RAISE Summit 2025 to Shape the Future of AI Confirmed for July in Paris





PARIS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAISE Summit, the leading conference for the AI industry, has announced its 2025 event. Set to take place on July 8-9 in Paris, RAISE 2025 will bring together thousands of delegates to explore the future of artificial intelligence and meet the visionaries shaping this transformative technology.

Poised to be the largest RAISE Summit yet with more than 5,000 delegates, the 2025 event at the Carrousel du Louvre will feature three stages and an exhibition hall. Highlights include a startup competition, hackathon, and VIP dinner, while 2,000 companies and more than 250 speakers will address key themes including the potential of AI to reshape everyday life.

Speakers confirmed for the 2025 event include Jonathan Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Groq; Clément Delangue, CEO and Co-founder of Hugging Face; and Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Design & Emerging Products at Adobe. Event tracks include Infrastructure, Finance & Insurance, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Public Policy and Compliance & Safety, Breakthrough (Agents Economy, AGI), and Blockchain x Decentralisation.

RAISE Summit Co-Founder Hadrien de Cournon said: “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of RAISE Summit into a two-day event at the iconic Carrousel du Louvre. Following the overwhelming success of our inaugural event in April 2024, it’s clear that businesses are eager to unlock the full potential of generative AI.

“This next edition will be the European flagship AI event for businesses, offering C-suite executives a unique platform to shape their AI strategies and connect with the partners needed to drive meaningful implementation. As AI continues to transform industries, we are committed to helping leaders navigate this journey with confidence and insight.”

One of the main draws of the 2025 summit, the RAISE Startup Competition, will attract cutting-edge innovators from across the world. Sponsored by leading venture capital firms, the competition is designed for emerging AI companies to gain recognition, connect with top investors, and accelerate their growth. The RAISE Summit Hackathon, meanwhile, will feature more than 300 participants tasked with creating impactful solutions that will drive the adoption of AI for businesses and consumers alike.

As a tech-agnostic and cross-industry event, RAISE aims to bring together builders and innovators spanning multiple disciplines to explore and drive the future of AI. Delegates can look forward to in-depth case studies that showcase proven AI implementations and interactive sessions to refine strategy with industry experts. There will also be networking opportunities and side-events with key partners aided by an event app so attendees can plan meetings in advance.

Praises for the inaugural RAISE Summit of 2024 included: "RAISE is where everyone in AI is going," from Jonathan Ross, Founder, Groq; "As things become more virtual, I think it’s increasingly important for people to come together. The serendipity that can happen when you’re together in a physical space is life-changing," from Chamath Palihapitiya, Co-Founder, Social Capital; and "I found RAISE to be quite remarkable and I’m sure many people will find value from it through contacts and opportunities," from Karim Beguir, Co-Founder, Insta Deep.

About the RAISE Summit

More than just another AI event, RAISE SUMMIT forms a global gathering for the brightest minds, visionary partners, and industry leaders intent on transcending boundaries and driving AI innovation. RAISE Summit is the premier event for professionals seeking to disrupt, build, and connect in the AI industry.

RAISE Summit 2024 saw 2,100 attendees, 545 leading companies, and 110 inspiring speakers, with over 40 sponsors. For 2025, we’re building on that success, expanding to a two-day event, expecting +5000 attendees, 2000 companies, 250 speakers, 200 sponsors and focusing on the transformative potential of Generative AI to reshape industries, societies, and everyday life.

Keynote speakers in 2024 included Chamath Palihapitiya, Co-Founder, Social Capital; Aravind Srinivas, Co-Founder, Perplexity AI; Jonathan Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Groq; Arthur Mensch, Co-Founder, Mistral AI; Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA Systems; Nicolas Dufourq, CEO, BPI France; Tony Fadell, Entrepreneur & Author - Ex-Apple SVP - iPod; Rodrigo Liang, CEO & Co-Founder of; SambaNova Systems; Renate Nyborg, Founder & CEO, Meeno; Michael Kratsios, ex-CTO of the USA - MD Scale AI. Leading sponsors included Google, AWS, Mistral AI, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Accenture, Tesla, Oracle, Hackerone and bpifrance.

