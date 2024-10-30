Dr. Harish Gagneja Named Master of the American College of Gastroenterology (MACG)

Building on his recognition as a trailblazer in the industry

Southlake, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance, the nation’s leading physician-owned and led network of gastroenterology practices, announced today that Dr. Harish Gagneja has earned the distinction of Master of the American College of Gastroenterology (MACG.)

Dr. Gagneja, who serves as chief medical officer at Austin Gastroenterology and chair of the South Texas Clinical Governance Board, is one of only 172 (of over 18,000 members) to hold this great honor.

Dr. Gagneja is not only a prominent physician with GIA, but he is also nationally recognized as a thought leader for his contributions to gastroenterology. Dr. Gagneja has been a trailblazer in clinical advancements, practice management, and community engagement. His journey includes such esteemed roles as Assistant Professor and Co-Director of the GI fellowship program at MD Anderson Cancer Center, former president of the Texas Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, and Governor of the ACG for Southern Texas. He has published multiple abstracts, manuscripts, and book chapters, and has also presented at many national meetings.

Beyond his medical achievements, Dr. Gagneja is known for his patient-first philosophy, transforming complex GI information into accessible insights and crafting personalized treatment plans for each patient’s unique health goals. Passionate about incorporating cutting-edge GI technologies, Dr. Gagneja continues to shape the field and mentor the next generation of gastroenterologists. Congratulations, Dr. Gagneja, on this well-deserved honor, and thank you for your unwavering commitment to excellence in gastroenterology.

In addition to his MACG distinction, Dr. Gagneja has also been recognized by Austin Monthly as a Top Doctor in Austin every year since 2018 and awarded the Marcel Patterson-Robert Nelson Award by the Texas Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy for his outstanding contributions in the field.

For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Harish Gagneja, please contact Kelley Swann, Media Relations at kelley@punchingnungroup.com

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician-owned network for gastrointestinal care in the US. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 800 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

Attachment

Kelley Swann GI Alliance 4043136412 kelley@punchingnungroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.