COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights of 2024's Third Quarter

Weak natural gas prices continued to weigh heavily on the third quarter financial results.

Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $305 million.

Operating cash flow was $152 million or $0.52 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $202 million.

Adjusted net loss was $48.5 million or $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Lower completion activity was planned for the quarter, resulting in eight (5.4 net) operated wells being turned to sales since the Company's last update with an average initial production of 21 MMcf per day.

First horseshoe Haynesville well was successful with a 31 MMcf per day initial production rate.

Western Haynesville exploratory play continues to progress with acreage position up to 453,881 net acres and most recent well costs down to an estimated $2,814 per completed lateral foot. Comstock's thirteenth Western Haynesville well is on flowback with another five wells in the play expected to be turned to sales in late 2024 through early 2025.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Comstock's realized natural gas price for the third quarter of 2024 averaged $1.90 per Mcf before hedging and $2.28 per Mcf after hedging. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $305.0 million (including realized hedging gains of $51.4 million) despite a 2% increase in production in the quarter. Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter of 2024 was $152.3 million, and net loss for the third quarter was $25.7 million or $0.09 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $23.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a gain on sale of assets of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $48.5 million, or $0.17 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.41 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.22 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 60% in the third quarter of 2024 and 67% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $919.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $160.0 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2024 was $452.4 million, and net loss was $163.4 million or $0.57 per share. Net loss during the first nine months of 2024 included a pre-tax $70.7 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management and a gain on sale of assets of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $121.3 million or $0.42 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 averaged $0.78 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.12 for production and other taxes and $0.04 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 58% during the first nine months of 2024 and 65% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled eight (6.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2024 which had an average lateral length of 12,034 feet. Comstock turned 11 (8.0 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2024.

Since its last operational update in July, Comstock has turned eight (5.4 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 21 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 12,391 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales was the Sebastian 11 #5H, the Company's first horseshoe Haynesville well, which had a 9,382 foot completed lateral and an initial production rate of 31 MMcf per day.

Other

On October 30, 2024, Comstock also announced that its bank group reaffirmed the $2.0 billion borrowing base and approved the amendment of certain financial covenants under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 252,650 $ 304,141 $ 756,260 $ 911,065 Oil sales 975 1,309 2,925 4,111 Total natural gas and oil sales 253,625 305,450 759,185 915,176 Gas services 50,847 71,287 127,889 239,350 Total revenues 304,472 376,737 887,074 1,154,526 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 12,578 25,386 49,730 59,891 Gathering and transportation 53,996 47,012 150,456 137,981 Lease operating 29,248 31,664 99,125 100,525 Exploration — — — 1,775 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 208,350 148,190 593,281 422,350 Gas services 52,622 67,632 132,796 224,317 General and administrative 9,923 9,586 29,271 31,992 Gain on sale of assets (910 ) — (910 ) (125 ) Total operating expenses 365,807 329,470 1,053,749 978,706 Operating income (loss) (61,335 ) 47,267 (166,675 ) 175,820 Other income (expenses): Gain from derivative financial instruments 75,163 14,276 89,218 76,190 Other income 274 409 927 1,467 Interest expense (54,516 ) (43,624 ) (156,005 ) (121,082 ) Total other income (expenses) 20,921 (28,939 ) (65,860 ) (43,425 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (40,414 ) 18,328 (232,535 ) 132,395 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 14,696 (3,608 ) 69,094 (28,878 ) Net income (loss) (25,718 ) 14,720 (163,441 ) 103,517 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,173 ) — (8,081 ) — Net income (loss) available to Comstock $ (28,891 ) $ 14,720 $ (171,522 ) $ 103,517 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.37 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 290,170 276,999 285,949 276,741 Diluted 290,170 276,999 285,949 276,741 Dividends per share $ — $ 0.125 $ — $ 0.375

