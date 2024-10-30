Submit Release
Standard BioTools Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (the “Company”) today announced unaudited interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • Reported third quarter 2024 revenue of $45 million
  • Ongoing merger cost synergy realization delivered 50% adjusted EBITDA improvement and 35% net loss improvement year-over-year
  • Operationalized approximately $80 million in merger synergies, expected to be fully realized in 2025, and reinforcing path to adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2026
  • Balance sheet as of September 30, 2024, includes $368 million cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments

“Powered by Standard BioTools Business System (SBS), we focused our third quarter efforts on driving commercial execution and enhancing overall operating efficiency. Our team delivered sequential top-line improvement and a significant reduction in spend,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “Last quarter, we announced the acceleration of our anticipated $80 million of merger synergies into 2025, contributing to a 50% improvement in adjusted EBITDA year over year, keeping us on track toward achieving our break-even adjusted EBITDA target in 2026.”

Mr. Egholm added, “Our focus on operational excellence and profitability is positioning us for sustained value creation once macro pressures ease. At the same time, we’re investing in certain growth levers within our leading multi-omics portfolio while actively pursuing strategic M&A to accelerate our mission toward becoming a diversified leader in the life science tools industry.”

Financial Results Table

 (Unaudited, in millions) As Reported
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Revenue $ 45.0     $ 127.7    
Gross margin   51.7 %     48.8 %  
Non-GAAP gross margin   56.9 %     53.2 %  
Operating expenses $ 55.0     $ 204.8    
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 39.8     $ 137.2    
Operating loss $ (31.7 )   $ (142.4 )  
Net loss $ (26.9 )   $ (104.8 )  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (14.2 )   $ (69.2 )  
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash & short-term investments $ 367.6     $ 367.6    
 

Selected Pro Forma Combined Unaudited Interim Financial Results

The selected 2024 unaudited pro forma financial information combines the Company's financial results for the three- and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2024, and the historical results of SomaLogic for the five-day period ended on January 5, 2024, the closing date of the merger between the Company and Somalogic (the “Merger”). The selected unaudited pro forma financial information for 2023 combines the historical results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three- and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2023. See “Unaudited Pro Forma Results” below for discussion of the pro forma financial information.

 (Unaudited, in millions) Pro Forma Combined
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024		   Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Revenue $ 45.0     $ 47.4     $ 128.4     $ 141.0  
Gross margin   51.7 %     42.5 %     47.5 %     43.9 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   56.9 %     51.7 %     53.2 %     52.2 %
Operating expenses $ 55.0     $ 67.4     $ 208.1     $ 214.7  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 39.8     $ 52.7     $ 137.2     $ 175.7  
Operating loss $ (31.7 )   $ (47.3 )   $ (147.2 )   $ (152.8 )
Net loss $ (26.9 )   $ (41.2 )   $ (134.6 )   $ (109.0 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ ( 14.2 )   $ (28.2 )   $ (68.9 )   $ (102.0 )
               
  • Revenue was $45.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, down 5% year-over-year:
    • Consumables revenue was $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 13% year-over-year. Consumables revenue grew on the strength of assay kits sales to SomaScan authorized sites and the Illumina early access program.
    • Instruments revenue was $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, down 42% year-over-year. Instrument revenue was impacted by capital constrained end-markets globally with particular weakness in China.
    • Services revenue, which includes both Lab Services and Field Services, was $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, flat year over year. Services benefited from the favorable timing of large SomaScan customer projects that shifted out of the second quarter into the third quarter, partially offset by lower installation services from lower instrument sales.
  • Gross margins in the third quarter of 2024 were 51.7%, versus 42.5% in the third quarter of 2023; and non-GAAP gross margins in the third quarter of 2024 were 56.9%, versus 51.7% in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margins were impacted by positive mix in the third quarter and continued incremental efficiency gains from SBS.
  • Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 was $55 million, a decrease of $12.5 million, or down 18.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude merger-related costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, was $39.8 million, a decrease of $12.8 million, or down 24%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is a result of ongoing realization of merger cost synergies as previously disclosed, a bonus accrual reduction in line with our full year expectations, as well as continued productivity gains from SBS.
  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $26.9 million, compared to a net loss of $41.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing an improvement of $14.3 million or 34.6%, while adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was a loss of $14.2 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $28.2 million in 2023, an improvement of $14 million, or 49.6%.

FY 2024 Revenue Outlook

Following its third quarter 2024 results, the Company has reiterated its full year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $170 million to $175 million.

