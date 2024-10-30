MEF Honors Industry Leaders at GNE 2024
MEF NaaS Excellence Awards celebrate technology and service providers, and professionals advancing cloud-optimized digital services for today’s enterprises
DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced winners of its 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements by service providers, technology providers, and professionals pioneering the future of digital services in an ecosystem optimized for a cloud-driven experience.
Winners were unveiled at MEF’s Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) happening this week in Dallas, Texas and selected by a distinguished panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic-ACM, AvidThink, Dell’Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.
“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards, celebrating the visionaries advancing the automated network ecosystem,” said Nan Chen, CEO, MEF. “As the industry shifts toward dynamic, cloud-based service models, these awards recognize the achievements of the companies and individuals whose dedication and innovation are shaping the future of digital communications. This year’s honorees exemplify leadership and commitment to a future-ready, cloud-optimized ecosystem.”
2024 MEF Excellence Awards Winners
Service Provider Category:
NaaS Service Provider of the Year
- Global – Colt Technology Services
- Europe – Colt Technology Services
- North America – Lumen Technologies
- Asia Pacific – Console Connect
- Latin America – Ufinet
Best NaaS Vision
- Colt Technology Services
MEF 3.0 CE Service Provider of the Year
- Global – Tie: Verizon Business and Tata Communications
- Europe – Comcast Business
- North America – Verizon Business
- Asia Pacific – Tata Communications
- Latin America – Ufinet
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Service Provider of the Year
- Global – AT&T
- Europe – Sparkle
- North America – AT&T
- Asia Pacific – Tata Communications
- Latin America – Cirion Technologies
SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year
- Global – AT&T
- Europe – Colt Technology Services
- North America – AT&T
- Asia Pacific – Tata Communications
- Latin America – Cirion Technologies
- Middle East / Africa – CMC Networks
Service Automation Leadership
- Global - AT&T
- Europe - Colt Technology Services
- Asia Pacific - Console Connect
- Latin America - Orchest Technologies
Best Services Ecosystem Automation Platform
- Colt Technology Services
Technology Provider Category:
Network Technology Vendor of the Year
- Amdocs
Best NaaS Vision
- Amartus
SASE Vendor of the Year
- Fortinet
SD-WAN Vendor of the Year
- Broadcom
LSO Solution Provider of the Year
- Amartus
Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor
- Netcracker Technology
Most Innovative Service Automation Vendor
- InsidePacket
NaaS Accelerator Live Best of Show
- Silent Comet – Amartus, NTT Communications, Tata Communications
Professional Awards:
MEF Distinguished Fellow
- Isabelle Morency, Head of Engineering and Standards, Iometrix
Michael Howard Industry Impact Award
- Roy Chua, Founder and Principal Analyst, AvidThink
Industry Executive of the Year
- Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks
About MEF
MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF’s Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
