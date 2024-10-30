FE International Advises on the Strategic Acquisition of UX Design Platform by Digital Marketing Services Provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in middle-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of a website-user flow design platform by a PE-backed digital services and marketing platform.

The platform offers an array of critical services for web developers and user-experience (UX) designers, thousands of customizable interfaces, instructional materials, and related support services. Overall, the human machine interface (HMI) market is projected to reach over $7 billion worldwide by 2026 through both hardware and software spending. UX platforms make it easier for individuals and business owners to understand best practices for user flows and borrow inspiration from established templates.

The Acquirer operates in the digital marketing software and services space, an industry that is projected to reach nearly $690 billion by 2028. The platform helps brands generate leads and drive more sales through improving media presence, strategically expanding their audience, and connecting them with influencers.

The FE International team garnered multiple offers from strategics in the space through their deep industry expertise. “Due to the active interest, the bidding process quickly raised the value of the deal,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. “The final offer was almost 50% higher than the seller’s initial expectations. It was a success all around.” Learn more about the value of the digital marketing industry in the 2024 Industry Report recently published by the firm.