Third quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information

Standard BioTools will host a conference call and webcast on October 30, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results. Live audio of the webcast will be available online along with an archived version of the webcast under the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: 1-888-346-3970
Outside US callers: 1-412-902-4297

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.     

Unaudited Pro Forma Results

The unaudited pro forma financial information for nine months ended September 30, 2024, combines the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and the historical results of SomaLogic for the 5-day period ended on the January 5, 2024, the closing date of the Merger. The unaudited pro forma financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, combines the historical results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. The pro forma financial information for all periods presented has been adjusted to include certain nonrecurring impacts associated with the Merger, including the bargain purchase gain and transaction costs.

The unaudited pro forma financial information for all periods presented includes the business combination accounting effects resulting from the Merger, mainly including adjustments to reflect additional amortization expense from acquired intangible assets, adjustments to stock-based compensation expense, and additional depreciation expense from the acquired property and equipment. The unaudited pro forma financial information is for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been achieved if the acquisitions had taken place on January 1, 2023. The results of SomaLogic have been consolidated with the Company's results since the closing date of the Merger.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance, including with respect to future revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Merger, including the potential for it to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Merger and the integration of SomaLogic, including the potential for it to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from the Merger , including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels it expects; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; integration and restructuring activities, including customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2024, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. 

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/salesterms.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2024 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact

David Holmes
Gilmartin Group LLC
ir@standardbio.com


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
      2024       2023       2024       2023    
Revenue:                  
Product revenue   $ 19,593     $ 18,711     $ 65,348     $ 57,814    
Services revenue     24,438       6,566       59,518       19,268    
Collaboration and other revenue     938       90       2,848       1,070    
Total revenue     44,969       25,367       127,714       78,152    
Cost of revenue:                  
Cost of product revenue     8,159       11,403       33,142       33,276    
Cost of services revenue     13,536       2,810       32,115       7,783    
Cost of collaboration and other revenue     13             100          
Total cost of revenue     21,708       14,213       65,357       41,059    
Gross profit     23,261       11,154       62,357       37,093    
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development     13,156       6,370       48,358       19,039    
Selling, general and administrative     34,403       22,292       119,020       66,187    
Restructuring and related charges     2,341       1,998       12,374       5,415    
Transaction and integration expenses     5,079       1,666       25,024       1,666    
Total operating expenses     54,979       32,326       204,776       92,307    
Loss from operations     (31,718 )     (21,172 )     (142,419 )     (55,214 )  
Bargain purchase gain                 25,213          
Interest income, net     3,941       340       13,559       656    
Other income (expense), net     957       (115 )     (865 )     292    
Loss before income taxes     (26,820 )     (20,947 )     (104,512 )     (54,266 )  
Income tax benefit (expense)     (118 )     (50 )     (301 )     (614 )  
Net loss   $ (26,938 )   $ (20,997 )   $ (104,813 )   $ (54,880 )  
Induced conversion of redeemable preferred stock                 (46,014 )        
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (26,938 )   $ (20,997 )   $ (150,827 )   $ (54,880 )  
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.44 )   $ (0.69 )  
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted     371,538       79,152       346,093       78,967    
                   


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 210,647   $ 51,704    
Short-term investments     155,683     63,191    
Accounts receivable, net     35,317     19,660    
Inventory     42,644     20,533    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,316     3,127    
Total current assets     453,607     158,215    
Inventory, non-current     17,949        
Royalty receivable, non-current     3,388        
Property and equipment, net     41,982     24,187    
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     30,264     30,663    
Other non-current assets     4,640     2,285    
Acquired intangible assets, net     23,367     1,400    
Goodwill     106,342     106,317    
Total assets   $ 681,539   $ 323,067    
           
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   $ 10,926   $ 9,236    
Accrued liabilities     31,686     21,019    
Operating lease liabilities, current     6,122     4,323    
Deferred revenue, current     13,436     11,607    
Deferred grant income, current     3,532     3,612    
Term loan, current         5,000    
Convertible notes, current     54,913     54,530    
Total current liabilities     120,615     109,327    
Convertible notes, non-current     299     569    
Term loan, non-current         3,414    
Deferred tax liability     841     841    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     28,140     30,374    
Deferred revenue, non-current     32,682     3,520    
Deferred grant income, non-current     8,119     10,755    
Other non-current liabilities     1,510     1,065    
Total liabilities     192,206     159,865    
Mezzanine equity:          
Redeemable preferred stock         311,253    
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)     489,333     (148,051 )  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity (deficit)   $ 681,539   $ 323,067    
           


