ConnectWise’s Asio Platform Recognized as CRN 2024 Product of the Year Finalist

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs), announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized its ConnectWise Asio™ Platform as a finalist in the 2024 Product of the Year Awards in the MSP Platforms category.

The CRN Products of the Year Awards recognize the leading partner-friendly products in the IT channel today that either launched or were significantly updated over the last year. These innovative product offerings stand out for their responsiveness to the fast-changing needs of IT solution providers and their customers.

“ConnectWise Asio is revolutionizing how MSPs operate,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO at ConnectWise. “It's the only purpose-built platform built for MSPs to drive unparalleled efficiency, profitability and revenue expansion, combining a unified user experience with centralized data, hyperautomation, Gen AI and expert services. This recognition from CRN as a Product of the Year finalist validates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower MSPs of all sizes to thrive.”

The ConnectWise Asio platform is purpose-built to address the specific needs of MSPs, including managing contacts, devices, and ticketing, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions. This Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) consolidates essential tasks into a modern, seamless user experience, unifying applications and integrations under one roof. With a single data layer for deeper insights, Asio reduces repetitive tasks through hyperautomation, generative AI and supports multi-tenant, multi-tier scalability. By streamlining operations and cutting the costs of disparate tools, MSPs can significantly boost productivity and, ultimately, profitability.

“Finalists for the 2024 CRN Products of the Year Awards have proven their dedication to developing leading-edge technology that benefits solution provider partners and their customers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We are pleased to showcase the outstanding products and services of the finalists and look forward to seeing the winners selected by solution providers later this year.”

The 2024 finalists were chosen by the CRN editorial team in 30 different technology categories. The winners will be selected through a survey of solution providers who will rate the finalists across three criteria (technology, revenue and profit, and customer need) based on their real-world experience with the products.

The full list of finalists can be found at CRN.com/ .

Winners of the 2024 Products of the Year Awards will be announced in the December issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/PotY on December 2nd.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at thechannelcompany.com .

