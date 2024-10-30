New Affordable Homes in Sunset Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the completion of Sunset Ridge, an 84-unit, affordable housing development for seniors and older adults in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The energy-efficient development, which also houses a new education space, will preserve historic decorative elements from a church that used to be on the site and is the first affordable older adult housing built in Sunset Park in over 15 years.

“Sunset Ridge is the embodiment of a multi-generational and community-centered development — one that incorporates the neighborhood’s history with the need for growth and sustainability,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in new mixed-use projects, we are unlocking a future that is more affordable and more livable, opening up new opportunities for communities to thrive.”

The entire $65 million development is reserved for persons aged 62 and older earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income. All units are supported by project-based vouchers, ensuring tenants pay no more than 30 percent of their income on rent. Reflecting a strong commitment to address housing insecurity among the city’s most vulnerable, 26 apartments are set aside for formerly homeless seniors who will receive social services including emergency assistance, recreational activities, case management, wellness support and benefits assistance.

The ground floor and first floor of the new building includes a community facility space for five pre-kindergarten classrooms that will be constructed by the New York City Schools Construction Authority starting in 2025, enhancing access to early childhood education for local families.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Sunset Ridge is giving 84 senior households affordable and modern homes where they can age in place, while also prioritizing the needs of families with a new education space. This $65 million investment will help residents decrease their carbon footprint and provide support for tenants who need it most. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her vision, as well as to Commissioner Carrion and all our partners for bringing this project to fruition.”

The project included the demolition of the Zion Lutheran Church and the construction of a new nine-story building, as well as the complete rehabilitation of two pre-existing townhouses which were combined into one building. Decorative elements of the original church were preserved and reused within the new building.

Both buildings feature energy-efficiency measures including all-electric heating and cooking. Additionally, a 19.8kW solar array was installed on the roof, underscoring the project’s commitment to sustainability.

In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved nearly 7,700 affordable homes in Brooklyn. Sunset Ridge continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

Fifth Avenue Committee, a nonprofit comprehensive community development corporation, is the project sponsor, developer and manager. Bay Ridge Center provides on-site social services to the formerly homeless tenants. Metropolitan New York Synod is the owner of the Community Facility on the ground floor and first floor.

Sunset Ridge is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program that generated approximately $18.3 million in equity and its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program that generated approximately $3.4 million in equity. All of the units benefit from a project-based Section 8 rental assistance vouchers. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $100,000 in funding with $31,700 in tax incentives through NY-Sun, along with $73,600 in combined incentives through the Low-Rise New Construction and the Multifamily New Construction programs. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development provided $11.7 million through its Senior Affordable Rental Apartments program and $1.3 million in accrued interest. The project also received a $6 million discretionary capital grant from the Brooklyn Borough President in Fiscal Year 2017 and Fiscal Year 2020 administered by HPD.

The project was guaranteed by Fifth Avenue Committee and Moodna Creek, LLC. Chase Community Development Banking provided a $28 million construction loan. Tax credit syndicator Hudson Housing Capital and the Tax Oriented Investments unit of J.P. Morgan invested $23 million in tax credit equity to support the development. Freddie Mac through Greystone provided $15 million in permanent loan financing.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Sunset Ridge shows how sustainable new construction practices and retrofitting existing structures can uplift historically underserved communities by providing affordable, healthy and comfortable housing and community spaces. This all-electric, multi-use development powered by rooftop solar will ensure New Yorkers living in Sunset Park benefit from clean energy while advancing Governor Hochul's commitment to tackling the housing shortage.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and project-based Section 8 rental assistance vouchers that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help build senior housing in Sunset Park, which will provide more seniors with an affordable, supportive and energy-efficient place to live. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to create and preserve affordable homes across the state, and I will continue working to deliver the federal resources needed for more affordable homes in Brooklyn.”

