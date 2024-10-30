SPEE3D ANNOUNCES AUSTAL USA PURCHASES WARPSPEE3D PRINTER TO COMPLEMENT MARITIME MANUFACTURING EFFORTS

WarpSPEE3D Printing Metal Parts at Navy’s Additive Manufacturing of Excellence

Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – SPEE3D , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced that Austal USA Advanced Technologies (Austal USA AT) has purchased a WarpSPEE3D printer to further its additive manufacturing application development efforts. Austal USA AT is a leader in cutting-edge technology implementation for defense and maritime applications and is spearheading the effort to revolutionize the U.S. Navy's supply chain by implementing additive manufacturing.

Leading a team of industry partners, Austal USA AT oversees and operates the Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, VA – the U.S. Navy's flagship center for additive manufacturing supporting the construction and sustainment of the fleet. Austal USA AT is committed to investing in future capabilities to continue expanding post-delivery support and sustainment offerings to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

"We are excited to partner with SPEE3D at the Navy's Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence," commented Scott Kasen, Austal USA AT Director of Advanced Technologies “The very high deposition rates of Cold Spray AM make it an exciting technology for large part creation, and process advancements utilizing the SPEE3D system could provide additional capability for manufacturing traditionally cast parts."

SPEE3D's proprietary Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology offers cast-equivalent metal parts on-site and on-demand at build rates up to 100g/min (3.5oz/min). High-density metal parts can be built in hours and days instead of weeks or months, accelerating prototyping and product development and minimizing operational downtime. The WarpSPEE3D printer uses patented SPEE3D technology, enabling significantly faster and more scalable production than traditional manufacturing. It builds parts up to 88 lbs. (40Kg) with a diameter up to 40" x 30" (1m x .7m) in hours versus days.

"SPEE3D is thrilled to offer our additive manufacturing capabilities to support Austal USA Advanced Technologies," said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. "We have worked successfully with the U.S. Navy in the past and understand the unique challenges they face with the need for manufacturing capabilities that are fast, reliable, and easily deployable, and our partnership with Austal USA furthers this commitment to meet the ever-changing manufacturing needs of maritime."

About AUSTAL USA:

Austal USA is a ship manufacturer headquartered in Mobile, AL, with service centers in San Diego and Singapore and a technology center in Charlottesville, VA. With the most modern steel panel line in the shipbuilding industry, Austal USA manufactures aluminum and steel ships and leverages a moving module production line and strict adherence to lean manufacturing principles to deliver on schedule and budget consistently. Austal USA is under contract for several programs, including the U.S. Coast Guard's Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), and the U.S. Navy TAGOS-25 ocean surveillance ship, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) vessel, Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue ship (T-ATS), Expeditionary Medical Ship (EMS), Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM), and Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programs. Austal USA also supports Navy unmanned vessel programs leveraging its advanced autonomous machinery control system. Its service business provides global support to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, and other customers. Austal USA's San Diego Service Center includes a waterfront facility that can drydock small combatants and ships of similar size. Earning 27 safety excellence awards, it continues to be one of the safest shipyards in America.

About SPEE3D:

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including Copper, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Bronze, and now Nickel Aluminum Bronze Expeditionary. To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com .

Attachment

Julie Beck SPEE3D 6178210934 julie.beck@spee3d.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.