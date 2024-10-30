Keck Graduate Institute Welcomes Oscar Garza as School of Pharmacy Dean

Claremont, CA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oscar Garza Ph.D., MBA, is joining Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) as the new Dean of the Pharmacy School, effective November 1. With two decades of experience in higher education, primarily in the health and pharmaceutical fields, Garza brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to enriching the healthcare industry through education and research.

“KGI’s community-centric approach to education aligns closely with my own commitment to health equity and cultivating the next generation of healthcare leaders and researchers,” said Garza. “I am honored to serve this accomplished student body alongside a faculty of leaders in their fields who are deeply passionate about expanding KGI’s scholarship and research enterprise and advancing pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences.”

In his new role, Garza will lead the operations of KGI’s School of Pharmacy, which was recently established as a distinct school alongside the Riggs School of Applied Life Sciences and the School of Health Sciences.

He was most recently the regional dean for the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) College of Pharmacy’s New Orleans campus and served as a tenured professor in their school of clinical sciences and as the endowed chair in clinical pharmacy practice. Prior to joining ULM, Garza was the founding director for the PRAXIS Institute for Community Health and Education at the University of Minnesota, where he held roles in the provost’s office and as part of the faculty. His research and pedagogy intersect at the examination of pharmacy’s role in improving health equity and preparing future pharmacists and health professionals to positively contribute to public population health.

“At KGI, we are committed to not only advancing our academic excellence but also better serving society through novel ideas and quality education,” said President Mohamed Abousalem. “With his extensive experience and expertise, Dr. Garza will provide a fresh perspective as he guides the School of Pharmacy’s growth, emphasizing innovation, research, and the importance of advancing public population health.”

Garza completed his Ph.D. at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy with concentrations in Health Economics, Global Health, and Social Epidemiology. He has an MBA with concentrations in Finance, International Business, and Marketing; and bachelor's degrees in pharmacy administration and psychology from the University of Toledo.

