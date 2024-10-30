PHILIPPINES, October 30 - Press Release

October 30, 2024 TOL reminds ship owners to observe rights of sea vessel passengers As the exodus from the cities to the provinces begins in preparation for All Saints' Day and amid the presence of typhoon Leon in the country, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino gently reminded sea vessel owners and operators to observe the rights of their passengers - including the provision of snacks and meals to the latter in case of delayed voyages. Tolentino said that under Marina Circular No. 2018-07 of the Maritime industry Authority, which outlines "the rights of passengers and obligations of domestic passengers in cases of canceled, delayed or unfinished/uncompleted voyages," ship owners and operators are mandated to provide, free of charge, to their passengers the following amenities in case of delayed voyages: snacks or refreshments, or meals during meal time; free access to medicine or first aid, if necessary; and free access to communication facilities or services, if necessary. The senator made the statement in reaction to reports that personnel of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) would sometimes pool their personal money just to provide meals for passengers stranded in their ports when ships are prevented from traveling, sometimes for days, due to inclement weather. "While this initiative by the PPA employees is laudable, I think all sectors must be reminded that the primary responsibility to provide meals to ship passengers in case of delays falls on the ship owners. That is clearly outlined in Marina Circular No. 2018-07," Tolentino said. In an interview on the senator's regular radio program, 'Usapang Tol,' Eunice Samonte, PPA spokesperson, shared that the agency's employees do sometimes spend their own money to buy meals and snacks for stranded passengers. Samonte agreed with Tolentino's observation that sea vessel passengers mostly come from the lower income segments of the population, and would often have no means to provide for their own meals and personal needs in case their travel is delayed. "The amount of money they have is often just enough for their travel fare. They have no contingency in case of delays," said the senator. But Tolentino noted that nothing prevents PPA, the local government concerned, and ship owners from making arrangements to ensure the welfare of the passengers, especially when sea travel is delayed for several days. Samonte also noted that the PPA through its general manager Jay Santiago is working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the prepositioning of ready-to-eat food packs in ports with the coming long weekend, as Filipinos observe All Saints' Day and amid the presence of typhoon Leon. "Whether they travel by air, land, or sea, the needs and rights of passengers must be observed by all the agencies and sectors concerned," Tolentino concluded. TOL, nagpaalala sa ship owners at operators: kilalanin ang karapatan ng kanilang mga pasahero Sa paparating na undas at sa gitna ng banta ng bagyong Leon, nagpaalala si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa mga may-ari ng mga pampasaherong barko na kilalanin ang karapatan at kapakanan ng kanilang mga pasahero. Kabilang aniya sa responsibilidad ng ship owners ay ang pagbibigay ng pagkain sa mga pasahero nilang na-stranded sa mga pantalan dahil sa pagkaantala ng biyahe ng mga ito dulot ng masamang panahon. Nakasaad umano ito sa Maritime industry Authority (Marina) Circular No. 2018-07, ayon kay Tolentino, na syang bumabalangkas sa "rights of passengers and obligations of domestic passengers in cases of canceled, delayed or unfinished/uncompleted voyages." Ayon pa sa naturang palisiya, dapat ding maglaan ng gamot o first aid at communication facilities, kung kinakailangan, sa mga stranded nilang pasahero ang ship owners at operators. Ang pahayag ni Tolentino ay bahagi ng kanyang reaksyon sa ulat ni Eunice Samonte, spokesperson ng Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) na kung minsan ay gumagastos ng sarili nilang pera ang mga kawani ng PPA para lang mabigyan ng pagkain ang mga stranded na pasahero sa mga pantalan. Bagama't kapuri-kapuri aniya ang inisyatiba ng mga kawani ng PPA, inihayag ni Tolentino na malinaw sa palisiya ng Marina na nakaatang sa ship owners at operatorsnang pangunahing responsibilidad sa pagpapakain sa mga stranded na pasahero. "Dapat talagang matulungan ang mga pasahero ng barko dahil karaniwan sa kanila ay sapat lang ang baong pera para sa kanilang pamasahe. Wala na silang dagdag na panggastos kung sila man ay ma-stranded sa pantalan, minsan sa loob ng ilang araw, lalo na kung may bagyo at bawal bumiyahe ang mga barko," ayon kay Tolentino. Ibinahagi naman ni Samonte na nakipag-ugnayan na ang PPA sa pamumuno ni general manager Jay Santiago sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) para sa paglalaan ng ready-to-eat food packs sa mga pantalan sa darating na undas. "Maging sila man ay bumibiyahe sa pamamagitan ng eroplano, bus, o barko, dapat kilalanin ang karapatan at karapatan ng mga pasahero ng kinauukulang sektor at ahensya," pagtatapos ng senador.

