Ingredion to Webcast Industry-First Texture Innovation Day

Webcast from the Idea Labs® Global Innovation Center to provide inside look at the future of food experiences

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, invites the investment community to join Texture Innovation Day via webcast on November 14, 2024.

This novel event will explore the vital role of texture in creating memorable food experiences for consumers and demonstrate how texture solutions drive innovation through functional, taste and affordability benefits. This live event will be broadcast from Ingredion’s Idea Labs® Global Innovation Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. (ET) and is expected to end at approximately 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Registration for the webcast is available at the Ingredion newsroom. Attendees are encouraged to preregister and log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event and will be archived for one year.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242, noah.weiss@ingredion.com

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323, rickwion@ingredion.com

