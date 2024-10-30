MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva to release Fall 2024 State of the Industry Report

Event to highlight findings of report and features expert panel to share insights for year ahead

WHAT: President and CEO, Gurpreet Lail, will highlight key findings of Enserva’s Fall State of the Industry Report and host experts to share their perspectives on the year ahead. The event will feature presentations and a panel discussion by financial experts who will share insights on the Canadian economy, as well as the North American and global energy sectors.



Media are invited to attend. WHO: Speakers will include:

Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva

Tyler Dahlseide, Enserva Board Chair and President, Ferus Inc.

Mark Parsons, Vice President and Chief Economist, ATB Financial

Taylor Lee, Senior Analyst, Rystad Energy

Randy Ollenberger, Oil & Gas Producers Analyst, BMO Capital Markets WHEN: November 5, 2024

12:00 p.m. - Media check-in & lunch is served

12:20 p.m. – Presentations

1:15 p.m. – Panel Q&A

1:45 p.m. – One-on-one media interviews

WHERE: Calgary Petroleum Club

The Devonian Room

319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12:00 p.m. MT on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Media Contact & RSVP to:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403.585.4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

