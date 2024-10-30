NSF names three new I-Corps Hubs expanding the National Innovation Network across the U.S.

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced the addition of three new NSF Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps™) Hubs that will scale the NSF-led National Innovation Network (NIN), accelerating the translation of discoveries into new solutions that benefit society and the economy. Each NSF I-Corps Hub may receive up to $3 million per year for five years and comprises a regional alliance of at least eight universities. Combined with the existing 10 NSF I-Corps Hubs, these 13 NSF I-Corps Hubs presently span 48 states. See the interactive NSF I-Corps Hubs map.

NSF I-Corps Hubs provide experiential entrepreneurial training to researchers across all fields of science and engineering. I-Corps Hubs form the operational backbone of the NIN, a network of universities, NSF-funded researchers, established entrepreneurs, local and regional entrepreneurial communities, and other federal agencies, that collectively help researchers learn to investigate the commercial potential of fundamental discoveries in science and engineering. The NSF I-Corps Hubs work collaboratively to build and sustain an innovation ecosystem that engages all Americans throughout the U.S.

“The goal of the I-Corps program is to deploy experiential education to help researchers reduce the time necessary to translate promising ideas from laboratory benches to widespread implementation that in turn impacts economic growth regionally and nationally,” said Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “Each regional NSF I-Corps Hub provides training essential in entrepreneurship and customer discovery, leading to new products, startups, and jobs. In effect, we are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs for our nation.”

Established in 2011, the NSF I-Corps program is designed to nurture the commercialization of deep technologies, which grow from discoveries in fundamental and use-inspired science and engineering. Since its inception, over 3,600 NSF I-Corps teams have participated in the I-Corps program. The strategic goals of the NSF I-Corps Hubs are technology translation, entrepreneurial training and workforce development, economic impact, and collaboration and inclusion.

Listed below are the new NSF I-Corps Hubs and partner institutions:

NSF I-Corps Hub: Northwest region – NSF 2430389

University of California, Berkeley - Lead

Oregon State University

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, San Francisco

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Washington

NSF I-Corps Hub: Southeast region – NSF 2430380

Georgia Tech - Lead

Clemson University

Morehouse College

The University of Alabama

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Miami

University of South Florida

NSF I-Corps Hub: New England region – NSF 2430342

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Lead

Brown University

Harvard University

Northeastern University

Tufts University

University of Maine

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of New Hampshire