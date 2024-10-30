Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Organizes "The Day After Tomorrow: IoT Security in the Post-Quantum Age" Webinar

Webinar starts at 11:00 am ET (4:00 pm CET)

Join the webinar via https://hubs.li/Q02VFxJg0

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today is hosting a webinar titled "The Day After Tomorrow: IoT Security in the Post-Quantum Age." This event will showcase SEALSQ's latest advancements in post-quantum technologies and address critical questions from clients and industry leaders about the future of security in the quantum era.

Webinar Focus: The Impact of Quantum Computing on Cybersecurity

The event will provide insights into the transformative impact of quantum computing, which leverages quantum mechanics to perform calculations at unprecedented speeds. This leap in computational power poses a significant threat to traditional encryption standards, such as RSA and ECC, which underpin today's digital security infrastructures. As a result, SEALSQ has accelerated its focus on post-quantum cryptography (PQC)—a field dedicated to developing algorithms resistant to quantum threats.

Key Topics Addressed During the Webinar

SEALSQ’s experts will delve into pressing questions from the field, shedding light on how PQC can ensure data and communications security, how artificial intelligence (AI) could enhance quantum-era cybersecurity, and what proactive steps organizations should take to transition into this new paradigm.

Among the topics to be discussed:

Why Quantum Computing Disrupts Traditional Cybersecurity: Quantum computers could solve problems that classical computers would take millennia to crack, creating vulnerabilities in widely-used encryption standards.

Quantum computers could solve problems that classical computers would take millennia to crack, creating vulnerabilities in widely-used encryption standards. The Importance of Post-Quantum Cryptography: PQC involves algorithms that are robust against quantum attacks, enabling a secure transition for data protection in a quantum-capable world.

PQC involves algorithms that are robust against quantum attacks, enabling a secure transition for data protection in a quantum-capable world. AI’s Role in Quantum Cybersecurity: AI can dynamically adapt to evolving quantum threats by simulating attacks, optimizing security protocols, and automating the deployment of quantum-resistant solutions.

AI can dynamically adapt to evolving quantum threats by simulating attacks, optimizing security protocols, and automating the deployment of quantum-resistant solutions. Risks of AI in PQC Contexts: While AI offers powerful defense capabilities, it can also serve as a tool for sophisticated cyberattacks if wielded maliciously.

While AI offers powerful defense capabilities, it can also serve as a tool for sophisticated cyberattacks if wielded maliciously. Readiness for a Quantum Future: Organizations are advised to assess current cryptographic assets, explore hybrid encryption solutions, and invest in talent skilled in PQC, AI, and quantum computing.

Organizations are advised to assess current cryptographic assets, explore hybrid encryption solutions, and invest in talent skilled in PQC, AI, and quantum computing. Anticipated Timeline for Quantum Breakthroughs: Experts suggest that practical quantum decryption may still be a decade away, yet immediate action is critical to counter "harvest now, decrypt later" risks.

Experts suggest that practical quantum decryption may still be a decade away, yet immediate action is critical to counter "harvest now, decrypt later" risks. Post-Quantum Semiconductors: A Hardware-Driven Defense.





SEALSQ will also highlight its post-quantum semiconductor technology, designed to handle quantum-resistant encryption at the hardware level. These advanced semiconductors integrate PQC algorithms natively, allowing IoT devices, critical infrastructure, and secure supply chains to withstand quantum-based cyber threats.

These discussions will cover the advantages of post-quantum semiconductors, from improved IoT security and critical infrastructure protection to adaptive cybersecurity strategies that evolve with emerging threats.

Why SEALSQ Leads the Way

With a strong commitment to advancing PQC and secure IoT ecosystems, SEALSQ continues to break new ground in creating resilient, adaptive security solutions that meet the demands of a post-quantum era. Through this webinar, SEALSQ aims to empower organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to secure their digital landscapes well into the future.

For further details about SEALSQ’s post-quantum technologies and solutions, visit www.sealsq.com.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and Investor Contacts

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.