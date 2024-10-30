Kelli Frederick of Results Driven Marketing Recognized in Philadelphia Business Journal for Exceptional Client Success

Kelli of Results Driven Marketing is celebrated by the Philadelphia Business Journal for delivering exceptional client outcomes and driving measurable success.

Kelli is not only a remarkable account manager; she is a true advocate for our clients!” — Janeene High

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results-Driven Marketing (RDM) is proud to announce that Kelli Frederick, our dedicated Executive Account Manager, has been featured in the Philadelphia Business Journal for her significant contributions to the agency and its clients. This recognition celebrates Kelli’s unwavering commitment to client success and her instrumental role in RDM’s growth.

Kelli’s journey with RDM began during her junior year at Temple University, where she joined the company as an enthusiastic intern. From her first day, she showcased an exceptional work ethic and a thirst for knowledge that set her apart. Her experience spans nearly every department at RDM, allowing her to develop a comprehensive understanding of digital marketing strategies and best practices.

What truly distinguishes Kelli is her extraordinary approach to customer service. She has a unique ability to empathize with clients, stepping into their shoes to understand their visions and goals. This genuine connection enables her to deliver tailored solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations. Kelli’s dedication has established a new standard for client relations at RDM, fostering trust and collaboration.

“Kelli's passion for her clients’ success truly shines through in everything she does. She has a unique talent for building strong relationships, and that’s a big reason why our agency continues to thrive. She really captures the spirit of partnership that we value here at RDM," said Janeene High, Founder and CEO at RDM.

Beyond her professional achievements, Kelli is a proud dog mom to her beloved pet, Chief. She enjoys staying active through fitness, cherishing moments with her family, and diving into captivating books in her spare time. Her vibrant personality and dedication to helping others extend beyond the workplace, making her a beloved figure both at RDM and among her clients.

Kelli’s recognition in the Philadelphia Business Journal is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact on the lives of those she works with. At Results Driven Marketing, we believe that our success is built on strong relationships, and Kelli exemplifies this belief through her daily interactions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.