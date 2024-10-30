Two Six Technologies Captures Strategic Win with Award on $4 Billion DTRA Contract

Company was Selected for its Ability to Deliver Innovative Technologies and Products to Mission-critical U.S. Government Customers

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies (“Two Six”), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, has established its next level of growth and success through its award on a 10-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Research and Development Directorate with a maximum cumulative ceiling of $4 billion.

“I could not be more proud of the Two Six team who won this next-tier contract award,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “We went up against the large, legacy companies – all experts in their specific fields – and were selected for an award, which highlights our unique capabilities as a mission-driven company focused on rapid innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and solving complex national security challenges.”

The contract was designed for performing research, development, test and evaluation, maintenance, support, systems engineering and/or sustainment to provide scientific and technological solutions to meet the Department of Defense’s priority Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction objectives. Work within the program is divided into three pools: (1) artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and software development; (2) operations and countermeasures in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment; and (3) targeting, information operations, and irregular warfare.

Two Six, among the youngest and smallest of the nine companies awarded slots on the contract, was selected based on the unique strategy it presented to DTRA, including its ability to adapt to client needs with proprietary products and expertise. The company expects to bid on specific task orders that fit within Two Six’s core expertise of innovative technology development, deep research and development capabilities, and agile project execution.

“Being named to this contract is meaningful and important on so many levels,” said Greg Bitel, Vice President of Business Development. “First, it demonstrates that Two Six has created a new and disruptive approach to winning competitive awards against much larger and longer-established firms. Second, it’s a massive growth opportunity for our company – and one we intend to seize upon. And third, it’s a recognition of the very intentional and strategic ways in which Two Six has grown and matured our capabilities to be a leader in the industry.”

Two Six Technologies was formed in February 2021, with the backing of global investment firm The Carlyle Group, as a new generation of technology company focused on U.S. Government customers. Over the past three years Two Six has accelerated its growth and strengthened its focus on five technical areas essential to national security missions: cyber, information operations, resilient communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions. The company’s driving force continues to be its two-part mission to deliver technological superiority for the nation and empower passionate people to succeed as a team.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, public safety, and national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, resilient communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, Pulse, TrustedKeep™, SIGMA™, and TrustMobile; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and Civilian agencies.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 870 professionals working in 37 states across the country.

