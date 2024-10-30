WhiteBIT Surpasses 5 Million Users, Strengthening Its Leadership in Europe’s Crypto Market

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As WhiteBIT approaches its 6th anniversary in November, the exchange continues to reinforce its role as a prominent player in Europe’s cryptocurrency sector, driven by a focus on user experience, security, and strategic partnerships.

WhiteBIT, one of Europe’s largest centralized crypto exchanges, is proud to announce it has reached a major milestone, exceeding 5 million users. In the past year, WhiteBIT added over 1 million new users, more than doubling its user base since 2022. The platform's trading volume exceeded $1 trillion across spot and futures markets, and its B2B services now support over 1,000 business clients. This growth reflects the increasing trust in WhiteBIT as a secure platform for digital asset trading among investors.

“Our mission from the start has been to make cryptocurrency accessible, secure, and trusted across Europe and beyond. Hitting 5 million users is more than just a number—it’s a validation of our efforts. We keep focusing on continuous innovation and fostering trust in the digital economy,” comments Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT.

Growth Fueled by Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships have been a cornerstone of WhiteBIT’s growth strategy. Collaborations with major football clubs and organizations, such as FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, and the Ukrainian national football team, as well as FACEIT in e-sports have bolstered its brand presence. Moreover, WhiteBIT has established an alliance with Georgia’s Hash Bank.

For its institutional clients, WhiteBIT has partnered with Fireblocks, a leader in digital asset management, which strengthens its services for businesses looking to expand in the crypto space.

Expanding Ecosystem and Technological Advancements

WhiteBIT has also made strategic advancements in blockchain technology, unveiling its rebranded blockchain, Whitechain, which has already processed 50 million transactions and facilitated 25,000 NFTs. Additionally, WhitePool, the exchange’s Bitcoin mining pool, has ranked among the top 15 mining pools worldwide and is now one of the largest mining pool backed by a centralized exchange.

Global Expansion and Commitment to Security

WhiteBIT has been rapidly expanding its presence beyond Europe, establishing offices in Australia, Georgia, the UK, and Turkey. With a team of over 1,100 professionals globally, WhiteBIT is steadily growing its international footprint while staying rooted in its Ukrainian origins.

In its growth, security remains a top priority for WhiteBIT. According to cer.live, the exchange consistently ranks among the top five most secure platforms. Its robust security protocols, including WAF firewalls, strict AML policies, and mandatory KYC procedures, recently earned WhiteBIT the Hacken Security Award 2024 at TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

WhiteBIT continues to lead in blockchain innovation, fostering technological progress and championing the global cryptocurrency community. As the exchange grows, WhiteBIT empowers users and businesses to embrace digital assets while bridging the gap between traditional finance and the evolving world of cryptocurrency.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT, established in 2018, is one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges in Europe. It offers over 600+ trading pairs, 300+ digital assets, and supports 9 national currencies. WhiteBIT is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, and FACEIT. The exchange is dedicated to advancing blockchain technology and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in all jurisdictions where it operates.

