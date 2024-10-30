SAIHEAT Announces The Upcoming 2024 BIT HEAT DAY

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (f/k/a SAI.TECH Global Corporation) (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), is pleased to announce the upcoming annual conference - 2024 BIT HEAT DAY, taking place on November 14, 2024, at the company’s U.S. R&D Center in Marietta, Ohio. The event will be co-hosted with the Organization of Clean Energy and Climate (OCEC), a non-profit organization, with full support from local governmental office and community.

The conference will focus on promoting next-generation edge data center infrastructure and the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benefits of computing heat recycling through liquid-cooling technologies. Washington County Commissioner Charlie Schilling will deliver the event’s welcome address. During the conference, SAIHEAT and OCEC will unveil their joint expansion plans for the U.S. R&D Center and introduce the OCEC Heat Recycling Center Site Development Plan, aimed at advancing AI data centers and driving industry growth. SAIHEAT will also showcase its new A-series product line, designed to address the growing demands of the AI industry.

SAIHEAT’s U.S. R&D Center operates as an Advanced Computing Center Ecosystem (ACCE), integrating state-of-the-art liquid-cooling technology to achieve carbon-negative operations and support global carbon neutrality efforts. This technology enhances energy efficiency across industrial facilities through innovative heat recycling. Currently running at a 3MW capacity, the center utilizes 100 kW of computing heat to support a 4,608-square-foot greenhouse for agricultural activities. "SAIHEAT’s U.S. R&D Center has made Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2010 prediction a reality," said Arthur Lee, founder and CEO of SAIHEAT. "Satoshi envisioned Bitcoin mining heat used for heating, and now, as AI computing power grows, we are transitioning AI operations toward a cleaner, more sustainable future through our expertise in liquid-cooling."

Event Details

The 2024 BIT HEAT Day will take place on Thursday, November 14, from 11:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. at SAIHEAT's U.S. R&D Center, 550 Gravel Bank Road, Marietta, OH 45750.



About ACCE

The Advanced Computing Center Ecosystem (ACCE) includes three systems: WITBOX, HEATBOX, and USERBOX. WITBOX hosts high-performance computing servers cooled by advanced liquid-cooling technology, which captures over 97% of the heat generated. HEATBOX processes, upgrades, and regulates recycled heat to provide demand-response heating with temperatures ranging from 120°F to 290°F. USERBOX delivers customized solutions for various industrial heating applications using recycled computing heat.

About OCEC

The Organization of Clean Energy and Climate ("OCEC") is a non-profit organization with the mission to perform research and study on more effective ways to use computing heat, develop the technology and system to demonstrate how residential, commercial, and industrial scenarios can recycle the computing heat waste as a replacement for traditional heating.

The OCEC operates to build the Computing Heat Recycle Technology Development Center in a way that benefits the local community. As the first of this kind of R&D center, OCEC continues to be the leader in this area, bringing the best computing heat recycling solution to the world, and being one of the key contributors to achieving carbon-neutral efforts.

For more information on OCEC, please visit https://ocec.co/.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited (Nasdaq: SAIH) delivers integrated energy services for next-generation data centers. Its thermal module, HEATWIT, offers data center liquid cooling system and solutions for computing heat recycling. The power module, HEATNUC, focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development.

Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit https://www.saiheat.com.

