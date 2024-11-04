Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digestive health supplements market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $15.69 billion in 2023 to $17.39 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to heightened awareness of digestive health, a growing prevalence of digestive disorders, an aging population with digestive health concerns, increasing consumer interest in probiotics and prebiotics, and a rise in the consumption of functional foods and beverages.

The digestive health supplements market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $26.61 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for personalized nutrition, the expansion of e-commerce platforms for supplement sales, advancements in gut microbiome research, a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and the rising adoption of digestive health supplements in developing markets.

The increasing prevalence of digestive diseases is likely to drive the growth of the digestive health supplement market in the future. Digestive diseases refer to any health issues that impact the digestive tract, varying from mild to severe conditions. Digestive health supplements, including probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes, assist with a range of digestive problems such as diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, urinary tract infections, and other gastrointestinal issues.

Key players in the market include Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., NOW Foods, Alimentary Health Limited, Garden of Life LLC, Better Body Co., Florastor - Biocodex, Culturelle - i-Health Inc., Pure Encapsulations LLC, Bio K Probiotic Inc., Renew Life Formulas Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co., Nature Made - Pharmavite LLC, Align -The Procter & Gamble Company, Nature's Way Products LLC, Schiff Nutrition International, Inc., SmartyPants Inc., Rainbow Light Nutritional systems, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Enzymedica Inc., Thorne Research Inc., New Chapter Inc., Solgar Inc., Gaia Herbs Inc., MegaFood, Country Life LLC, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation, Nature's Plus - Natural Organics Inc., Carlson Laboratories Inc., Irwin Naturals.

Key companies in the market are concentrating on creating advanced products like Probiotic Gummies to enhance their product offerings and boost their revenue share. Nutrazee Probiotic Gummies are specifically designed to withstand stomach acid and maintain stability at room temperature throughout their shelf life, providing convenient and effective support for gut health.

1) By Product : Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Fulvic Acid, Other Product

2) By Form : Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Liquids, Other Form

3) By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store , Pharmacies , E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digestive health supplements are nutritional products that assist in breaking down food and liquids into their chemical components, including carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and more. This process enables the body to absorb these components as nutrients, which are then utilized for energy, cell growth, repair, and various other functions.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digestive health supplements market size, digestive health supplements market drivers and trends and digestive health supplements market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

