Pulmonx Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024 ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Achieved worldwide revenue of $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 15% increase over the same period last year

Delivered $13.8 million in U.S. revenue in the third quarter of 2024, representing 17% year-over-year growth

Realized gross margin of 74% in the third quarter of 2024

Added 15 new Zephyr® Valve U.S. treatment centers in the third quarter of 2024

6-month data from the AeriSeal® CONVERT trial demonstrated 77.6% of patients with collateral ventilation experienced conversion

Long-term data from the LIBERATE study demonstrated positive, durable benefits to patients treated with Zephyr® Valves out to at least 5 years

“I am pleased with our team’s continued execution across several key commercial and clinical initiatives designed to increase patient access to our life changing Zephyr Valve treatment,” said Steve Williamson, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident in the strong underlying demand for Zephyr Valves. I believe our efforts to automate patient workflow through our LungTraX platform, drive awareness among patients and referring physicians, and expand our total addressable market will enable sustained commercial growth over the long-term.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total worldwide revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $20.4 million, a 15% increase from $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. U.S. revenue was $13.8 million, a 17% increase from the third quarter of 2023. International revenue was $6.6 million, a 12% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. The growth in revenue reflects continued commercial execution and global adoption of Zephyr Valve procedures.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was $15.0 million, compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 74%, compared to 74% for the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $29.2 million, compared to $28.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 3%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to increased commercial investments.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $14.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.9 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $8.1 million compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $107.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

Pulmonx continues to expect revenue for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $81 million to $84 million.

The Company now expects gross margin for the full year 2024 to be approximately 74%.

Pulmonx now expects total operating expenses for the full year 2024 to fall within the range of $122 million to $124 million, inclusive of approximately $22 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Pulmonx’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, Pulmonx provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Pulmonx’s business.

Constant currency calculations show reported current period revenues as if the foreign exchange rates remain the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year period. Pulmonx uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance. Pulmonx calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using foreign currency exchange rates from the applicable comparable period in the prior year. Pulmonx generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant currency basis. Pulmonx believes the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand its operating results and evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Pulmonx generally uses constant currency to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Pulmonx’s historical operating results.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation and may also exclude certain non-recurring, irregular or one-time items not reflective of our ongoing core business operations, such as impairment charges. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for strategic and annual operating planning. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as a supplement in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by Pulmonx should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease the company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company's definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our commercial strategy to grow the adoption of our Zephyr Valve treatment and expand our global treatable market, our expectations regarding the demand for Zephyr Valves, account activity and productivity, our possible or assumed future results of operations, including long-term outlook, descriptions of our revenues, total operating expenses, gross margin, profitability, guidance for full year 2024, commercial momentum, physician engagement and awareness of the benefits of the Zephyr Valve, the adoption by customers of our LungTraX Platform, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Pulmonx’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2024, available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX™ Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks and LungTraX™ is a trademark of Pulmonx Corporation.

Pulmonx Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 20,387 $ 17,668 $ 60,024 $ 49,397 Cost of goods sold 5,361 4,639 15,613 13,045 Gross profit 15,026 13,029 44,411 36,352 Operating expenses Research and development 3,744 4,220 13,569 14,184 Selling, general and administrative 25,411 23,985 75,129 70,184 Total operating expenses 29,155 28,205 88,698 84,368 Loss from operations (14,129 ) (15,176 ) (44,287 ) (48,016 ) Interest income 1,269 1,490 4,016 4,027 Interest expense (891 ) (893 ) (2,665 ) (2,327 ) Other (expense) income, net (201 ) (262 ) 179 (316 ) Net loss before tax (13,952 ) (14,841 ) (42,757 ) (46,632 ) Income tax expense 192 59 462 323 Net loss $ (14,144 ) $ (14,900 ) $ (43,219 ) $ (46,955 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 39,276,447 38,119,824 38,953,032 37,838,822





Pulmonx Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,312 $ 83,547 Restricted cash 258 237 Short-term marketable securities 44,467 33,555 Accounts receivable, net 11,670 12,105 Inventory 16,959 16,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,263 4,235 Total current assets 140,929 150,422 Long-term marketable securities — 14,390 Long-term inventory 2,266 2,580 Property and equipment, net 2,983 4,028 Goodwill 2,333 2,333 Intangible assets, net — 31 Right of use assets 18,236 3,406 Other long-term assets 654 591 Total assets $ 167,401 $ 177,781 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,576 $ 1,497 Accrued liabilities 12,779 16,234 Income taxes payable 74 93 Deferred revenue 109 104 Short-term debt 99 2,155 Current lease liabilities 663 3,074 Total current liabilities 18,300 23,157 Deferred tax liability 129 114 Long-term lease liabilities 17,910 1,106 Long-term debt 37,137 35,089 Total liabilities 73,476 59,466 Stockholders' equity Common stock 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 545,732 526,797 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,534 2,640 Accumulated deficit (454,380 ) (411,161 ) Total stockholders' equity 93,925 118,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 167,401 $ 177,781





Pulmonx Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue % Change to Constant Currency Revenue % Change

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change FX Impact % Constant Currency % Change United States $ 13,836 $ 11,838 16.9 % — % 16.9 % International 6,551 5,830 12.4 % 0.4 % 12.0 % Total $ 20,387 $ 17,668 15.4 % 0.1 % 15.3 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change FX Impact % Constant Currency % Change United States $ 40,586 $ 32,197 26.1 % — % 26.1 % International 19,438 17,200 13.0 % 0.9 % 12.1 % Total $ 60,024 $ 49,397 21.5 % 0.3 % 21.2 %





Pulmonx Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Net loss $ (14,144 ) $ (14,900 ) $ (43,219 ) $ (46,955 ) Depreciation and amortization 376 415 1,199 1,261 Stock-based compensation 5,839 6,003 17,432 16,503 Impairment of capitalized software development costs — — 1,717 — Interest (income)/expense, net (378 ) (597 ) (1,351 ) (1,700 ) Provision for income taxes 192 59 462 323 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,115 ) $ (9,020 ) $ (23,760 ) $ (30,568 )

