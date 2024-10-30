TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives a Star Tribune 2024 Minnesota’s Best Award

TopLine honored with Bronze award in the Insurance Company Category

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , has been voted a 2024 Minnesota’s Best bronze winner in the Insurance Company category.

As Minnesota’s number one local choice for news, information and advertising, the Star Tribune’s Minnesota’s Best program recognizes the best Minnesota businesses from over 390 categories. The Minnesota’s Best Awards are determined by the votes of Minnesota Star Tribune readers, celebrating the businesses and services that stand out in the community. A complete list of winners is available online at https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/categories/2024 and published in the 2024 Winners Guide.

The communities the credit union serves has recognized TopLine as one of the most appreciated and trustworthy insurance companies in Minnesota. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to our mission of “Connected, We All Do Better” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of employees to help consumers achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities through non-profit TopLine Credit Union Foundation, and helping consumers with homeownership and investment-related services.

“We are grateful to our members, communities and Minnesota Star Tribune readers who selected us as the Star Tribune’s Minnesota’s Best bronze award recipient in the Insurance Company category,” says Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “Our TopLine Insurance Agency team is dedicated in providing personal service, and ensuring individuals and families have the proper coverage to protect against unforeseen circumstances.”

The Star Tribune Minnesota’s Best Awards recognize the top businesses and organizations in the Twin Cities metro area, as voted by the community. The awards celebrate excellence across various industries, highlighting those who consistently deliver outstanding service and contribute to the vibrancy of the region. For more information, visit www.votedminnesotabest.com.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

