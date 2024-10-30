Jericho School District Releases Latest Book “Forklore” Through the Canon Solutions America Future Authors Project

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Jericho High School participated in a book signing on October 22 in support of their work as part of the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. The students garnered the experience of being published authors for their book titled “Forklore,” a collection of their works based on a culinary theme and how communal gatherings can help strengthen interpersonal connections.

The Future Authors Project—first launched in the Jericho School District in 2017—is an annual program that provides select high school students with an inside look into the writing process from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication. As part of the project, students used Canon imaging equipment during the creative process to capture vivid photographs to accompany their written work. The writings and photos of the students were combined into the book, with each student earning a published author credit.

This year, 22 participants, encompassing 15 students and seven teachers, contributed to the book that was then printed by Suffolk Printing using Canon production print technology.

As part of Tuesday’s official launch, which was also attended by parents and district staff, Julie McMahon, senior vice president, Marketing, Canon U.S.A. addressed the students, congratulating them on their efforts and contributions to a successful publication.

“Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to make this program a success. It is very gratifying to see that Canon can contribute by providing the resources for these students to channel their passion for writing and creativity,” McMahon said. “The Future Authors Project continues to help demonstrate what students can accomplish when given the tools and guidance to succeed, and we are thrilled to see the finished product with the seventh edition of the book here at Jericho High School. We are extremely grateful to all the teachers and administrators who take the time every year to ensure this endeavor is always a success. We know the students dedicate a lot of time and we are proud that they can now call themselves published authors.”

To prepare for the content-creation process, students underwent a workshop over the summer to hone their respective writing, editing, and storytelling skills. Canon conducted a camera tutorial in early June to assist students in understanding the photography aspect of the book-making process. Drew MacCallum, Canon’s senior manager of product planning, gave a detailed presentation on the basics of using the Canon-provided Rebel SL2 for all students in attendance.



Heather McGee is an English teacher at Jericho High School who helps run the program, working with Dr. Daniel Salzman, curriculum associate for English Language Arts at Jericho School District. McGee said the students and staff are grateful for Canon’s continued support.

“We are also thankful for Canon’s support in providing equipment and training to create this wonderful opportunity to publish this book,” McGee said. “Our students gain so much during the entire process, learning writing and photography skills while contributing to something that is personally meaningful. This book focuses on collectively seeing our shared humanity and understanding more about each other, and that initiative is more important than ever.”

