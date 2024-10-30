Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,235 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva to release Fall 2024 State of the Industry Report

Event to highlight findings of report and features expert panel to share insights for year ahead

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: President and CEO, Gurpreet Lail, will highlight key findings of Enserva’s Fall State of the Industry Report and host experts to share their perspectives on the year ahead. The event will feature presentations and a panel discussion by financial experts who will share insights on the Canadian economy, as well as the North American and global energy sectors.

Media are invited to attend.
   
WHO: Speakers will include:
  • Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva
  • Tyler Dahlseide, Enserva Board Chair and President, Ferus Inc.
  • Mark Parsons, Vice President and Chief Economist, ATB Financial
  • Taylor Lee, Senior Analyst, Rystad Energy
  • Randy Ollenberger, Oil & Gas Producers Analyst, BMO Capital Markets
   
WHEN: November 5, 2024
12:00 p.m. - Media check-in & lunch is served
12:20 p.m. – Presentations
1:15 p.m. – Panel Q&A
1:45 p.m. – One-on-one media interviews
   
WHERE: Calgary Petroleum Club
The Devonian Room
319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
   
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12:00 p.m. MT on Monday, November 4, 2024.
   

Media Contact & RSVP to:

Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva to release Fall 2024 State of the Industry Report

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more