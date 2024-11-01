Submit Release
How Skin Changes Across the Decades

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one gets older, skin tells the story of time – revealing fine lines, wrinkles, and changes everyone may not always be ready for. Beauty scientist Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson shares discoveries from OLAY’s Multi Decade Ethnicity Study.

A recent study from Stanford University found that people age in bursts at ages 44 and 60. As the leader in skin biology research, OLAY, conducted the largest ongoing research program, revealing that skin ages in tipping points every decade. They also discovered ‘exceptional agers’ - these are women who look significantly younger than others their age. The difference was their genes were more active. Dr. Wilkerson explains how skin evolves across decades and how these findings are helping shape the future of personalized care.

For more information, please visit https://www.olay.com/uplaterebate.

