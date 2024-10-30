Premium Income Corporation Announces Successful Overnight Offering Of Preferred Shares

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.PR.A) – Premium Income Corporation (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of 4,350,000 Preferred Shares. Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $65,250,000.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 6, 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $15.00 per Preferred Share representing a yield on the original issue price of 8.50%. The trading price on the TSX for the Preferred Shares as at the last trade on October 29, 2024, was $15.16. Since the inception of the Fund, the aggregate dividends declared on the Preferred Shares have been $24.36 per share.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting principally of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will selectively write covered call and put options in respect of some or all of the common shares in the Fund’s portfolio. The manager and investment manager of the Fund is Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

The Preferred Shares pay fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash distributions in the amount of $0.10625 ($1.275 per annum) per Preferred Share representing a yield of 8.50% on the original issue price of $15.00.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotiabank.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.