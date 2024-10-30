Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC Would Like to Recognize Sandra Gilban, MD and Peggy Elango, DO for Being Named as One of the Top 9 Concierge Doctors in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 14th, 2024 Gotham Magazine named two of our partner physicians as The 9 Best Concierge Doctors in NYC. Gotham Magazine is a New York City-based magazine that covers fashion, culture, art, real estate, and more.

“Sandra Gilban, MD works closely and comprehensively with patients on the Upper East Side. The concierge program allows her to put her patients first. In addition to medical checkups and screenings, any good candidate for concierge medicine is anyone who wants to live a healthier lifestyle, and Dr. Gilban provides the best care to support all her patients through every stage of life.”

“Practicing in Manhattan, Peggy Elango, DO offers concierge medicine to all adults and teenagers, allowing patients to focus on their overall health and well-being. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Elango studied at Michigan State University, is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American Osteopathic Association. Through her practices, she strives to provide connected, convenient and collaborative care through compassion and consistency in her services.”



Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members pay an affordable annual fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing. For more information, go to ccphp.net .

Reference: https://gothammag.com/best-concierge-doctors-nyc

