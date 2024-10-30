College Credit From Real Life Experience

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to an annual study by National Student Clearinghouse , over 36 million adults have some college credits but no earned degree or credential. The good news is that, rather than starting over, these adults may be able to transfer credit and apply their learning from life and work experience as earned college credit.“Transferring credit may provide a quicker path forward to completing a higher degree.” Says Devin Andrews, Vice President, Admissions and Evaluation at University of Phoenix. “Many colleges also offer an individualized assessment to evaluate work and life experience or learning for potential college credit.”Andrews recommends understanding a prospective school’s policies on credit for prior learning and transferring credit.University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to students, making the process as painless as possible. We also offer a Savings Explorer tool that helps individuals learn about possibly getting college credit for prior learning and experience.For more information, please visit https://www.phoenix.edu/cost-savings

