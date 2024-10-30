Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) today reported results for the third quarter 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net sales were $616.5 million
  • GAAP net income of $14.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, inclusive of a $17.8 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange loss
  • Cash flow from operations was $65.1 million, or 10.6% of sales
  • Book to bill of 1.20 for the third quarter
  • A&D program backlog a record $1.49 billion

Third Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $616.5 million, compared to $572.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $51.0 million compared to GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 of $10.2 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 of $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 included a $17.8 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss, compared to a $0.9 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 included a $17.8 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss, compared to a $0.9 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was $84.4 million, or 13.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $84.1 million, or 14.7% of sales for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 included a $17.8 million foreign exchange loss, compared to a $0.9 million foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2023.

“TTM delivered strong operating margin performance due to higher revenues, favorable mix, and outstanding operational execution. Revenues reflected the third consecutive quarter of year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets, the latter being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 10.6% of revenues enabling the company to maintain a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.4x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $610 million to $650 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.44 to $0.50 per diluted share.  

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2024 results and the fourth quarter 2024 outlook on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. third quarter 2024 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Inc. third quarter 2024 webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies Inc. third quarter 2024 webcast.  

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
                           
                           
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS   Third Quarter   First Three Quarters  
             2024     2023     2024     2023   
                           
                           
                           
  Net sales     $ 616,538     $ 572,582     1,791,788     $ 1,663,528    
  Cost of goods sold     486,650       459,312       1,440,954       1,365,628    
                           
  Gross profit           129,888       113,270       350,834       297,900    
                           
  Operating expenses:                  
   Selling and marketing     19,961       18,763       60,053       58,245    
   General and administrative     42,567       38,916       124,841       111,829    
   Research and development     8,054       6,173       23,922       19,682    
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     6,951       11,429       28,636       37,245    
   Impairment of goodwill     -       44,100       -       44,100    
   Restructuring charges     1,393       4,091       6,367       19,061    
   Total operating expenses     78,926       123,472       243,819       290,162    
                           
  Operating income (loss)           50,962       (10,202 )     107,015       7,738    
                           
  Interest expense     (11,768 )     (10,101 )     (36,311 )     (34,751 )  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt           -       -       -       (1,154 )  
  Gain on sale of subsidiary           -       -       -       1,270    
  Other, net       (14,177 )     3,044       (1,086 )     9,310    
                           
  Income (loss) before income taxes           25,017       (17,259 )     69,618       (17,587 )  
  Income tax provision           (10,706 )     (19,807 )     (18,489 )     (18,469 )  
                           
  Net income (loss)         $ 14,311     $ (37,066 )   $ 51,129     $ (36,056 )  
                           
  Earnings (loss) per share:                        
   Basic     $ 0.14     $ (0.36 )   $ 0.50     $ (0.35 )  
   Diluted     0.14       (0.36 )     0.49       (0.35 )  
                           
  Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:                  
   Basic       101,958       103,510       101,704       102,873    
   Diluted     103,828       103,510       103,928       102,873    
                           
  Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:              
  Weighted-average shares outstanding     101,958       103,510       101,704       102,873    
  Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options     1,870       -       2,224       -    
  Diluted shares     103,828       103,510       103,928       102,873    
                           


                       
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA   September 30, 2024     January 1, 2024  
  Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   $ 469,500     $ 450,208    
  Accounts and notes receivable, net     422,885       413,557    
  Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property     -       6,737    
  Contract assets     362,668       292,050    
  Inventories     227,913       213,075    
  Total current assets     1,524,827       1,429,687    
  Property, plant and equipment, net     859,247       807,667    
  Operating lease right of use asset     79,500       86,286    
  Other non-current assets     955,244       1,000,023    
  Total assets     3,418,818       3,323,663    
                       
  Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt   $ 3,465     $ 3,500    
  Accounts payable     387,071       334,609    
  Total current liabilities     763,250       703,984    
  Debt, net of discount     912,809       914,336    
  Total long-term liabilities     1,108,459       1,108,640    
  Total equity     1,547,109       1,511,039    
  Total liabilities and equity     3,418,818       3,323,663    
                       


                           
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA   Third Quarter   First Three Quarters  
             2024    2023    2024    2023   
  Gross margin     21.1%     19.8%   19.6%   17.9%  
  Operating margin     8.3%     (1.8)%   6.0%   0.5%  
                           
  End Market Breakdown:                  
            Third Quarter          
            2024     2023           
    Aerospace and Defense     46%     45%          
    Automotive     14%     15%          
    Data Center Computing     19%     17%          
    Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation     14%     16%          
    Networking     7%     7%          
                           
  Stock-based Compensation:                  
            Third Quarter          
    Amount included in:    2024     2023           
     Cost of goods sold   $ 2,719      $ 2,212             
     Selling and marketing     1,087        888             
     General and administrative     4,192        2,958             
     Research and development     332        309             
     Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 8,330      $ 6,367             
                           