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
      2024       2023    
Operating activities          
Net loss   $ (104,813 )   $ (54,880 )  
Bargain purchase gain     (25,213 )        
Stock-based compensation expense     24,262       9,648    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     3,533       8,400    
Depreciation and amortization     9,375       2,874    
Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net     (6,303 )     (321 )  
Non-cash lease expense     4,348       2,885    
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     1,991       963    
Change in fair value of warrants     (474 )        
Other non-cash items     1,111       611    
Changes in assets and liabilities, net     (37,212 )     594    
Net cash used in operating activities     (129,395 )     (29,226 )  
           
Investing activities          
Cash and restricted cash acquired in merger     280,033          
Purchases of short-term investments     (226,612 )     (55,857 )  
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments     289,000       91,964    
Purchases of property and equipment     (4,973 )     (2,753 )  
Net cash provided by investing activities     337,448       33,354    
           
Financing activities          
Repayment of term loan and convertible notes     (8,192 )     (833 )  
Payment of term loan fee     (545 )        
Repurchase of common stock     (40,490 )     (5,240 )  
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance     425       326    
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other     (414 )     (139 )  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,120       80    
Net cash used in financing activities     (48,096 )     (5,806 )  
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents     (518 )     (196 )  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     159,439       (1,874 )  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     52,499       82,324    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 211,938     $ 80,450    
           
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 210,647     $ 79,655    
Restricted cash     1,291       795    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 211,938     $ 80,450    
           


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
REVENUE AND NON-GAAP PRO FORMA COMBINED REVENUE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    As Reported  
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
Product revenue:                  
Instruments   $ 5,586   $ 9,002   $ 19,959   $ 26,512  
Consumables     14,007     9,709     45,389     31,302  
Total product revenue     19,593     18,711     65,348     57,814  
Service revenue:                  
Lab services     18,247     114     40,780     564  
Field services     6,191     6,452     18,738     18,704  
Total service revenue     24,438     6,566     59,518     19,268  
Product and service revenue     44,031     25,277     124,866     77,082  
Collaboration and other revenue     938     90     2,848     1,070  
Total revenue   $ 44,969   $ 25,367   $ 127,714   $ 78,152  
                   
    Non-GAAP Pro Forma  
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
Product revenue:                  
Instruments   $ 5,586   $ 9,712   $ 19,959   $ 27,683  
Consumables     14,007     12,417     45,389     37,644  
Total product revenue     19,593     22,129     65,348     65,327  
Service revenue:                  
Lab services     18,247     17,980     41,384     53,446  
Field services     6,191     6,452     18,738     18,704  
Total service revenue     24,438     24,432     60,122     72,150  
Product and service revenue     44,031     46,561     125,470     137,477  
Collaboration and other revenue     938     854     2,889     3,570  
Total revenue   $ 44,969   $ 47,415   $ 128,359   $ 141,047  
                   

   

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
    As Reported  
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Gross profit   $ 23,261     $ 11,154     $ 62,357     $ 37,093    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     555       2,800       3,051       8,400    
Depreciation and amortization     1,445       333       3,435       991    
Stock-based compensation expense     364       188       897       648    
Cost of sales adjustment                 (1,812 )        
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 25,625     $ 14,475     $ 67,928     $ 47,132    
                   
Gross margin percentage     51.7 %     44.0 %     48.8 %     47.5 %  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1.2 %     11.0 %     2.4 %     10.7 %  
Depreciation and amortization     3.2 %     1.3 %     2.7 %     1.3 %  
Stock-based compensation expense     0.8 %     0.7 %     0.7 %     0.8 %  
Cost of sales adjustment     0.0 %     0.0 %     (1.4 )%     0.0 %  
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage     56.9 %     57.0 %     53.2 %     60.3 %  
                   
                   
    Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined  
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Gross profit   $ 23,261     $ 20,138     $ 60,942     $ 61,924    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     555       3,355       3,051       10,067    
Depreciation and amortization     1,445       760       3,435       2,150    
Stock-based compensation expense     364       260       897       816    
Cost of sales adjustment                       (1,337 )  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 25,625     $ 24,513     $ 68,325     $ 73,620    
                   
Gross margin percentage     51.7 %     42.5 %     47.5 %     43.9 %  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1.2 %     7.1 %     2.4 %     7.1 %  
Depreciation and amortization     3.2 %     1.6 %     2.7 %     1.5 %  
Stock-based compensation expense     0.8 %     0.5 %     0.7 %     0.6 %  
Cost of sales adjustment     0.0 %     0.0 %     0.0 %     (0.9 )%  
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage     56.9 %     51.7 %     53.3 %     52.2 %  
                   


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
    As Reported  
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Operating expenses   $ 54,979     $ 32,326     $ 204,776     $ 92,307    
Restructuring and related charges     (2,341 )     (1,998 )     (12,374 )     (5,415 )  
Transaction and integration expenses     (5,079 )     (1,666 )     (25,024 )     (1,666 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     (5,557 )     (3,198 )     (23,365 )     (9,000 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (161 )     -       (482 )     -    
Depreciation and amortization     (1,986 )     (853 )     (5,940 )     (1,883 )  
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment     (30 )     -       (415 )     (73 )  
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 39,825     $ 24,611     $ 137,176     $ 74,270    
                   
R&D operating expenses   $ 13,156     $ 6,370     $ 48,358     $ 19,039    
Stock-based compensation expense     (724 )     (459 )     (4,480 )     (1,241 )  
Depreciation and amortization     (947 )     (120 )     (2,606 )     (401 )  
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses   $ 11,485     $ 5,791     $ 41,272     $ 17,397    
                   
SG&A operating expenses   $ 34,403     $ 22,292     $ 119,020     $ 66,187    
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,833 )     (2,739 )     (18,885 )     (7,759 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (161 )     -       (482 )     -    
Depreciation and amortization     (1,039 )     (733 )     (3,334 )     (1,482 )  
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment     (30 )     -       (415 )     (73 )  
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses   $ 28,340     $ 18,820     $ 95,904     $ 56,873    
                   
                   
    Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined  
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Operating expenses   $ 54,979     $ 67,431     $ 208,149     $ 214,710    
Restructuring and related charges     (2,341 )     (1,998 )     (12,374 )     (6,515 )  
Transaction and integration expenses     (5,079 )     (5,823 )     (35,193 )     (5,823 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     (5,557 )     (4,668 )     (16,519 )     (20,335 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (161 )     (161 )     (482 )     (482 )  
Depreciation and amortization     (1,986 )     (2,110 )     (5,940 )     (5,774 )  
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment     (30 )     -       (415 )     (122 )  
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 39,825     $ 52,671     $ 137,226     $ 175,659    
                   
R&D operating expenses   $ 13,156     $ 14,753     $ 49,010     $ 47,484    
Stock-based compensation expense     (724 )     (964 )     (4,480 )     (2,476 )  
Depreciation and amortization     (947 )     (540 )     (2,606 )     (1,592 )  
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses   $ 11,485     $ 13,249     $ 41,924     $ 43,416    
                   
SG&A operating expenses   $ 34,403     $ 44,857     $ 111,572     $ 154,888    
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,833 )     (3,704 )     (12,039 )     (17,859 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (161 )     (161 )     (482 )     (482 )  
Depreciation and amortization     (1,039 )     (1,570 )     (3,334 )     (4,182 )  
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment     (30 )     -       (415 )     (122 )  
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses   $ 28,340     $ 39,422     $ 95,302     $ 132,243    
                                   


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
    As Reported  
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Net loss   $ (26,938 )   $ (20,997 )   $ (104,813 )   $ (54,880 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)     118       50       301       614    
Interest income, net     (3,941 )     (340 )     (13,559 )     (656 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     716       2,800       3,533       8,400    
Depreciation and amortization     3,431       1,186       9,375       2,874    
Bargain purchase gain                 (25,213 )        
Restructuring and related charges     2,341       1,998       12,374       5,415    
Transaction and integration expenses     5,079       1,666       25,024       1,666    
Stock-based compensation expense     5,921       3,386       24,262       9,648    
Cost of sales adjustment                 (1,812 )        
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment     30             415       73    
Other non-operating expense     (957 )     115       865       (292 )  
Adjusted EBITDA     (14,200 )     (10,136 )     (69,248 )     (27,138 )  
                   
                   
                   
    Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined  
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Net loss   $ (26,938 )   $ (41,204 )   $ (134,607 )   $ (109,000 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)     118       528       301       1,096    
Interest income, net     (3,941 )     (6,447 )     (13,559 )     (17,604 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     716       3,516       3,533       10,549    
Depreciation and amortization     3,431       2,870       9,375       7,924    
Bargain purchase gain                       (25,213 )  
Restructuring and related charges     2,341       1,998       12,374       6,515    
Transaction and integration expenses     5,079       5,823       35,193       5,823    
Stock-based compensation expense     5,921       4,928       17,416       21,151    
Cost of sales adjustment                       (1,337 )  
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment     30             415       122    
Other non-operating expense     (957 )     (170 )     658       (2,065 )  
Adjusted EBITDA     (14,200 )     (28,158 )     (68,901 )     (102,039 )  
                   

