Lincoln Tech Cited by Newsweek as a Top Employer for Second Consecutive Year

Company culture, growth opportunity, employee satisfaction all rank among nation’s best.

Parsippany, NJ, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has been recognized by Newsweek for its annual list of America’s Greatest Workplaces. This marks the second consecutive year Lincoln has received the award, based on a review of both the corporate headquarters in Parsippany, NJ and its campuses across the country.

“At Lincoln Educational Services, we know the value of developing and retaining the strongest possible workforce,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln’s President and CEO. “We are always seeking feedback from our teams across the country about where we can improve, and what we’re already delivering well for our employees. To be recognized by Newsweek two years in a row as one of the nation’s top employers speaks to our commitment to employee satisfaction, and we’re honored to receive this award.”

At a time when recent polling showed worker engagement nationwide reached only 30% - an 11-year-low according to Gallup* - it has become more critical than ever to ensure an organization can not only hire but also retain top talent. Placement on the Newsweek list demonstrates, according to the publication’s website, “even in the face of waning enthusiasm among much of the workforce, it is still possible to create a great environment that facilitates engagement.”

The rankings were based on employee surveys including questions related to compensation and benefits, training and career progression, diversity and inclusion ratings, work-life balance and company culture. An organization’s online reputation was also assessed, including online mentions and reviews of senior management.

* https://www.gallup.com/workplace/643286/engagement-hits-11-year-low.aspx

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Scott Watkins, VP Marketing Lincoln Tech 973.766.9656 Swatkins@lincolntech.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.