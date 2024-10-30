Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market is Expected Grow to US$ 5.57 Billion With 16.9% CAGR From 2024-2032

Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market

The growing acquisition of cloud-based solutions is a prominent factor driving identity and access management in the healthcare market.

“There is a strong requirement for IAM systems to offer preservation against uncertified acquisition and conform to administrative needs as healthcare firms growingly acquire digital solutions” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The identity and access management in healthcare market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.Polaris Market Research's latest report, titled "Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market,” 2024-2032. The report covers key success factors, market performance, risk factors, project costs and economics, expected ROI, and profit margins. The global market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5.57 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞?Identity and access management in healthcare is a superlative practice for guaranteeing employees, vendors, contractors, and sub-contractors are offered with relevant approach to the technology resources and data they require to carry out their needed obligations and policies, procedures, and technologies are fixed to intercept uncertified persons from acquiring resources and susceptible data.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Identity and access management comprises executive, technical, and physical protection to maintain resources and data bottled up, with passage to resources and data conceded dependent on job role, command, and accountability. Cloud solutions manage susceptible patient data, rendering IAM important to secure deference with directives such as HIPPA, impacting the identity and access management in healthcare market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞?• Veritis Group Inc.• Fortra, LLC• LexisNexis Risk Solutions• Ping Identity• Imprivata, Inc.• IBM• Okta• CyberArk Software Ltd.• Delinea• SailPoint Technologies, Inc.• Oracle• Cisco Systems, Inc.• CloudIBN• symplrare some of the leading players in identity and access management in the healthcare market. Important market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings, which will push the market growth in the coming years.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In March 2024, Fortran, a worldwide firm that offers IT security, operations management, and analytics solutions, declared a tactical amalgamation association with Lookout Inc., a data-concentrated security firm, to offer customers panoramic safety participation that safeguards data in contemporary menace topography.• In December 2022, CloudIBN, a handled cloud arranging services and solution donors centered on cloud framework and cybersecurity consulting, declared the instigation of its identity and access management offerings.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Growing Administrative Conformity: The identity and access management in healthcare market is driven by growing administrative conformity. The administrative framework needs firms to sustain comprehensive logs of access to susceptible data. IAM system offers auditing potential that permits healthcare firms to trace user ventures, guaranteeing they display conformity in the course of audits.Surge in Cyberattacks: There is a surge in the aggregate of cyberattacks globally. As per the published report by DNI.gov global ransomware attacks against the healthcare sector have frequently surged and roughly doubled since 2022, nearing an aggregate of 389 declared victims in 2023 as contrasted to 214 in 2022. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on identity and access management in healthcare market sales.Growth in Telemedicine Practice: Telemedicine practice permits healthcare donors and patients to communicate distantly, entailing safe passage to susceptible medical records and data. IAM solutions guarantee that only approved users examine the systems from several locations, thus improving security.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest identity and access management in the healthcare market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to a progressive healthcare framework and notable funding in cybersecurity.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to speedy digital alteration and the growing acquisition of telemedicine in nations such as China and India.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Component Outlook:• Software• ServicesBy Deployment Outlook:• On-Premise• CloudBy Type Outlook:• Single Sign On• Multifactor Authentication• Provisioning• Directory Service• Audit & Compliance ManagementBy End User Outlook:• Healthcare Payers• Hospitals & Clinics• Life Sciences Companies• OtherBy Region Outlook:• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is identity and access management in the healthcare market?The market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 5.57 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of identity and access management in the healthcare market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.9% during 2024–2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market.Which segment by component is expected to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?The software segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Identity And Access Management In Healthcare Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 5.57 Billion by 2032, At a Booming 16.9% Growth Rate𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Building Information Modeling Market:AI in Chemicals Market:Biometric System Market:Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market:Public Safety and Security Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.