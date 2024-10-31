Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,216 in the last 365 days.

MiCamp Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with Bulldog Bread, Fresno State Athletics' Official NIL Collective

Bulldog Bread Joins MiCamp Solutions

Partnering with MiCamp Solutions unites the Fresno State community, streamlining business contributions to our athletes' success and helping reduce operational costs. A win for all!”
— Marcus McMaryion, General Manager of Bulldog Bread
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiCamp Solutions is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bulldog Bread, the official NIL collective of Fresno State Athletics. This collaboration aims to maximize NIL opportunities for student-athletes while providing local businesses with access to MiCamp’s cutting-edge payment processing solutions.

Through this partnership, MiCamp will equip businesses with the tools they need to support Fresno State athletes through seamless, innovative payment technology—benefiting both athletes and the local business community.

"Partnering with MiCamp Solutions allows us to bring the Fresno State community closer together by making it easier for businesses to contribute to our athletes' success while reducing operational costs," said Marcus McMaryion, General Manager of Bulldog Bread. In addition to enhancing NIL opportunities, the partnership enables businesses to lower credit card processing expenses, providing a cost-effective way to support Fresno State athletics and drive local economic growth.

"We are excited to collaborate with Bulldog Bread and bring our innovative approach to Fresno State," said Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions. "This partnership supports both student-athletes and local businesses, creating a positive impact on and off the field."

Craig Thompson, Former Commissioner of the Mountain West Conference and Co Founder of MiCamp Sports, shared his enthusiasm: "Fresno State has a proud tradition of excellence in college athletics. This partnership will empower athletes to thrive in the NIL era, while also giving local businesses an easy way to contribute to their success. We’re excited to help strengthen the community and drive success across the board."

To learn more about supporting Fresno State athletes through Bulldog Bread, visit https://www.micamp.com/bulldogbread .

Nikki Balich - MiCamp Marketing
MiCamp Solutions
+1 800-396-0246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MiCamp Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with Bulldog Bread, Fresno State Athletics' Official NIL Collective

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more