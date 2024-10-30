Patricia Arps Unveils Personal Journey and Exposes Sexual Exploitation in Her New Book “CANCEL” YOUR IMPRISONMENT

CANCEL YOUR IMPRISONMENT

This book is about truth, freedom, and enlightenment” — Patricia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Cunningham Arps, a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, has announced the upcoming release of her groundbreaking book, “CANCEL” YOUR IMPRISONMENT: Uncovering the Abuse of Power. In this compelling narrative, Patricia speaks out against the silence and shame that surrounds sexual exploitation by men in positions of power. Drawing from her personal experience, Patricia rewrites her earlier work with newfound clarity and courage, aiming to uplift and empower victims of similar abuse.In her book, Patricia chronicles her journey of realizing that her relationship with her pastor was not an affair but the result of skilled manipulation and exploitation of her vulnerabilities. Through this candid account, she addresses the deep psychological scars left by such experiences and offers hope and guidance for women to free themselves from guilt, shame, and emotional imprisonment.“This book is about truth, freedom, and enlightenment,” Patricia explains. "It's time we recognize that the true perpetrators are those who abuse their power, not the victims who are unjustly made to feel responsible."About Patricia ArpsPatricia Arps is a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor based in Dallas, TX. She offers counseling services at Total Life Counseling Dallas and works with WWLGW, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to women who have been victims of sexual exploitation. For scheduling a counseling appointment, contact Total Life Counseling Dallas at 469-757-5215 or www.totallifedallas.com For more information about Patricia Arps and “CANCEL” YOUR IMPRISONMENT, media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please get in touch with her at:Patricia C. Arps, MS, LPCA, CRCEmail: admin@wwlgw.orgWebsite: www.wwlgw.org Office: 940-999-1186

Legal Disclaimer:

