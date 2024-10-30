Hard Kombucha Market to generate $1.7 billion by 2031, registering with a CAGR of 41.9%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hard kombucha market size was valued at $40.05 million in 2021, and hard kombucha market forecast to reach $1.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2022 to 2031.Hard kombucha is a fermented beverage made from brewed tea, sugar, and, most importantly, a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast), the hard kombucha's fermenting agent, which is high in probiotics, vitamins, and healthy enzymes. The alcohol content of kombucha varies depending on the brand. The alcohol content will be affected by the length of the brew. The more time kombucha ferments, the more time it has to produce alcohol. The type of yeasts in kombucha also affects the alcohol content. Lower-alcohol brews are produced by yeast that can ferment at lower temperatures. Hard kombucha provides the benefits of both a tea and a probiotic at the same time. It detoxifies, energises, and boosts overall immunity in addition to assisting digestion and increasing metabolism. As more consumers seek to replace soda and alcoholic beverages with healthier beverages, hard kombucha can fill the void.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11350 A SCOBY, or symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast, is added to brewed tea and cane sugar to make kombucha. The mixture is then allowed to ferment for a week to a month. Most kombuchas are then fermented a second time, adding additional flavorings such as fruits and spices. Kombucha naturally produces alcohol as a byproduct of the fermentation process, but the alcohol content of most store-bought kombucha is negligible, typically containing no more than 0.5% alcohol by volume. To make "hard" kombucha, which some alcoholic-kombucha brewers claim has the same health benefits as non-alcoholic kombucha, the tea mixture is fermented a second time with additional yeast and sugar added, resulting in a higher alcohol content.During the forecast period, the increasing consumer focus on the consumption of healthy food and beverage products is expected to propel the hard kombucha industry. Furthermore, the health-conscious population seeks to reduce or eliminate alcohol from their diet in order to lose weight and improve sleep. Alcohol-free and low-alcohol products are becoming more widely available to consumers as a lifestyle and societal norm. The alcohol content of hard kombucha ranges from 3 to 11% by volume (ABV). According to IWSR consumer research, 40% of no/low consumers in the UK are 'Substitutes,' with LDA Gen Z and millennials (46% and 41%, respectively) more likely to substitute than Boomers (36%). LDA Gen Z and millennials in the UK are also more likely to be 'Blenders,' switching between no/low and full strength on the same occasion (20% and 23%, respectively). A similar pattern can be observed in other markets, such as the U.S. Consumers are also making better choices in a variety of opulent food and beverage categories without sacrificing taste or social experiences. As a result, no and low-alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity among consumers, which is expected to drive demand for the hard kombucha market and will further help to boost the hard kombucha market size.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hard-kombucha-market/purchase-options U.S. is one of the largest contributors in the hard kombucha market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 45.56% in organic hard kombucha owing to increasing awareness regarding organic products and to create hard kombucha market opportunity. The European and North American hard kombucha markets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. An increase in disposable income among African regions and in Asia-Pacific, and changing dietary patterns among consumers are key drivers for the hard kombucha market growth. The UK and U.S. contributed major revenue share.The key companies profiled in hard kombucha industry are Boochcraft, JuneShine, Inc., Jiant, Kombrewcha, KYLA Hard Kombucha, Unity Vibration Kombucha, Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, LLC., Flying Embers, GTs Living Foods LLC., Tailored Beverage Company, Buddha's Brew, Inc., New Holland Brewing Company, LLC, Wild Tonic, Ummi kombucha, and Odell Brewing. Product launch with quality is the key strategy adopted by well-established players to compete in the market.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11350 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.