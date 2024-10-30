California Business Brokers® Orchestrates Strategic Acquisition of Proflo A/C & Heating Inc.

California Business Brokers® - The industry leading broker firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Leading the industry in M&A, we specialize in buying and selling companies in manufacturing, construction, technology, healthcare, and more. Experience unparalleled service with our expert team.

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Brokers®, a leading M&A advisory firm recognized for its expertise in facilitating strategic acquisitions, announces the successful acquisition of Proflo A/C & Heating Inc. The transaction, marked by precision and comprehensive market insight, underscores California Business Brokers®’ commitment to delivering top-tier M&A solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of service industry leaders.

With years of experience in mergers, acquisitions, and business brokerage, California Business Brokers® provided key guidance throughout the acquisition process, ensuring that Proflo A/C & Heating Inc. transitioned seamlessly under new ownership. The strategic acquisition highlights California Business Brokers®’ role as a trusted advisor, with extensive industry knowledge in HVAC, contracting, and essential services.

This acquisition not only broadens the operational reach of the acquiring entity but also strengthens Proflo A/C & Heating’s potential for growth, service expansion, and market competitiveness. The California Business Brokers® team provided expert valuation services, due diligence support, and customized acquisition strategies, reinforcing their position as a premier M&A firm within California's thriving business landscape.

“We are thrilled to have facilitated this strategic acquisition, which is a testament to our commitment to helping clients grow and strengthen their market presence,” said Christina Lazuric Woscoff, Founder of California Business Brokers®. “Our team’s in-depth industry expertise and dedication were instrumental in achieving a successful outcome for all parties involved.”

California Business Brokers® continues to lead in the mergers and acquisitions field, offering unparalleled guidance to clients in service sectors including HVAC, construction, healthcare, and more. As trusted advisors, the firm provides clients with the support needed to achieve seamless transitions and long-term success.

About California Business Brokers®

Based in Mission Viejo, California Business Brokers® is a highly regarded M&A advisory firm specializing in business sales, acquisitions, and mergers across various industries. Known for realistic valuations, market insights, and strategic transaction management, the firm serves a broad range of clients looking to buy, sell, or grow their businesses.

