       67,632       132,796       224,317  
General and administrative     9,923       9,586       29,271       31,992  
Gain on sale of assets     (910 )           (910 )     (125 )
Total operating expenses     365,807       329,470       1,053,749       978,706  
Operating income (loss)     (61,335 )     47,267       (166,675 )     175,820  
Other income (expenses):                        
Gain from derivative financial instruments     75,163       14,276       89,218       76,190  
Other income     274       409       927       1,467  
Interest expense     (54,516 )     (43,624 )     (156,005 )     (121,082 )
Total other income (expenses)     20,921       (28,939 )     (65,860 )     (43,425 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (40,414 )     18,328       (232,535 )     132,395  
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes     14,696       (3,608 )     69,094       (28,878 )
Net income (loss)     (25,718 )     14,720       (163,441 )     103,517  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     (3,173 )           (8,081 )      
Net income (loss) available to Comstock   $ (28,891 )   $ 14,720     $ (171,522 )   $ 103,517  
                         
Net income (loss) per share                        
Basic   $ (0.09 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.57 )   $ 0.37  
Diluted   $ (0.09 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.57 )   $ 0.37  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     290,170       276,999       285,949       276,741  
Diluted     290,170       276,999       285,949       276,741  
Dividends per share   $     $ 0.125     $     $ 0.375  

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Natural gas production (MMcf)     133,116       130,528       403,420       383,902  
Oil production (Mbbls)     13       17       40       57  
Total production (MMcfe)     133,198       130,629       403,662       384,241  
                         
Natural gas sales   $ 252,650     $ 304,141     $ 756,260     $ 911,065  
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)     51,409       10,344       159,956       76,221  
Total natural gas including hedging     304,059       314,485       916,216       987,286  
Oil sales     975       1,309       2,925       4,111  
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging   $ 305,034     $ 315,794     $ 919,141     $ 991,397  
                         
Average natural gas price (per Mcf)   $ 1.90     $ 2.33     $ 1.87     $ 2.37  
Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)   $ 2.28     $ 2.41     $ 2.27     $ 2.57  
Average oil price (per barrel)   $ 75.00     $ 77.00     $ 73.13     $ 72.12  
Average price (per Mcfe)   $ 1.90     $ 2.34     $ 1.88     $ 2.38  
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)   $ 2.29     $ 2.42     $ 2.28     $ 2.58  
                         
Production and ad valorem taxes   $ 12,578     $ 25,386     $ 49,730     $ 59,891  
Gathering and transportation     53,996       47,012       150,456       137,981  
Lease operating     29,248       31,664       99,125       100,525  
Cash general and administrative (2)     6,042       6,930       17,892       24,984  
Total production costs   $ 101,864     $ 110,992     $ 317,203     $ 323,381  
                         
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)   $ 0.09     $ 0.20     $ 0.12     $ 0.16  
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)     0.41       0.36       0.37       0.36  
Lease operating (per Mcfe)     0.22       0.24       0.25       0.26  
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)     0.05       0.05       0.04       0.07  
Total production costs (per Mcfe)   $ 0.77     $ 0.85     $ 0.78     $ 0.85  
                         
Unhedged operating margin     60 %     64 %     58 %     65 %
Hedged operating margin     67 %     65 %     65 %     67 %
                         
Gas services revenue   $ 50,847     $ 71,287     $ 127,889     $ 239,350  
Gas services expenses     52,622       67,632       132,796       224,317  
Gas services margin   $ (1,775 )   $ 3,655     $ (4,907 )   $ 15,033  
                         
Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:                        
Unproved property acquisitions   $ 8,800     $ 19,998     $ 87,938     $ 76,646  
Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions   $ 8,800     $ 19,998     $ 87,938     $ 76,646  
Exploration and Development:                        
Development leasehold   $ 5,623     $ 5,369     $ 12,153     $ 19,087  
Exploratory drilling and completion     57,144       74,737       215,992       179,049  
Development drilling and completion     114,172       229,594       411,315       740,808  
Other development costs     7,453       1,418       22,175       18,868  
Total exploration and development capital expenditures   $ 184,392     $ 311,118     $ 661,635     $ 957,812  

