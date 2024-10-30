Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Firmwide Assets Under Management of $17.7 Billion (Highest Level in 6 years)

Continued Innovation with WEBs Partnership to Expand ETF Platform

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported third quarter 2024 earnings. Significant items included:

Investment strategies beating their primary benchmarks included Platinum, High Alpha, Dividend Select, Income Opportunity, Multi-Asset Income, Alternative Income, Credit Opportunities, Real Estate Income, Tactical Growth SMA, MLP SMA, MLP High Conviction and MLP & Energy Infrastructure.

Dividend Select and Income Opportunity posted top third rankings, and Multi-Asset Income, Credit Opportunities and MLP SMA all posted top quartile rankings in their peer universes.

Quarterly revenues totaled $23.7 million up from the second quarter's $22.7 million and $21.9 million a year ago. Comprehensive income of $0.1 million compared with the second quarter's loss of $2.2 million and income of $3.4 million in 2023's third quarter.

Formed a partnership with Exchange-Traded Fund ("ETF") pioneer Ben Fulton to develop and market new ETF strategies.

Our comprehensive income included an after-tax charge of $1.4 million due to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration from our 2022 Salient acquisition due to an increased earnout valuation based on revised revenue expectations.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $1.1 million compared with the second quarter's Economic Loss of $0.5 million and Economic Earnings of $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Westwood held $48.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024, up $4.2 million from the second quarter. Stockholders' equity totaled $118.4 million and we have no debt.

We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on January 3, 2025 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2024.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s CEO, commented, "We continue to make good progress in our core businesses, delivering higher revenues and earnings as institutional sales grossed over $1.0 billion year to date, assets under management ("AUM") reached $17.7 billion, their highest level in over six years backed by a robust $2 billion pipeline, and most of our strategies performed very well against benchmarks and peers. Continuing our investment in product innovation, we have completed Phase 1 of the Managed Investment Solutions ("MIS") technology build-out and we are in detailed discussions with a prospect for an MIS-managed investment strategy. We recently entered into a partnership with Ben Fulton, a recognized pioneer of the ETF industry who, along with his team, has launched over 200 ETFs and more than 1,000 other investment products accounting for over $150 billion in AUM. Ben advised us earlier this year as we launched our first ETFs, one of which, MDST, has already passed critical AUM and volume thresholds for inclusion on certain intermediary platforms. Ben brought his innovative product ideas to us which led to the creation of Westwood Engineered Beta ("WEBs"). Chris Doran, who joined us in July to lead our ETF distribution efforts, partnered with Ben for over ten years and we believe the combination of their extensive experience in ETF product development and sales can drive meaningful growth in this new venture. To recap, our current business is performing nicely and our new initiatives offer the promise of profitable growth. Confident in Westwood’s current positioning and future potential, we view our stock as undervalued and our accelerated share repurchase program underscores our belief in Westwood."

Revenues increased from the second quarter and last year's third quarter principally due to higher average AUM.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $17.7 billion, consisting of AUM of $16.8 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $1.0 billion.

Third quarter comprehensive income of $0.1 million compared to the second quarter's loss of $2.2 million on higher revenues and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, offset by higher income taxes. Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") of $0.01 compared to $(0.27) for the second quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with an Economic Loss of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per share, in the second quarter.

Third quarter comprehensive income of $0.1 million compared to last year's third quarter of $3.4 million due to higher revenues and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, offset by higher employee compensation and benefits expense and the receipt of life insurance proceeds in 2023. Diluted EPS of $0.01 compared with $0.41 per share for 2023's third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $1.1 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with Economic Earnings of $6.5 million, or $0.80 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, please register here:

https://registrations.events/direct/NTM7419517.

After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

To view the webcast, please register here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vjn47uq6

Once registered, an email will be sent with important details for this conference call, as well as a unique Registrant ID.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM and AUA; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; we have made and may continue to make business combinations as a part of our business strategy, which may present certain risks and uncertainties; our relationships with investment consulting firms; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 17,774 $ 17,139 $ 16,902 Trust fees 5,447 5,227 5,063 Other, net 498 322 (85 ) Total revenues 23,719 22,688 21,880 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 13,572 13,638 12,661 Sales and marketing 644 755 676 Westwood mutual funds 798 855 872 Information technology 2,572 2,350 2,334 Professional services 1,812 1,450 1,009 General and administrative 2,991 3,011 3,298 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,824 4,807 2,483 Total expenses 24,213 26,866 23,333 Net operating income (loss) (494 ) (4,178 ) (1,453 ) Net investment income 587 548 247 Other income 374 224 5,265 Income (loss) before income taxes 467 (3,406 ) 4,059 Income tax provision 308 (1,193 ) (316 ) Net income (loss) $ 159 $ (2,213 ) $ 4,375 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 159 $ (2,213 ) $ 4,375 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 54 30 1,019 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 105 $ (2,243 ) $ 3,356 Earnings (loss) per Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,123,714 8,218,596 8,002,537 Diluted 8,488,372 8,218,596 8,116,747 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 1,084 $ (508 ) $ 6,480 Economic EPS $ 0.13 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.80 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 51,730 $ 50,734 Performance-based — 555 Trust fees 15,787 15,118 Other, net 1,622 145 Total revenues 69,139 66,552 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 41,921 40,551 Sales and marketing 2,027 2,180 Westwood mutual funds 2,374 2,350 Information technology 7,212 7,283 Professional services 4,751 3,893 General and administrative 8,903 9,579 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,682 (2,655 ) Acquisition expenses — 209 Total expenses 70,870 63,390 Net operating income (loss) (1,731 ) 3,162 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments — 24 Net investment income 1,590 630 Other income 783 5,876 Income before income taxes 642 9,692 Income tax provision 530 1,704 Net income $ 112 $ 7,988 Total comprehensive income $ 112 $ 7,988 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (46 ) 1,044 Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 158 $ 6,944 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,140,664 7,949,773 Diluted 8,448,629 8,072,739 Economic Earnings $ 3,588 $ 12,178 Economic EPS $ 0.42 $ 1.51 Dividends declared per share $ 0.45 $ 0.45





