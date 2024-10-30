CymSTAR Wins $16.6M Contract to Modernize Advanced Training Capabilities for the United States Marine Corps

CymSTAR will provide advanced training capabilities for Marine Enlisted Aircrew personnel on CH-53E, MV-22B, and UH-1Y aircraft.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR, a leading provider of cutting-edge training systems, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $16.6 million contract to modernize and upgrade the Marine Common Aircrew Trainer (MCAT) devices used by the United States Marine Corps. This contract, awarded on September 18, 2024, will provide advanced training capabilities for Marine Enlisted Aircrew personnel.

The MCAT device is a critical tool for training Marines in the skills necessary for performing various flight missions, including assault support, combat operations, and transport missions. Specific training tasks include aerial gunnery, visual scanning, hoist operations, external lift operations, confined area landings, shipboard landings, and standard and emergency flight procedures. The MCAT allows Marines to use their equipment during training, including flight helmets, harnesses, communication equipment, and night vision devices.

"We are honored to have been selected by the United States Marine Corps for this prestigious opportunity," said Daniel Marticello, CEO and President of CymSTAR. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional training solutions to front-line warfighters."

The MCAT is configurable to replicate the CH-53E, MV-22B, and UH-1Y aircraft, providing a realistic training environment for the Marine aircrews. The contract will be executed at multiple locations, including MCAS New River, MCAS Miramar, MCAS Camp Pendleton, MCAS Kaneohe Bay, MCAS Yuma, and MCAS Futenma, Japan.

About CymSTAR:

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew training systems integrator offering engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied nations, and leading organizations in the aerospace industry. With over 20 years of experience, we specialize in modifications, upgrades, development, integration, and sustainment of training systems designed to prepare military personnel for mission readiness and operational success.

Our company is proud to be a HUBZone-certified small business, employing over 200 skilled professionals across the United States. At CymSTAR, we understand our clients' unique needs, and our team is committed to delivering customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Whether you want to enhance your aircrew training programs, develop new capabilities, or sustain existing systems, CymSTAR is your trusted partner—Proven, Reliable, and Unmatched. Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services and how we can help you achieve your goals.

For more information and inquiries, please visit www.cymstar.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.