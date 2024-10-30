Hisense Named Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced its official partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup™ during an event at Shanghai Tower attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “We are delighted to welcome Hisense, a global market-leading brand, as an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionise club football.

“This partnership will offer fans unique ways to engage with the tournament, both on and off the pitch, while laying a technological and innovation-led foundation for the FIFA Club World Cup to flourish.”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will unite the world's top 32 clubs every four years. This inaugural edition will provide an excellent platform for Hisense to grow its global brand among fans of the world’s most popular sport and showcase its cutting-edge technology, particularly Hisense TVs, prominently displayed throughout the tournament.

Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian added: “We are proud to be an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which is a competition among the top clubs from all six confederations, representing a dialogue between champions, a collision of first-class excellence. This perfectly aligns with Hisense’s pursuit of the champion spirit and our latest corporate goal to build a world-class enterprise and brand.

“As the pioneer in AI televisions, Hisense’s newly launched AI TV series is a perfect match for the FIFA Club World Cup™. The technological foundation of Hisense AI TV is the independently developed Xinghai large model, which supports continuous smart upgrades across various appliance categories, significantly enhancing the user experience and market competitiveness. Together with FIFA, Hisense will present the best Club World Cup™ for global audiences.”

Hisense aims to build a world-class enterprise and brand while focusing on top-tier sports assets. By partnering with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is advancing its sports marketing strategy and global expansion.

Hisense has been a global partner for two consecutive FIFA World Cups™ and three UEFA European Championships. The company continues to innovate across its product lines, including a 100-inch TV with an AI picture quality chip, and smart home appliances interconnected through its ConnectLife platform.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024, operating in more than 160 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07595008-6a1e-4083-a5eb-9ea0f31eff74