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,790 $ 20,422 Accounts receivable 14,596 14,394 Investments, at fair value 25,522 32,674 Prepaid income taxes 639 205 Other current assets 5,075 4,543 Total current assets 68,622 72,238 Investments 8,944 7,247 Equity method investments 4,211 4,284 Noncurrent investments at fair value 1,919 241 Goodwill 39,501 39,501 Deferred income taxes 1,590 726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,842 3,673 Intangible assets, net 21,718 24,803 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,326 and $10,078 1,014 1,444 Other long-term assets 1,140 1,010 Total long-term assets 82,879 82,929 Total assets $ 151,501 $ 155,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,934 $ 6,130 Dividends payable 1,431 1,692 Compensation and benefits payable 8,283 9,539 Operating lease liabilities 1,523 1,286 Total current liabilities 16,171 18,647 Accrued dividends 905 675 Contingent consideration 12,000 10,133 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,041 3,266 Total long-term liabilities 14,946 14,074 Total liabilities 31,117 32,721 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 12,174,073 and 11,856,737, respectively and outstanding 9,271,568 and 9,140,760, respectively 123 119 Additional paid-in capital 202,247 201,622 Treasury stock, at cost – 2,902,505 and 2,715,977, respectively (88,278 ) (85,990 ) Retained earnings 4,293 4,650 Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 118,385 120,401 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,999 2,045 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,501 $ 155,167





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 112 $ 7,988 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 464 511 Amortization of intangible assets 3,085 3,106 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments (917 ) (499 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,321 5,111 Deferred income taxes (864 ) 652 Non-cash lease expense 831 844 Loss on asset disposition — 69 Gain on remeasurement of lease liabilities — (119 ) Fair value change of contingent consideration 3,682 (2,655 ) Gain on insurance settlement — (5,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of trading securities 6,267 (15,626 ) Accounts receivable (202 ) 1,355 Other current assets (644 ) 1,101 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,192 ) (55 ) Compensation and benefits payable (1,254 ) (1,428 ) Income taxes payable (434 ) 25 Other liabilities (1,041 ) (1,064 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,214 (5,684 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (741 ) Purchases of property and equipment (34 ) (119 ) Purchases of investments (1,500 ) — Insurance settlement proceeds — 5,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,534 ) 4,140 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of treasury stock (1,348 ) — Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (940 ) (863 ) Payment of contingent consideration in acquisition (1,815 ) — Cash dividends (4,209 ) (4,274 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,312 ) (5,137 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,368 (6,681 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,422 23,859 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,790 $ 17,178 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,817 $ 1,024 Accrued dividends $ 2,336 $ 2,220





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Economic Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings (Loss) as Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. Although gains and losses from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are non-cash, we do not add or subtract those back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because gains and losses on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are considered regular following an acquisition. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings (Loss) for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings (Loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 105 $ (2,243 ) $ 3,356 Stock-based compensation expense 1,409 1,397 1,739 Intangible amortization 1,011 1,032 1,043 Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 156 156 125 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP comprehensive income (loss) (1,597 ) (850 ) 217 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 1,084 $ (508 ) $ 6,480 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.41 Stock-based compensation expense 0.17 0.17 0.21 Intangible amortization 0.12 0.12 0.13 Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 0.02 0.02 0.02 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP comprehensive income (loss) (0.19 ) (0.10 ) 0.03 Economic EPS $ 0.13 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.80 Diluted weighted average shares 8,488,372 8,218,596 8,116,747 Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 158 $ 6,944 Stock-based compensation expense 4,321 5,111 Intangible amortization 3,085 3,106 Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 437 375 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP comprehensive income (4,413 ) (3,358 ) Economic Earnings $ 3,588 $ 12,178 Earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.86 Stock-based compensation expense 0.50 0.63 Intangible amortization 0.37 0.38 Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 0.05 0.05 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP comprehensive income (0.52 ) (0.41 ) Economic EPS $ 0.42 $ 1.51 Diluted weighted average shares 8,448,629 8,072,739