New York City Schools Construction Authority President and CEO Nina Kubota said, “The SCA is excited to partner with the Fifth Avenue Committee, HCR, HPD, and Metropolitan New York Synod to leverage this high-quality opportunity to provide access to early childhood education for Sunset Park and Bay Ridge parents. We will begin work on this 13,314 square foot pre-kindergarten facility in early 2025 that will bring 90 new seats and an exterior play yard to this community. Thinking outside of the box by maximizing space in multi-use sites is part of the strategy we have been deploying to expand early childhood education throughout the City. Access to pre-k improves cognitive and social development, reduces achievement gaps, and supports working parents, providing them with affordable, reliable childcare. Today is a day to celebrate this truly unique partnership.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “As housing costs in New York City rise to unprecedented levels, our seniors have been left behind. The Fifth Avenue Committee’s new affordable housing complex in Sunset Park is a crucial step toward providing our older New Yorkers with the homes they deserve, and I applaud the city, state, and Fifth Avenue Committee for ensuring that this vital project is completed. I look forward to continuing to work alongside FAC to ensure every New Yorker can access high-quality, stable, and affordable housing.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, "If we want Brooklyn to be a place where everyone can succeed, we need to create resources for everyone from young children to seniors. The Sunset Ridge development is exactly the kind of resource our communities need: affordable housing for seniors along with universal pre-k classrooms so families can more easily access childcare and education. Thank you to Fifth Avenue Committee for taking the opportunity to support working families and a thriving future for all Brooklynites.”

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes said, “Fifth Avenue Committee and its partners have brought much-needed affordable senior housing to Sunset Park. Sunset Ridge is an example of how the intentional construction of housing can address the gaps that exist in New York State communities. AD51 needs more affordable units in environmentally friendly and community-oriented buildings under strong tenant protections.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “As we work to address housing insecurity in Brooklyn, it is critical that we consider the particular vulnerabilities faced by older adults in our community. Sunset Ridge confronts this disparity directly, and by combining affordable senior housing with universal pre-k, the project creates an intergenerational community resource and gathering place. I applaud NYS Homes and Community Renewal and NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development as well as the Fifth Avenue Committee for investing in the well-being of both the oldest and youngest members of the Sunset Park community, and I look forward to seeing residents and students thrive in their new space.”

New York City Councilmember Alexa Aviles said, “I applaud the Fifth Avenue Committee for bringing to fruition Sunset Ridge Apartments, a development that will deliver truly affordable housing for our older adults. Housing insecurity is the number one issue in my office with frequent visits from so many older adults who are facing displacement as a result of gentrification and unscrupulous landlords. Today however, we celebrate a move towards solutions, and am proud to have played a role in bringing this much needed housing to our community. I thank Fifth Avenue Committee under the leadership of Michelle de la Uz for their work in providing affordable housing to our district seniors.”

Fifth Avenue Committee Executive Director Michelle de la Uz said, “FAC is thrilled to be cutting the ribbon at Sunset Ridge, the first new affordable housing for seniors in the community in over 15 years and FAC’s 2nd new affordable housing project in Sunset Park to be completed in 2 years. Access to quality, affordable housing is crucial to our health and well-being, especially as we age. The project is especially gratifying because it will also have 90-Universal Pre-K seats in the future, representing an important intergenerational resource for the local community. We broke ground on the project just before the pandemic hit, so we never celebrated its start, making today’s ribbon cutting with our project partners and tenants all the more meaningful. On behalf of our tenants and the local community, thank you to the Metropolitan New York Synod, NYS HCR and NYC HPD and everyone who helped make this critical project possible.”

Bay Ridge Center Executive Director Todd Fliedner said, “At Bay Ridge Center, we are dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults 60 and older in our vibrant community, through a variety of enriching programs and essential services, we strive to support our members in living active fulfilling lives.”

Chase Community Development Banking Head of East Region Dave Walsh said, “We are proud to support the redevelopment of Sunset Ridge, a project delivering essential affordable senior housing in Brooklyn. Providing housing with essential services not only fosters a sense of belonging but is vital to ensure our most vulnerable senior residents have the resources they need to flourish.”

Hudson Housing Capital Managing Director Sam Ganeshan said, “Hudson Housing Capital is proud to partner with Fifth Avenue Committee to finance high-quality, affordable housing for seniors at Sunset Ridge. This property will provide some of the City's most vulnerable residents with a safe place to live independently and age in-place. We thank and commend all those involved in making this day possible, including our investor J.P. Morgan, and look forward to seeing this impactful housing development thrive for many years to come.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 45,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. To date, more than 160 communities have been certified, including the City of New York.