H1 Expands Trial Landscape with U.K. Diversity Data to Enhance Clinical Trial Equity and Meet Evolving Regulatory Standards

Users now have access to patient diversity insights across major clinical trial markets representing more than 500 million patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , on a mission to connect the world to the right doctors, today announced that diversity data and insights on 34 million patients being treated within England have been integrated into its Trial Landscape solution, which accelerates equitable clinical trials with real-time insights into sites, investigators, and patient diversity.

Eighty percent of clinical trials fall short of meeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) targets. To ensure that trials are representative from the start, regulatory bodies are now mandating action. In the U.S., the FDA's latest guidance requires trial sponsors to submit diversity action plans, while in the U.K., draft guidelines from the HRA and MHRA set similar expectations. These developments make it critical for trial sponsors to incorporate DEI considerations into their study designs.

Gathering diversity data outside of the U.S. has historically been challenging for trial sponsors. With the expansion of the Trial Landscape platform to include race and ethnicity data for over 34 million patients within the U.K., sponsors can run trials more reflective of real-world populations and ensure that treatments can benefit a diverse range of patients.

Further bolstering its Trial Landscape platform, H1 has also launched a first-of-its-kind Site Rescue functionality. With trial complexity increasing, one in five trials are delayed past their original timelines and 53% of sites don’t have the bandwidth to support trials to completion. Site Rescue uses AI to query H1’s extensive data platform and identify healthcare providers (HCPs), sites, and principal investigators (PIs) with the highest likelihood of success based on historical performance data.

Together, these new features equip clinical operations teams with the insights needed to design and launch successful clinical trials, ultimately accelerating the delivery of life-saving therapies to market.

“At H1, we’re committed to driving global health equity, and that begins with inclusive and successful trials,” said Ariel Katz , H1’s co-founder and CEO. “By extending our data capabilities beyond the U.S., we’re providing Trial Landscape users with diversity data in major markets where sponsors are running clinical trials. They can develop diversity action plans to meet national guidelines at home and across the pond. Site Rescue supports this by keeping trial sites on track from the beginning.”

The expanded U.K. data and Site Rescue are now available to all H1 Trial Landscape clients who have purchased the global data package. For more information or to learn how Trial Landscape can transform your clinical trial processes, request a demo .

About H1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors and is the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, and research information for life sciences, healthcare, and non-governmental organizations. Leveraging next-gen analytics and AI, H1’s enterprise solutions democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers. The H1 platform fuels a robust product suite that helps support the advancement of innovative and inclusive medicine. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to keep them current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere including their clinical and scholarly work and spheres of influence, connect them with the right thought and treatment leaders digitally and face-to-face, guide their strategies to increase adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, and accelerate time to market. Learn more at h1.co .