  Operating Segment Data:                  
            Third Quarter          
    Net sales:    2024     2023           
    PCB     $ 606,793      $ 563,676             
    RF&S Components     9,745        8,906             
     Total net sales   $ 616,538      $ 572,582             
                           
    Operating segment income:                  
    PCB     $ 96,659      $ 82,868             
    RF&S Components     2,427        (41,441
 )          
    Corporate & Other     (38,838
 )     (37,865
 )          
     Total operating segment income     60,248        3,562             
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     (9,286
 )     (13,764
 )          
     Total operating income (loss)       50,962        (10,202
 )          
     Total other expense     (25,945 )     (7,057
 )          
    Income (loss) before income taxes       $ 25,017      $ (17,259
 )          
                           


                           
RECONCILIATIONS1   Third Quarter   First Three Quarters  
            2024     2023     2024     2023   
                           
  Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:                  
    GAAP gross profit       $ 129,888      $ 113,270      $ 350,834      $ 297,900     
    Add back item:                  
     Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     2,335        2,335        7,006        10,566     
     Stock-based compensation     2,719        2,212        6,689        5,371     
     Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge       (79
 )     770        (1,265
 )     (491
 )  
     Purchase accounting related inventory markup                       327     
     Other charges     871        725        709        3,374     
    Non-GAAP gross profit       $ 135,734      $ 119,312      $ 363,973      $ 317,047     
    Non-GAAP gross margin     22.0
 %     20.8
 %     20.3
 %     19.1
 %  
                           
  Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:                  
    GAAP operating income (loss)       $ 50,962      $ (10,202
 )   $ 107,015      $ 7,738     
    Add back items:                  
     Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     9,286        13,764        35,642        47,811     
     Stock-based compensation     8,330        6,367        21,697        16,728     
     Gain on sale of property                   (14,420
 )        
     Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge       (79
 )     770        (1,265
 )     (491
 )  
     Purchase accounting related inventory markup                       327     
     Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges     4,260        47,192        19,306        65,218     
    Non-GAAP operating income       $ 72,759      $ 57,891      $ 167,975      $ 137,331     
    Non-GAAP operating margin     11.8
 %     10.1
 %     9.4
 %     8.3
 %  
                           
  Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:                  
    GAAP net income (loss)       $ 14,311      $ (37,066
 )   $ 51,129      $ (36,056
 )  
    Add back items:                  
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     9,286        13,764        35,642        47,811     
    Stock-based compensation     8,330        6,367        21,697        16,728     
    Non-cash interest expense     493        502        1,517        1,726     
    Gain on sale of property                   (14,420
 )        
    Loss on extinguishment of debt                         1,154     
    Gain on sale of subsidiary                         (1,270
 )  
    Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge       (79
 )     770        (1,265
 )     (491
 )  
    Purchase accounting related inventory markup                       327     
    Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges       4,260        47,192        19,306        65,218     
    Income taxes5     6,064        13,353        1,977        1,427     
    Non-GAAP net income       $ 42,665      $ 44,882      $ 115,583      $ 96,574     
    Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share   $ 0.41      $ 0.43      $ 1.11      $ 0.92     
                           
  Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:                  
    GAAP diluted number of shares     103,828        103,510        103,928        102,873     
    Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options               1,419              1,809     
    Non-GAAP diluted number of shares     103,828        104,929        103,928        104,682     
                           
  Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:                  
    GAAP net income (loss)       $ 14,311      $ (37,066
 )   $ 51,129      $ (36,056
 )  
    Add back items:                  
     Income tax provision       10,706        19,807        18,489        18,469     
     Interest expense     11,768        10,101        36,311        34,751     
     Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     9,286        13,764        35,642        47,811     
     Depreciation expense     27,829        23,870        78,709        74,060     
     Stock-based compensation     8,330        6,367        21,697        16,728     
     Gain on sale of property                   (14,420
 )        
     Loss on extinguishment of debt                         1,154     
     Gain on sale of subsidiary                         (1,270
 )  
     Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge       (79
 )     770        (1,265
 )     (491
 )  
     Purchase accounting related inventory markup                       327     
     Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges       2,265        46,467        17,473        61,844     
    Adjusted EBITDA   $ 84,416      $ 84,080      $ 243,765      $ 217,327     
    Adjusted EBITDA margin     13.7
 %     14.7
 %     13.6
 %     13.1
 %  
                           
  Free cash flow reconciliation:                  
    Operating cash flow   $ 65,090      $ 58,852      $ 150,840      $ 139,814     
    Capital expenditures, net     (40,859
 )     (33,659
 )     (100,110
 )     (113,783
 )  
    Free cash flow   $ 24,231      $ 25,193      $ 50,730      $ 26,031     
                           


 
1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
 
2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, and other charges.
 
3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.
 
4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of property, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
 
5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
 
6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of property, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. 

