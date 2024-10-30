Carpenters Workshop Gallery London hosts exhibitions by Nacho Carbonell and Castro NYC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpenters Workshop Gallery has two exhibitions scheduled for London this autumn, presenting acclaimed works alongside new creations. The program features a solo exhibition by Spanish artist Nacho Carbonell and a retrospective featuring works by jewelry label Castro NYC. Both exhibitions highlight the artists' innovation and dedication to their subject matter.Nacho Carbonell debuts new works reflecting his journeyIn 2009, Spanish artist Nacho Carbonell won acclaim as a Designer of the Future, drawing attention to his unique approach to sculpture. Carbonell views his creations as "living organisms," so he uses natural materials in every project. He also pays just as much attention to the texture of a sculpture as he does the overall appearance, making his works extremely distinctive.Carbonell is perhaps best known for his Cocoon series of sculptures. Each "cocoon" is a tree-like figure created from a mesh-like material. Carbonell also makes his own plaster, giving him complete control over the creative process. From 2015 to 2019, Carbonell produced a collection of table lamps and standing lamps using this technique. Mesh-like cocoon material encases each bulb, bathing the environment in a warm, natural glow rather than a harsh, industrial one.Open now, Carpenters Workshop Gallery London presents a solo exhibition by Carbonell exhibition titled Escaping Forward , which invites the viewer to participate in the artist's transformation. The exhibition touches on the themes of materiality, memory, and texture, representing the transition from old ways of thinking to new ones. Escaping Forward includes more than 30 pieces, each of which uses materials recycled from Carbonell's studio. One of the most prominent pieces, The Roots (Mural), uses three-dimensional design to represent a landscape.The exhibition also features A La Mesa, which combines stone and sand to commemorate Carbonell's memories of finding rocks surrounded by abandoned fishing nets. Several works even have interactive elements, ensuring the viewer has the opportunity to experience art instead of just looking at it.Castro NYC exhibits jewelry by the late Terry CastroThe fall program also includes a retrospective exhibition by Castro NYC, a studio founded by the late acclaimed jewelry designer Terry Castro. During his career, Castro developed a reputation for taking big risks. He didn't just create baubles; he used gemstones, metals, and other materials to tell a story through jewelry. Castro's creations served as a wearable form of art, allowing buyers to combine their values with their sense of style.Castro also avoided trends, preferring to follow his heart when selecting materials and themes. He used this approach to create highly personalized works of art designed to reflect his experiences. Castro also loved to repurpose beads, stones, metal scraps, and fabrics, breathing new life into abandoned materials. Many of his pieces feature gothic details used to explore the relationship between life and death.Following Terry Castro's untimely passing in 2022, Sir King Castro became the director at Castro NYC, preserving Terry's legacy and heralding a new chapter. This fall, Carpenters Workshop Gallery London presents an exhibition titled Castro NYC:Futurespective, which highlights several pieces on loan from private collectors. In addition to Castro's jewelry designs, the exhibition includes original drawings, sketchbooks and other archival materials, all of which offer insight into how Terry Castro viewed the world. Although the exhibition includes an eclectic collection of works, it has a cohesive theme, giving attendees a glimpse inside Castro's creative mind.

