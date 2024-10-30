Submit Release
Magic Empire Global Limited Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Empire Global Limited (“MEGL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEGL), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overview:

  Revenue increased by approximately 26.9% from approximately HK$6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$7.7 million (US$1.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024
     
  Net income decreased by approximately 13.6% from approximately HK$0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$0.6 million (US$80,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024
     

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue. Revenue increased by approximately 26.9% from approximately HK$6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$7.7 million (US$1.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Hong Kong capital markets and the general economic environment in Hong Kong remained difficult. In view of the market conditions of Hong Kong market, we diversified our business to explore projects of listing in other key capital markets such as the United States and we completed two financial advisory projects for clients pursuing listing on Nasdaq and our revenue from financial and independent advisory services significantly increased from approximately HK$0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$6.9 million (US$0.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from compliance advisory services decreased from approximately HK$1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$0.5 million (US$59,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to completion of several of our compliance advisory projects during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the decrease in the number of new IPOs in the Hong Kong market.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 27.6% from approximately HK$7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$9.2 million (US$1.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to (i) increase in staff costs resulting from increase in payroll and bonus to our staff; (ii) increase in travelling, accommodation and entertainment expenses due to increase in travelling for business development initiatives; and (iii) increase in depreciation charge.

Other income, net. Other net income increased by approximately 13.7% from approximately HK$1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$2.1 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to the increase in interest income resulting from the increase in average cash balance.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense was nil for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (six months ended June 30, 2023: nil) as we have available tax losses brought forward.

Net income. Net income decreased by 13.6% from approximately HK$0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$0.6 million (US$80,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by increase in revenue.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted EPS were approximately HK$0.03 (US$0.004) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to HK$0.04 per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

About Magic Empire Global Limited

Magic Empire Global Limited is a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services. Its service offerings mainly comprise (i) IPO sponsorship services; (ii) financial advisory and independent financial advisory services; (iii) compliance advisory services; and (iv) underwriting services. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.meglmagic.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK$ amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8083 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Hong Kong:

Magic Empire Global Limited
Ms. Vivien Tai
Tel: +852 3577 8770
E-mail: meglir@giraffecap.com 

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    As of  
    December 31,
2023		     June 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		  
    HK$     HK$     US$  
ASSETS                        
Current assets:                        
Cash     92,407,813       92,659,337       11,866,775  
Accounts receivable     2,302,436       1,656,000       212,082  
Interest receivables     449,550       346,457       44,370  
Deposits and prepayments     1,096,249       1,055,783       135,213  
                         
Total current assets     96,256,048       95,717,577       12,258,440  
                         
Non-current assets:                        
Property and equipment, net     1,695,006       1,504,509       192,681  
Right-of-use assets     1,658,382       710,735       91,023  
Long-term investment     38,647,738       38,647,738       4,949,571  
                         
Total non-current assets     42,001,126       40,862,982       5,233,275  
Total assets     138,257,174       136,580,559       17,491,715  
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Current liabilities:                        
Accruals and other payables     1,079,000       263,003       33,682  
Contract liabilities     1,164,000       664,000       85,038  
Operating lease liabilities     1,746,317       757,717       97,040  
                         
Total current liabilities     3,989,317       1,684,720       215,760  
                         
Total liabilities     3,989,317       1,684,720       215,760  
                         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, and 20,256,099 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024 respectively     15,826       15,826       2,027  
Additional paid-in capital     138,662,858       138,662,858       17,758,393  
Accumulated deficits     (4,410,827 )     (3,782,845 )     (484,465 )
Total shareholders’ equity     134,267,857       134,895,839       17,275,955  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity     138,257,174       136,580,559       17,491,715  

  

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    For the six months ended  
    June 30,
2023 		    June 30,
2024 		    June 30,
2024 		 
    HK$     HK$     US$  
REVENUE     6,081,430       7,719,600       988,640  
                         
OPERATING EXPENSES:                        
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (7,230,225 )     (9,224,710 )     (1,181,399 )
Total operating expenses     (7,230,225 )     (9,224,710 )     (1,181,399 )
                         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     (1,148,795 )     (1,505,110 )     (192,759 )
                         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                        
Interest income     1,957,509       2,166,502       277,461  
Other expenses     (81,527 )     (33,410 )     (4,279 )
Total other income, net     1,875,982       2,133,092       273,182  
                         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     727,187       627,982       80,423  
INCOME TAX EXPENSES     -       -       -  
NET INCOME     727,187       627,982       80,423  
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES                        
Basic and diluted     20,256,099       20,256,099       20,256,099  
                         
EARNINGS PER SHARE                        
Basic and diluted     0.04       0.03       0.004  

Primary Logo

