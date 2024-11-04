Global Digestive Health Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digestive Health Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digestive health market has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is expected to rise from $54.06 billion in 2023 to $59.83 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to increased awareness of digestive health, a higher prevalence of digestive disorders, an aging population concerned about digestive health, consumer interest in probiotics and prebiotics, and a rise in the consumption of functional foods and beverages.

The digestive health market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $92.69 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for personalized nutrition, the expansion of e-commerce platforms for supplement sales, advancements in gut microbiome research, a heightened focus on preventive healthcare, and the growing adoption of digestive health supplements in developing markets.

The increasing elderly population is a key factor driving the growth of the digestive health market. The geriatric population includes individuals aged 65 and older. As people age, their digestive systems may not operate as quickly or efficiently due to the gradual slowdown of various biological processes. Over time, the muscles in the digestive system can become stiffer, softer, and less effective. Digestive health products support the body in digesting food and absorbing nutrients more effectively, thereby helping to maintain overall health.

Key players in the market include Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Carlson labs, Biovencer healthcare private limited, Evoke Pharma Inc., Swanson Health, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Solgar Inc., Mac Twins-The Gut Stuff Limited, Culturelle - i-Health Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Schering-Plough Corporation, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., SmartyPants Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Enzymedica Inc., Gaia Herbs Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Thorne Research Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co.

Key companies in the digestive health market are developing innovative products like GastroImmune to strengthen their portfolios and achieve a competitive edge. Daiwa's GastroImmune is designed to support digestive health and a strong mucosal immune system by blending ImmunoLin with several essential nutrients.

1) By Product Type: Functional Foods and Beverages, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Other Products

2) By Ingredient Type: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digestive health refers to the system that allows the body to effectively digest food and absorb nutrients, thereby supporting overall health. Individuals with good digestive health are less likely to experience common issues such as constipation, heartburn, bloating, and indigestion, as well as more serious digestive disorders.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Digestive Health Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digestive health market size, digestive health market drivers and trends, digestive health market major players and digestive health market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

