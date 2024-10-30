Centralis Health Joins DirectTrust To Help Drive Health Information Exchange

Through membership, Centralis Health will play an important role in informing standards and policy development for critical health information transmission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centralis Health, a leading provider of secure health messaging services, has joined DirectTrust to better inform policies, standards, and technology involved in health information exchange.

“Secure messaging is critical to ensuring patient safety and delivering complete data interoperability,” said Katie Bradley, Centralis Health’s chief operating officer. “As a provider of health messaging services, Centralis Health is committed to fostering best practices to enhance health data exchange.”

DirectTrust is a nonprofit organization committed to creating and supporting standards to ensure trust and security in health information exchange and messaging. Members gain access to DirectTrust’s services and intellectual property, as well as the ability to influence and shape the organization’s Trust Framework.

Centralis Health, which serves as a regional health information exchange (HIE) supporting small and rural providers and hospitals in the southeast, has developed two service lines to support health information exchange. hConnect offers electronic health record capabilities, and hMessage provides HIPAA-compliant communications for medical providers, essentially replacing the traditional fax machine.

hMessage already conforms with DirectTrust’s Trust Framework standards and policies, but by joining DirectTrust, Centralis Health can expand its role as a thought leader in secure health communications.

“We’ve long pushed to deliver secure health messaging services and to finally replace the ancient fax machine,” said Bradley. “And we are looking to expand those efforts through DirectTrust’s membership network.”

ABOUT CENTRALIS HEALTH

Centralis Health enables healthcare providers to access, manage, and use medical information at the point of patient care and beyond. With more than a decade of experience delivering health technology solutions, Centralis Health makes it easy for providers to securely share records from disparate EHRs nationwide through its Communication Suite and expertise in workflow improvement. Centralis Health’s interoperable solutions are helping to create a better healthcare experience for all patients, caregivers, and providers. Learn more at https://centralishealth.com/ .

