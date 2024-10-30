Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Ranked #1 in the Nation for Issuer Counsel Among Securities Law Firms in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q3 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”) announced today that it was ranked first nationally among securities law firms for PIPE and private placement markets in Q3 2024 with 32 transactions totaling $146.6 million. SRFC was also ranked third in the Investor Counsel and fifth in the Placement Agent Counsel categories, with five transactions totaling $9.5 million and 11 transactions totaling $50 million, respectively. The full PlacementTracker report can be found here .

During the quarter, a total of $49.1 billion was raised across 1,022 transactions. SRFC’s combined 48 transactions, totaling $206 million, led to such prominent placements across PlacementTracker’s league tables, reflecting the critical role the firm plays counseling companies across a broad spectrum of industries.

“Issuers, underwriters and financial institutions choose SRFC because of our deep experience counseling on complex capital markets transactions, like PIPEs and private placements, and our dogged pursuit in achieving client objectives,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP.

PlacementTracker is the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets. Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issues that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.

“We are ranked #1 for a reason, as we began working on PIPE and private placement deals in the early days of our firm’s existence so many years ago. It comes as no surprise that our industry footprint on these transactions is still expanding all these years later,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP. “As these transactions have become more commonplace, many firms have worked to catch up with us, but there is no competing with our team of attorneys and their track record for executing on behalf of clients.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

Visit the SRFC website or LinkedIn page to learn more.

Media Contact:

srfc@fischtankpr.com