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):                        
Net income (loss)   $ (25,718 )   $ 14,720     $ (163,441 )   $ 103,517  
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (23,754 )     (3,932 )     70,738       31  
Exploration expense                       1,775  
Gain on sale of assets     (910 )           (910 )     (125 )
Adjustment to income taxes     1,873       946       (27,663 )     (418 )
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ (48,509 )   $ 11,734     $ (121,276 )   $ 104,780  
                         
Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2)   $ (0.17 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.42 )   $ 0.38  
Diluted shares outstanding     290,170       276,999       285,949       276,741  
                         
                         
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:                        
Net income (loss)   $ (25,718 )   $ 14,720     $ (163,441 )   $ 103,517  
Interest expense     54,516       43,624       156,005       121,082  
Income taxes     (14,696 )     3,608       (69,094 )     28,878  
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization     208,350       148,190       593,281       422,350  
Exploration                       1,775  
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (23,754 )     (3,932 )     70,738       31  
Stock-based compensation     3,883       2,655       11,380       7,006  
Gain on sale of assets     (910 )           (910 )     (125 )
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)   $ 201,671     $ 208,865     $ 597,959     $ 684,514  

(1)   Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):                        
Net income (loss)   $ (25,718 )   $ 14,720     $ (163,441 )   $ 103,517  
Reconciling items:                        
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (23,754 )     (3,932 )     70,738       31  
Deferred income taxes     (12,734 )     3,608       (67,165 )     28,878  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     208,350       148,190       593,281       422,350  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     3,136       1,989       8,519       5,980  
Stock-based compensation     3,883       2,655       11,380       7,006  
Gain on sale of assets     (910 )           (910 )     (125 )
Operating cash flow   $ 152,253     $ 167,230     $ 452,402     $ 567,637  
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable     (658 )     (20,887 )     75,573       295,323  
Increase in other current assets     (5,595 )     (1,825 )     (749 )     (624 )
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses     (47,830 )     (73,753 )     (173,942 )     (73,697 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 98,170     $ 70,765     $ 353,284     $ 788,639  


    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2):                        
Operating cash flow   $ 152,253     $ 167,230     $ 452,402     $ 567,637  
Less:                        
Exploration and development capital expenditures     (184,392 )     (311,118 )     (661,635 )     (957,812 )
Midstream capital expenditures     (30,251 )           (46,739 )      
Other capital expenditures     (735 )     (10,563 )     (1,706 )     (22,076 )
Contributions from midstream partner     19,000             36,000        
Free cash deficit from operations   $ (44,125 )   $ (154,451 )   $ (221,678 )   $ (412,251 )
Acquisitions     (8,800 )     (19,998 )     (87,938 )     (76,646 )
Proceeds from divestitures     1,214             1,214       41,295  
Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity   $ (51,711 )   $ (174,449 )   $ (308,402 )   $ (447,602 )

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2)   Free cash flow (deficit) from operations and free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

    September 30,
2024 		    December 31,
2023 		 
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 13,772     $ 16,669  
Accounts receivable     155,857       231,430  
Derivative financial instruments     71,704       126,775  
Other current assets     58,379       86,619  
Total current assets     299,712       461,493  
Property and equipment, net     5,590,448       5,384,771  
Goodwill     335,897       335,897  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     82,124       71,462  
Derivative financial instruments     4,828        
    $ 6,313,009     $ 6,253,623  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Accounts payable   $ 358,336     $ 523,260  
Accrued costs     106,057       134,466  
Operating leases     35,372       23,765  
Total current liabilities     499,765       681,491  
Long-term debt     2,949,181       2,640,391  
Deferred income taxes     402,870       470,035  
Derivative financial instruments     20,495        
Long-term operating leases     46,681       47,742  
Asset retirement obligation     32,016       30,773  
Total liabilities     3,951,008       3,870,432  
Stockholders' Equity:            
Common stock     146,130       139,214  
Additional paid-in capital     1,362,393       1,260,930  
Accumulated earnings     786,748       958,270  
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock     2,295,271       2,358,414  
Noncontrolling interest     66,730       24,777  
Total stockholders' equity     2,362,001       2,383,191  
    $ 6,313,009     $ 6,253,623   

Ron Mills
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com

