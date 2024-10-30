Wyoming Delegation Builds Global Partnerships During European Trade & Investment Mission

Cheyenne, Wyo – The first-ever Wyoming agriculture technology (agtech), startup ecosystem, and firearms trade and investment mission to the United Kingdom and Italy took place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, 2024. The mission was the culmination of a multitude of economic development efforts within the three targeted industries, led by the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and joined by the University of Wyoming (UW), the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and local partners.

With the theme, “Wyoming: Growing Global Opportunities,” the mission showcased Wyoming’s growing research and development (R&D) opportunities in agtech and controlled environment agriculture (CEA); explored global startup ecosystem efforts; highlighted the state’s leadership in firearms manufacturing; and helped develop and capitalize on opportunities to promote the state, increase foreign direct investment, and encourage economic growth.

AgTech – London

The team kicked off the trip with business, diplomatic, and economic meetings and participation at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in London, England.

“This European mission is part of WBC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Wyoming’s economy by putting Wyoming on the international stage of R&D within agriculture technologies,” said WBC Agribusiness Manager Jill Tregemba. “The World Agri-Tech Summit allowed us the chance to showcase the public-private partnerships we are engaging in and building across the industry in the state.”

Tregemba joined UW Vice President of Research and Development Parag Chitnis, Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, Angela Ver Ploeg with the UW Foundation, and WBC Recruitment Manager Wendy Lopez on a panel during a summit breakout session featuring Wyoming. They discussed transforming agtech innovation through public-private partnerships in research and local collaboration and highlighted work the state and UW have done with Plenty over the past few years.

The Wyoming team also hosted a reception joined by over 50 people to learn more about Wyoming and the benefits of doing business in the state.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase how Wyoming can support those in the agtech sector, from startups to mature companies, those looking for a healthy regulatory environment, or those looking to partner with a university on research and development in the CEA space,” Lopez shared. “We are uniquely positioned to support these types of companies, and people were eager to learn more from our team.”

Startup Ecosystems – London & Milan

During both legs of the mission, the delegation also explored the core competencies of successful global startup ecosystems. In London, they engaged with international agtech leaders and vibrant startups. Touring Milan, Italy’s leading venture capital hub since 2019, offered insights into thriving sectors like agrifood, financial technology (fintech), and software. Learning about the Lombardy region’s advanced digitalization and strong R&D — recognized as a “strong innovator” by the European Commission — highlighted effective support structures, financial incentives, and venture capital networks.

“This mission gave us a great opportunity to compare domestic startup environments with international ecosystems, ultimately helping inform how we’re shaping Wyoming’s,” said Taylor Vignaroli, WBC Entrepreneur Development Manager. “We’re seeing consistency across these environments, providing a depth of understanding that will lead to better outcomes for the state. And, distinguishing essential components from regional nuances allows us to tailor our approach for Wyoming, leading to more robust and long-lasting initiatives.”

Partners agreed the insights gained from these travels will inform Wyoming’s efforts to cultivate a strong startup environment, adopting proven strategies from international models while considering the state’s unique context.

Firearms Manufacturing – Northern Italy

While in Italy, the WBC team also hosted a lunch for the Consortium of Italian Gunmakers (CONARMI) which boasts 143 member companies. The WBC showcased Wyoming’s outdoor recreation and firearms manufacturing sector, along with the state’s tax advantages and foreign trade zone. Local partners from Cheyenne LEADS on the delegation also emphasized the logistical advantage they have in the state’s southeast corner.

The WBC team visited three companies to witness the art of Italian gunmaking firsthand and understand their vision for possible expansion to the United States.

“The reception and interest in the burgeoning firearms industry in Wyoming from the Italian companies was palpable and very exciting,” said WBC Recruitment Manager Chance Price.

Overall, this mission and ongoing outreach touches on many of the goals of Wyoming’s economic development strategy, specifically adding value to core industries, leveraging partnerships, attracting well-paying and sustainable jobs, and developing a highly skilled workforce.

“While seemingly unrelated, a trade mission of this scope highlighting controlled environment agriculture and other technologies, startup ecosystems, and firearms manufacturing was the perfect fit to take the WBC’s business expansion and development efforts to the next level,” explained Brandon Marshall, WBC Services Director. “In 2022, the Wyoming Legislature invested in enhancing the WBC’s business recruitment efforts and it is paying dividends today as we build opportunities internal and external to our state borders.”