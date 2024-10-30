Taboola’s Creative Shop Surpasses Four Year Milestone, Supporting More Than 800 Top, Global Advertisers Including Bombas, eToro, and NerdWallet; Advertisers See 88% Increases in Conversion Rates in 2024; Offering Sees 43% Increase in Advertiser…

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a major adoption milestone for the Taboola Creative Shop , the first global program to help brands and media agencies execute and optimize advertising campaigns that run on its network. More than 800 of the world’s top brands and agencies have chosen the Taboola Creative Shop to increase the impact of their Taboola campaigns, driving both brand and performance advertising goals.

Advertisers utilizing the Creative Shop have seen 88% increases in conversion rates in 2024. Additionally, advertiser campaigns involving the Creative Shop have increased by 43% in Q2 compared to Q1.

The Creative Shop leverages data from hundreds of thousands of successful advertising campaigns that have run on Taboola’s massive network of premium publishers, as well as thousands of ongoing A/B tests. It couples this massive dataset with a team of data analysts, content strategists, copywriters, graphic designers, and video editors to give brands the strategies and assets needed to drive significantly more results for brand or performance advertising goals.

"We’re continuing to give advertisers the technology and team they need to be successful— technology to reach massive audiences, insights about what works best based on hundreds of thousands of successful ad campaigns on Taboola, and experts that are tuned into their business,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. “Clear results and growth are showing that advertisers value the Creative Shop for its ability to help them reach their goals, from performance to brand awareness.”

Supporting quotes

"The Taboola Creative Shop has been instrumental to our native ads strategy by providing clear and tangible recommendations for both our creative assets and landing pages. Their continued innovation and valuable insights ensure that we have a cutting edge strategy while protecting our brand values and providing the best experience for our consumers," said the NerdWallet team.

“As Head of Growth Marketing at Enpal, I've consistently been impressed by Taboola's Creative Shop. Even with a deep understanding of our campaigns, they continuously uncover new insights that I hadn't previously considered, ensuring our creative efforts remain innovative. Our recent workshop exemplified this perfectly, filled with 'lightbulb moments' that left our team inspired and eager to test new ideas," said Alina Bart, Head of Growth Marketing at Enpal.

"EarPros benefited greatly from the Taboola Creative Shop. Thanks to a deep dive with the team, who analyzed EarPros’ campaigns and assets and provided ad hoc ready-to-use titles and images in line with the industry best practices, our cost per lead decreased by 59% in the U.S., where it's currently below the CPL goal. This allowed us to unlock additional budget and scale up volumes. We are now focused on working with the Creative Shop also in other countries to further boost our performances,” said the team from EarPros (part of the Amplifon Group).

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact: Nicole Gergits, nicole.g@taboola.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.