REGENESIS' SourceStop PFAS Treatment Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2024

The groundbreaking technology eliminates environmental contamination from “Forever Chemicals” at the source, offering a rapid, cost-effective, and sustainable solution while avoiding PFAS waste to protect precious water resources globally

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS, the recognized leader in soil and groundwater remediation solutions, today announced that SourceStop®, its innovative PFAS remediation solution, has been named to TIME's prestigious list of the Best Inventions of 2024. This recognition underscores SourceStop's groundbreaking approach to eliminating the risk of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in soil and groundwater.

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world and evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. SourceStop was selected for its ability to effectively address PFAS contamination while saving billions of dollars, reducing millions of tons of CO2 emissions, and protecting vital water resources globally.

"We are honored that SourceStop has been recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2024," said Scott Wilson, CEO and President of REGENESIS. "This award underscores our commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies that cost-effectively treat PFAS contaminants, eliminating the liability and risk to communities impacted by contaminated soil and groundwater. SourceStop is a game-changer in the fight against PFAS contamination, and we are proud to lead the environmental industry in a proven PFAS treatment solution."

SourceStop is a highly engineered colloidal activated carbon technology milled down to 1-2 microns and suspended in a proprietary polymer liquid. It quickly works by preventing the leaching of soil contamination and halting the migration of PFAS in groundwater, eliminating the risk to nearby communities. Unlike traditional pump-and-treat systems, SourceStop does not produce PFAS waste or require external power sources. SourceStop is deployed by REGENESIS' proprietary Inline Blending and Injection Solution (IBIS), a compact, fully automated remediation delivery system that enhances the efficiency, accuracy and safety of in situ remediation applications like SourceStop. SourceStop has been utilized on PFAS-impacted sites globally and is part of a full-suite of advanced colloidal technologies developed to address PFAS and a range of other contaminants impacting soil and groundwater.

See the full list of the 2024 Best Inventions here: time.com/best-inventions-2024

About REGENESIS

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. REGENESIS’ patented products and services address a wide range of contaminants including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. Successfully applied at more than 30,000 sites globally, REGENESIS is the safe and effective choice for leading environmental, engineering and construction firms serving a broad range of clients including developers, insurance companies, manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory agencies and federal, state and local governments.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Regenesis

regenesis@launchsquad.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98d8e0e3-2d32-4121-a08f-6cbdf1909300

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b221b3cc-eec3-4656-a8ba-d73bb786d220

Liquid SourceStop A liquid composed of fine particles of colloidal activated carbon (1-2µm) suspended in water. Liquid SourceStop Application Liquid SourceStop is injected into the capillary fringe and aquifer to create a barrier against PFAS contamination. It uses colloidal activated carbon to adsorb PFAS in the soil and groundwater, preventing it from migrating further.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.