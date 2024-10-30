SRC Awarded Position on the $4B Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Multi-Award IDIQ Contract

SRC secures a position on the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Combatting Weapons of Mass Destruction Program to mitigate existing and emerging threats posed by weapons of mass destruction.

Syracuse, NY, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, has been awarded a prime position on the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Combatting Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) program, a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $4B ceiling. The contract provides opportunities for task orders through 2034. SRC will compete for task orders under DTRA’s CWMD IDIQ.

SRC’s participation with this contract reflects our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge, nascent technologies, like AI and machine learning, to enhance national and global security," said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC. "We're happy to continue supporting DTRA by providing reliable, innovative solutions that address the complexities of modern threats to help keep America and its allies safe and strong.

"We are proud to support AFRL with cutting-edge research and development,” said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC. "Our products and services will help advance technology for the warfighter, aiding the successful completion of the mission."

As a defense and combat support agency, DTRA aims to reduce the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and emerging threats. Under this contract, SRC and its teammates will provide scientific and engineering research and development to support DTRA’s strategic priorities of deterring the proliferation of, preventing the use of and prevailing against WMDs and WMD-armed adversaries. SRC’s work will include development of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science and software solutions to support DTRA’s mission of mitigating both existing WMDs and emerging threats.

SRC has more than 30 years of experience assisting the Joint Forces against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats and has been supporting DTRA’s missions since 2007. This contract provides another opportunity for SRC to continue redefining possible through rapid technology development and innovation of CWMD solutions to ensure the safety and security of America and its allies.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC’s commitment to the customer and the best solution — not the bottom line — has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

Mike Jewett SRC, Inc. media@srcinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.