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Natural gas production (MMcf) 133,116 130,528 403,420 383,902 Oil production (Mbbls) 13 17 40 57 Total production (MMcfe) 133,198 130,629 403,662 384,241 Natural gas sales $ 252,650 $ 304,141 $ 756,260 $ 911,065 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) 51,409 10,344 159,956 76,221 Total natural gas including hedging 304,059 314,485 916,216 987,286 Oil sales 975 1,309 2,925 4,111 Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $ 305,034 $ 315,794 $ 919,141 $ 991,397 Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 1.90 $ 2.33 $ 1.87 $ 2.37 Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.28 $ 2.41 $ 2.27 $ 2.57 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 75.00 $ 77.00 $ 73.13 $ 72.12 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 1.90 $ 2.34 $ 1.88 $ 2.38 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.29 $ 2.42 $ 2.28 $ 2.58 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 12,578 $ 25,386 $ 49,730 $ 59,891 Gathering and transportation 53,996 47,012 150,456 137,981 Lease operating 29,248 31,664 99,125 100,525 Cash general and administrative (2) 6,042 6,930 17,892 24,984 Total production costs $ 101,864 $ 110,992 $ 317,203 $ 323,381 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.41 0.36 0.37 0.36 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.22 0.24 0.25 0.26 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.07 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.77 $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 0.85 Unhedged operating margin 60 % 64 % 58 % 65 % Hedged operating margin 67 % 65 % 65 % 67 % Gas services revenue $ 50,847 $ 71,287 $ 127,889 $ 239,350 Gas services expenses 52,622 67,632 132,796 224,317 Gas services margin $ (1,775 ) $ 3,655 $ (4,907 ) $ 15,033 Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures: Unproved property acquisitions $ 8,800 $ 19,998 $ 87,938 $ 76,646 Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $ 8,800 $ 19,998 $ 87,938 $ 76,646 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 5,623 $ 5,369 $ 12,153 $ 19,087 Exploratory drilling and completion 57,144 74,737 215,992 179,049 Development drilling and completion 114,172 229,594 411,315 740,808 Other development costs 7,453 1,418 22,175 18,868 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 184,392 $ 311,118 $ 661,635 $ 957,812

(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) $ (25,718 ) $ 14,720 $ (163,441 ) $ 103,517 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (23,754 ) (3,932 ) 70,738 31 Exploration expense — — — 1,775 Gain on sale of assets (910 ) — (910 ) (125 ) Adjustment to income taxes 1,873 946 (27,663 ) (418 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (48,509 ) $ 11,734 $ (121,276 ) $ 104,780 Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.38 Diluted shares outstanding 290,170 276,999 285,949 276,741 ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ (25,718 ) $ 14,720 $ (163,441 ) $ 103,517 Interest expense 54,516 43,624 156,005 121,082 Income taxes (14,696 ) 3,608 (69,094 ) 28,878 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 208,350 148,190 593,281 422,350 Exploration — — — 1,775 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (23,754 ) (3,932 ) 70,738 31 Stock-based compensation 3,883 2,655 11,380 7,006 Gain on sale of assets (910 ) — (910 ) (125 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $ 201,671 $ 208,865 $ 597,959 $ 684,514

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING CASH FLOW (1): Net income (loss) $ (25,718 ) $ 14,720 $ (163,441 ) $ 103,517 Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (23,754 ) (3,932 ) 70,738 31 Deferred income taxes (12,734 ) 3,608 (67,165 ) 28,878 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 208,350 148,190 593,281 422,350 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,136 1,989 8,519 5,980 Stock-based compensation 3,883 2,655 11,380 7,006 Gain on sale of assets (910 ) — (910 ) (125 ) Operating cash flow $ 152,253 $ 167,230 $ 452,402 $ 567,637 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (658 ) (20,887 ) 75,573 295,323 Increase in other current assets (5,595 ) (1,825 ) (749 ) (624 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (47,830 ) (73,753 ) (173,942 ) (73,697 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 98,170 $ 70,765 $ 353,284 $ 788,639





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2): Operating cash flow $ 152,253 $ 167,230 $ 452,402 $ 567,637 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (184,392 ) (311,118 ) (661,635 ) (957,812 ) Midstream capital expenditures (30,251 ) — (46,739 ) — Other capital expenditures (735 ) (10,563 ) (1,706 ) (22,076 ) Contributions from midstream partner 19,000 — 36,000 — Free cash deficit from operations $ (44,125 ) $ (154,451 ) $ (221,678 ) $ (412,251 ) Acquisitions (8,800 ) (19,998 ) (87,938 ) (76,646 ) Proceeds from divestitures 1,214 — 1,214 41,295 Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity $ (51,711 ) $ (174,449 ) $ (308,402 ) $ (447,602 )

(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow (deficit) from operations and free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,772 $ 16,669 Accounts receivable 155,857 231,430 Derivative financial instruments 71,704 126,775 Other current assets 58,379 86,619 Total current assets 299,712 461,493 Property and equipment, net 5,590,448 5,384,771 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,124 71,462 Derivative financial instruments 4,828 — $ 6,313,009 $ 6,253,623 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 358,336 $ 523,260 Accrued costs 106,057 134,466 Operating leases 35,372 23,765 Total current liabilities 499,765 681,491 Long-term debt 2,949,181 2,640,391 Deferred income taxes 402,870 470,035 Derivative financial instruments 20,495 — Long-term operating leases 46,681 47,742 Asset retirement obligation 32,016 30,773 Total liabilities 3,951,008 3,870,432 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 146,130 139,214 Additional paid-in capital 1,362,393 1,260,930 Accumulated earnings 786,748 958,270 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock 2,295,271 2,358,414 Noncontrolling interest 66,730 24,777 Total stockholders' equity 2,362,001 2,383,191 $ 6,313,009 $ 6,253,623

